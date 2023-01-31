LAYTON, Utah (KUTV) — Four employees from Layton Christian Academy were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. Greg Miller, head of the school, his wife Karen - an administrator, their son Jared Miller - a principal, and his wife Lexie - a student advisor were fired, according to a lawsuit the church filed. Sr. Pastor Myke Crowder of the Christian Life Center Church sent a letter and said he had "no choice" but to do so.

LAYTON, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO