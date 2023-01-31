Read full article on original website
KSLTV
Jordan School District in need of 40 employees
HERRIMAN, Utah — Back in the summer, KSL reported on many of the needs in our local schools. Fast forward to a new semester, Jordan School District is in desperate need of some helping hands. The district said they are down dozens of part-time and full-time custodial staff who...
KSLTV
Tooele County teacher named latest ‘Most Valuable Educator’ by Utah Jazz, Instructure
STANSBURY PARK, Utah — The Utah Jazz, Instructure and KSL TV are teaming up to honor the state’s most valuable educators, and the latest teacher to join the growing group is Mrs. Kim Nielsen from Rose Springs Elementary School. Mrs. Nielsen teaches sixth grade and has been teaching...
lehifreepress.com
Lehi football stars accept college offers
Eight senior members of Lehi’s 5A state championship football team signed letters of intent to continue their playing careers at the next level in a ceremony at the school this afternoon. Several other players have received offers but are waiting to make their decisions at a later time. Of...
thesignpostwsu.com
Wildcat hockey falls to Denver
After a heated game, Weber State University’s hockey team fell 4–1 to the University of Denver on Jan. 28 at the Ice Sheet. After beating Colorado State University 6–3 on Jan. 26 and the University of Colorado 5–2 on Jan. 27, the Wildcats’ loss to the Pioneers was their only one of the weekend.
kvnutalk
USU study finds positive impact on women who serve missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN – A recent study published by the Utah State University Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) found that women who serve as missionaries for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints experience improved educational, personal, and professional outcomes. “The findings will be of interest to educators, employers,...
Utah's 2023 freshmen class is already living up to the hype
Kyle Whittingham recently shared that Utah's early enrollees are performing exactly as they'd hoped.
davisjournal.com
Kaysville City Manager takes new position in Summit County
Shayne Scott has been the Kaysville City Manager for six and a half years. His last day is Feb. 6 and he starts his new position Feb. 7. Photo courtesy of Shayne Scott. KAYSVILLE—Shayne Scott has been the Kaysville City Manager for six and half years and now he’s headed to Summit County to start the next chapter of his professional life. Scott replaced John Thacker after he retired in 2016.
New Brian Head development drawing Parkites’ interest
Over the next few decades, Brian Head — which is just east of Cedar City — will open up more than 850 acres of new skiing terrain and up to seven new high-speed lifts. When complete, it will be the seventh largest resort in Utah, putting it ahead of Big Cottonwood Canyon destinations Solitude and Brighton. Though hours south of the Wasatch Mountains, Brian Head has some serious elevation; at 9600’ its base is the highest of any resort in Utah.
gastronomicslc.com
Upcoming food and drink events in Utah
Head to the award winning South Salt Lake brewery on February 11th as they’ll be taking the wraps off their latest Red Feather Cambium Series brew. Running 6.00 p.m. through 8.00 p.m. the brewery will host an in-house tasting of their barrel aged Black Album Imperial Black Rye IPA.
cspdailynews.com
Maverik Opens Store No. 400 in Magna, Utah
Convenience retailer Maverik opened its 400th store on Jan. 27 in Magna, Utah, continuing its regional expansion. Chuck Maggelet, Maverik president and chief adventure guide, spoke at the grand opening, which included a ribbon cutting, politicians, customer festivities and giveaways and a $10,000 donation to local charity partner Magna Families, Agencies and Communities Together (F.A.C.T). The donation will help local families and individuals with food, clothing, personal hygiene and other social services.
Ombu Grill Is A Korean Restaurant With A Large Variety of Food
Asian food has become popular around the United States. Korean BBQ is a favorite Asian food for many people. There are several choices for Korean BBQ in Utah. Ombu Grill was established in 2017 as a Korean BBQ restaurant. The owners opened the business because they wanted to give Utah its first all-you-can eat Korean BBQ and the experience of enjoying Korean food.
kslnewsradio.com
Cost of heating homes in Utah rising as thermometer sinks
SALT LAKE CITY — More Americans are struggling to pay their energy bills. Nearly 1.5 million more U.S. households applied for energy assistance this year, which is the biggest one-year hike since 2009. Heating costs have jumped, plus it’s been (extra) cold recently in Utah. KSL meteorologist Kevin...
ksub590.com
The Fastest Speeding Ticket in Utah
A few weeks ago, I had to make a drive up to Salt Lake City and while the posted speed limit for most of us is more of a guideline, it surprises me when people shoot by me like a bullet on that stretch of highway. I was running with the pack just above the limit when we were all passed by a car that was flying. I often wonder how people know there aren’t any state troopers there when they do that. When I go a little above the limit, I see someone from the law enforcement community watching almost every time. Utah is seeing a record number of drivers being caught doing more than 100 mph over the last year.
ABC 4
Artillery training begins at Camp Williams
BLUFFDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Cities surrounding Camp Williams are warning residents they could hear loud booms as units begin live Field Artillery training on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The live fire training will begin on Jan. 31 and go through to Thursday, Feb. 2. Training could begin as early as 7 a.m. and could go as late as 5:30 p.m. each day.
abc45.com
Employees fired from Utah school after allegedly embezzling millions in tuition funds
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Several employees from a private school in Utah were fired after they were accused of embezzling millions in tuition funds from several students. According to the lawsuit filed by the Christian Life Center Church, four people were fired: Greg Miller, head of the school; his wife Karen, an administrator; their son Jared Miller, the principal, and his wife Lexie, a student advisor.
ABC 4
Utah offers grants to homeowners to upgrade old wood stoves or fireplace
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Utah homeowners from Box Elder County to Salt Lake County have an opportunity to upgrade their wood stove or fireplace to either gas or electric starting Monday, Feb. 6. 250 award vouchers are available for residents in Box Elder, Weber, Davis, and Salt...
Utah football QB Cam Rising gets key injury timeline update from Kyle Whittingham
Utah football was dealt a crushing blow in the 2023 Rose Bowl when quarterback Cam Rising left early with an apparent leg injury, which undoubtedly played a part in the Utes losing 35-21 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. Since that day, there hasn’t been a lot of talk about Rising and his health. But, head coach Kyle Whittingham gave an important update on his signal-caller during an appearance on the Pac-12 network Thursday.
ABC 4
Local Family Competes on Reality TV Series Survivalists
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (Good Things Utah) — Alejandra Benton and Wes Bowling, parents of Victoria and Leo, are proud to announce their appearance on the hit reality TV series “Survivalists.” The Benton-Bowling family joined us on the show to share their journey and the lessons they learned along the way.
SLC man drowns in Meadow Hot Springs
A Salt Lake City man drowned in a hot spring in Millard County on the evening of Jan. 28, according to Millard County Sheriff's Office.
