Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Opposition to new law banning transgender surgeries for Utah youth continues
The debate on Utah's Capitol hill continues, as some people show frustration over the passing of Senate Bill 16.
KSLTV
Tooele County teacher named latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — The Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV are teaming up to honor the state’s most valuable educators, and the latest teacher to join the growing group is Mrs. Kim Nielsen from Rose Springs Elementary School. Mrs. Nielsen teaches sixth grade and has been teaching...
thesignpostwsu.com
Chapters for charity: WSU Downtown hosts Scholastic Book Fair
Weber State Downtown on Washington Boulevard is hosting a Scholastic Book Fair until Feb. 4, with proceeds from the event going to a local charity called Nurture the Creative Mind. The idea to host a book fair at the downtown bookstore came from a similar event at the on-campus bookstore.
kvnutalk
USU study finds positive impact on women who serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – A recent study published by the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) found that women who serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints experience improved educational, personal, and professional outcomes. “The findings will be of interest to educators, employers,...
abc45.com
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
Utah set aside $10M for homelessness. Instead of services, cities tapped it for police
The following story was funded by The Economic Hardship Reporting Project and reported by The Utah Investigative Journalism Project in partnership with KUER, the Salt Lake City Weekly, The Standard-Examiner and The Spectrum News. It’s an early January afternoon and behind the Rio Grande Depot in Salt Lake City, several...
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
KSLTV
New Salt Lake salon moves away from gender-specific cuts to be more inclusive
SALT LAKE CITY — When stylist Joshua Lucero looked into opening his own shop, inclusivity was top of mind. The 31-year-old has been a stylist for a decade, and in that time learned the importance of making his clients feel comfortable in the chair. “For me, I just want...
Can Salt Lake City meet its net zero emissions goal?
With Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall having announced a goal to eliminate dependence on fossil fuels by 2030, just how close is that goal to becoming a reality?
Wienermobile, polar plunge, bald eagle viewing and MORE happening this weekend
February 2023 has entered the chat and it's time to kick off your weekend with some community fun happening across Utah!
gastronomicslc.com
Upcoming food and drink events in Utah
Head to the award winning South Salt Lake brewery on February 11th as they’ll be taking the wraps off their latest Red Feather Cambium Series brew. Running 6.00 p.m. through 8.00 p.m. the brewery will host an in-house tasting of their barrel aged Black Album Imperial Black Rye IPA.
KUTV
Employees fired from Layton Christian Academy after accused embezzlement of tuition funds
LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.
mahoningmatters.com
Watch massive group of elk sprint along Utah freeway before returning to mountains
A massive group of elk made its way from snowy mountains to a city and dashed alongside drivers on a Utah freeway for a second time in a week. A herd of about 40 elk was spotted Wednesday, Feb. 1, near the Interstate 215 and Interstate 80 interchange in Salt Lake City, the Utah Department of Transportation said on Twitter.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
ksl.com
How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
KUTV
Authorities provide no answers in deaths of 2 West Valley Northrop Grumman employees
WEST VALLEY, Utah (KUTV) — More than two days after two employees were killed at a Northrop Grumman facility in West Valley, there are still no details as to how the individuals died. In an email Thursday morning, a Northrop Grumman spokesperson told 2News, “Out of respect for the...
kslnewsradio.com
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed
SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
January manages much moisture and mounds of snow
As we finally shed January and move on to February in Utah, it's time to take a quick look back and see just what type of month we had.
thesignpostwsu.com
Wildcat hockey falls to Denver
After a heated game, Weber State University’s hockey team fell 4–1 to the University of Denver on Jan. 28 at the Ice Sheet. After beating Colorado State University 6–3 on Jan. 26 and the University of Colorado 5–2 on Jan. 27, the Wildcats’ loss to the Pioneers was their only one of the weekend.
More resources available for homeless Utahns as temperatures drop
As much of Utah has experienced dangerously cold temperatures over the past several days, leaders are making more resources available to individuals experiencing homelessness.
Comments / 1