Read full article on original website
Related
thesignpostwsu.com
Chapters for charity: WSU Downtown hosts Scholastic Book Fair
Weber State Downtown on Washington Boulevard is hosting a Scholastic Book Fair until Feb. 4, with proceeds from the event going to a local charity called Nurture the Creative Mind. The idea to host a book fair at the downtown bookstore came from a similar event at the on-campus bookstore.
thesignpostwsu.com
Caring for Kenya: Weber State Athletics hosts charity drive
Weber State Athletics teamed up with Global Agents of Change to create a drop-off drive on Jan. 21. Spectators could drop off deflated balls, hygiene products and school supplies at the men’s basketball game. Weber State Athletics also incentivized their tickets: Those who donated got 50% off lower-bowl tickets....
thesignpostwsu.com
Wildcat hockey falls to Denver
After a heated game, Weber State University’s hockey team fell 4–1 to the University of Denver on Jan. 28 at the Ice Sheet. After beating Colorado State University 6–3 on Jan. 26 and the University of Colorado 5–2 on Jan. 27, the Wildcats’ loss to the Pioneers was their only one of the weekend.
thesignpostwsu.com
Mushrooms, beets and squash, oh my: Ogden’s winter farmers market
Not even the cold winter weather can get the best of Farmers Market Ogden as they kicked off the new Winter Market season on Jan. 28 with a variety of local vendors and artisans, food trucks, community yoga, live music and highlighted artwork by some of Ogden’s own artists.
Comments / 0