Ogden, UT

Chapters for charity: WSU Downtown hosts Scholastic Book Fair

Weber State Downtown on Washington Boulevard is hosting a Scholastic Book Fair until Feb. 4, with proceeds from the event going to a local charity called Nurture the Creative Mind. The idea to host a book fair at the downtown bookstore came from a similar event at the on-campus bookstore.
OGDEN, UT
USU study finds positive impact on women who serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cache Valley Daily

LOGAN – A recent study published by the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) found that women who serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints experience improved educational, personal, and professional outcomes. “The findings will be of interest to educators, employers,...
LOGAN, UT
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
LAYTON, UT
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks

SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Upcoming food and drink events in Utah

Head to the award winning South Salt Lake brewery on February 11th as they’ll be taking the wraps off their latest Red Feather Cambium Series brew. Running 6.00 p.m. through 8.00 p.m. the brewery will host an in-house tasting of their barrel aged Black Album Imperial Black Rye IPA.
OGDEN, UT
How long are Utah's frigid temperatures expected to last?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah has been brutally cold the last few days. Temperatures dipped as low as minus 39 degrees Fahrenheit in Randolph Tuesday morning, while morning lows in Logan, Laketown and Garden City were all at least below minus 10 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Utahns all over the state have experienced freezing temperatures, even southern Utah.
LOGAN, UT
Humane Society of Utah says shelters are full, adoptions are needed

SALT LAKE CITY — The Humane Society of Utah is calling on local residents to adopt dogs, saying that their shelters are full. They are asking Utahns to spread the word in their communities. “Heck, even tell the person standing next to you in line at the store,” the...
UTAH STATE
Wildcat hockey falls to Denver

After a heated game, Weber State University’s hockey team fell 4–1 to the University of Denver on Jan. 28 at the Ice Sheet. After beating Colorado State University 6–3 on Jan. 26 and the University of Colorado 5–2 on Jan. 27, the Wildcats’ loss to the Pioneers was their only one of the weekend.
DENVER, CO

