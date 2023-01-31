ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gatlinburg, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Longtime ‘Country Tonite’ entertainer dies

Bobby Osborne, 91, is the voice behind the University of Tennessee’s unofficial fight song and state song “Rocky Top.”. Knoxville police investigating after man found in street, taken to hospital. Updated: 5 hours ago. Knoxville Police Department investigators are looking for answers after responding to Broadway on the...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Fire at Morristown campground destroys camper

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fire crews across Hamblen County responded to a fire at a campground Tuesday night. Crews tell WVLT News it happened at the Hookers & Hunters Campground and Baitstore in Hamblen County. A camper caught fire and was destroyed. No injuries were reported. At last check, crews...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN
bestattractions.org

Things to Do in Maryville, Tennessee

Places to visit in Maryville, TN. There are a lot of things to do in Maryville, Tennessee. From a visit to the Cades Cove Museum to golfing at Lambert Acres, you will have a great time on your trip to this charming town. The Blount Country Historical Museum is a...
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Icy night conditions expected into Wednesday morning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — As we get later in Tuesday night, temperatures are going to drop and icy conditions will become likely for parts of the Cumberland and Northern plateau. Because of the inclement conditions that could roll over into Wednesday, multiple counties have delayed or canceled schools for Feb. 1, including Cumberland, Claiborne and Campbell counties. You can check the latest school closings by clicking here.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Crews respond to multiple cabin fires in Sevier County

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Pigeon Forge Fire Department responded to a multiple structure fire early Tuesday morning around the 2100 block of Windy Lane in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County. At 12:39 a.m. dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire. Crews arrived...
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
WATE

One killed in Cocke County crash

A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. A passenger died in a car crash on a highway in Cocke County Monday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. News at 11 on 1/31. News at 6...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WLOS.com

Multiple cabins destroyed in overnight fire in Sevier County

SEVIER COUNTY, TENN. (WLOS) — Multiple cabins were destroyed overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County after a fire at one cabin quickly spread. The Sevier County Government said in a release on social media that the Sevier County Central Dispatch received a call reporting a structure fire around the 2100 block of Windy Lane at approximately 12:39 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023.
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Rain is on and off for today with a few flurries today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This is the last batch of rain, with a few flurries to spotty mountain snow possible tonight, as colder air settles in to end the week. But, we have more sunshine and warmer days ahead!. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Schools announce Friday closure

ROGERSVILLE- Hawkins County Schools announced on Facebook that all schools will be closed on Friday, Feb. 3 for weather reasons. The post states that the closure is "due to existing moisture, additional rain forecasted overnight, and freezing temperatures likely in the early morning hours."
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy