Fresno, CA

KMJ

Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Police seek hit-and-run driver in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver. They say a man in his 20s was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. Police say the man was found on the side of the road near Marks and Olive avenues around 4:30 a.m.  The victim was taken to the hospital […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County Sheriff's Office Reports Murdered Selma Police Officer Identified; 23-Year-Old Suspect Booked into Jail

February 1, 2023 - Fresno County Sheriff Department officials report the Selma Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday is 24 year old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. He began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters and girlfriend, who is currently pregnant with their child. This marks the first line of duty death for the Selma Police Department, which was formed in 1893.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Officer, suspect named in Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Selma Police officer killed Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office identified the officer as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officials say Carrasco began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters, and girlfriend, who […]
SELMA, CA
GV Wire

$50K Reward for Help Solving Cold Case Murder of Fresno Mom

Fresno police detectives are seeking the community’s help to solve the cold case homicide of a woman they describe as devoted to her two children and parents. In addition, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for her murder.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect in Selma police shooting

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Newly obtained surveillance video shows the alleged suspect 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon walking down the streets of Selma immediately after the shooting of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco later died of his injuries in the hospital. The footage shows what happened on Tuesday following the shooting – and then shows […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot in a drive-by shooting, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot Wednesday evening in South West Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter activation of three rounds fired at Santa Clara, near Ventura and B Street. Police say when they arrived they located a man in his 30s […]
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands

February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Officer with Selma Police shot, 1 person detained

SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Selma Police Department was shot and rushed to the hospital following an incident in the city on Tuesday morning. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a report of shots fired was first reported around 11:45 a.m. The condition of the officer injured is unknown. Images from […]
SELMA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
SELMA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports 15-Year-Old Arrested for Attempted Murder, Attempted Robbery and Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle

January 31, 2023 - Merced Police Department officials report on Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:45 P.M., Merced Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempted. murder, attempted robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle. At approximately 3:29 P.M., the Merced Police Department received a call for shots fired...
YourCentralValley.com

DA Lisa Smittcamp says slain Selma officer was expectant father. Newsom has officer’s “blood” on his hands.

Katheryn Herr covers District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp’s statement regarding the Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom, and every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, has the blood of this officer on their […]
SELMA, CA

