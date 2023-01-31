Read full article on original website
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Department Announce Arrest of Two Juveniles for Possession of Two Loaded Privately Manufactured Firearms
February 2, 2023 - Fresno Police Department officials report Southeast DST officers contacted two juvenile males in a vehicle near Peach Avenue and Huntington Avenue. During the contact, both males were found to be active gang members and on juvenile probation. The driver was unlicensed. During the inventory prior to...
KMJ
Hit-And-Run Leaves Man Hospitalized In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital after being struck by a car in southwest Fresno Thursday morning. This happened on Marks Avenue just north of Olive Avenue. According to the Fresno Police Department, several people called in to report a man laying in the...
Police seek hit-and-run driver in central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver. They say a man in his 20s was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. Police say the man was found on the side of the road near Marks and Olive avenues around 4:30 a.m. The victim was taken to the hospital […]
Man shot while walking back to house in downtown Fresno, police say
Police say it appears the victim was walking back to his house when someone in a dark two-door car shot at him.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County Sheriff's Office Reports Murdered Selma Police Officer Identified; 23-Year-Old Suspect Booked into Jail
February 1, 2023 - Fresno County Sheriff Department officials report the Selma Police Officer who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday is 24 year old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. He began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters and girlfriend, who is currently pregnant with their child. This marks the first line of duty death for the Selma Police Department, which was formed in 1893.
IDENTIFIED: Officer, suspect named in Selma police shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the Selma Police officer killed Tuesday afternoon. The Sheriff’s office identified the officer as 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officials say Carrasco began his career with the department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters, and girlfriend, who […]
goldrushcam.com
Madera County Sheriff's Office Seeks Public’s Help in Locating Next of Kin for Deceased Oakhurst Resident
February 2, 2023 - Madera County Sheriff's Office officials report they are seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for 65 year old Lacey Pamela Ray. She passed away in Madera County on 01/26/23. Ms. Ray was a resident of Oakhurst prior to her death. The...
GV Wire
$50K Reward for Help Solving Cold Case Murder of Fresno Mom
Fresno police detectives are seeking the community’s help to solve the cold case homicide of a woman they describe as devoted to her two children and parents. In addition, the office of Gov. Gavin Newsom is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest of those responsible for her murder.
KMPH.com
Fresno D.A. calls for legislators to hold criminals accountable following officer's murder
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp issued a statement following the death of a Selma police officer who was shot and killed by a convicted felon with prior drug, and armed robbery charges. The officer was shot in the line of duty on Tuesday in...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows suspect in Selma police shooting
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Newly obtained surveillance video shows the alleged suspect 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon walking down the streets of Selma immediately after the shooting of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. Officer Carrasco later died of his injuries in the hospital. The footage shows what happened on Tuesday following the shooting – and then shows […]
Man shot in a drive-by shooting, Fresno PD says
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been shot Wednesday evening in South West Fresno according to Fresno Police Department. Just after 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shot spotter activation of three rounds fired at Santa Clara, near Ventura and B Street. Police say when they arrived they located a man in his 30s […]
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
KMPH.com
Man accused of smoking meth, entered school grounds arrested after struggle
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he drove onto school grounds while smoking meth. According to Fresno Police, a driver who was not identified was parked in front of Gaston Middle School Thursday morning. A school resource officer asked the man to leave and...
KMPH.com
Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Statement On The Murder Of Selma Police Officer Says Governor Gavin Newsom Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands
February 1, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's Statement Regarding the Murder of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco:. It is a tragic day in the County of Fresno and the state of Califomia, as we have suffered the loss of another fine peace officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty by a callous and.
Officer with Selma Police shot, 1 person detained
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An officer with the Selma Police Department was shot and rushed to the hospital following an incident in the city on Tuesday morning. According to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office, a report of shots fired was first reported around 11:45 a.m. The condition of the officer injured is unknown. Images from […]
Surveillance video shows suspect accused of shooting and killing Selma police officer get arrested
Immediately after Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot, dozens of fellow officers and sheriff's deputies flooded the area to track down the shooter.
DA ‘should blame herself’: Newsom on Selma police shooting
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Governor Gavin Newsom slammed Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp on Wednesday, following her statement issued Tuesday after the death of a Selma Police officer. 24-year-old Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. was shot multiple times while on duty by a known felon. In Smittcamp’s statement, she said Governor Newsom and some members […]
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports 15-Year-Old Arrested for Attempted Murder, Attempted Robbery and Shooting at an Occupied Vehicle
January 31, 2023 - Merced Police Department officials report on Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 5:45 P.M., Merced Police detectives arrested a 15-year-old boy for attempted. murder, attempted robbery and shooting at an occupied vehicle. At approximately 3:29 P.M., the Merced Police Department received a call for shots fired...
DA Lisa Smittcamp says slain Selma officer was expectant father. Newsom has officer’s “blood” on his hands.
Katheryn Herr covers District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp’s statement regarding the Selma police officer who was shot and killed on Tuesday. Today, Governor Gavin Newsom, and every legislator in the state of California who supports this over-reaching phenomenon they try to disguise as legitimate criminal justice reform, has the blood of this officer on their […]
