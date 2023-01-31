Read full article on original website
Related
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Announces Upcoming Dates for Free Tire Amnesty Days in Coulterville, Don Pedro, and Mariposa
February 2, 2023 – Mariposa County announces upcoming dates for Tire Amnesty Day. Friday, February 3rd, 2023, at the Coulterville Transfer Station 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 10th, 2023, at the Don Pedro Transfer Station 9:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Friday, February 17th & Saturday, February 18th...
Hanford Sentinel
Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt
With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
Sierra snowpack water content almost 200% higher than average
The snowpack measurement in the Sierra today was almost 200% higher than the average. However, this could mean flooding downstream if the weather in the mountains heats up early this year.
Frohman: Fix Modesto’s Three Can Catastrophe Now
Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen recently advised a disgruntled citizen that the city’s new three-can collection program for garbage waste is only a six-month “pilot program.”. While most pilot programs are tested in small areas of town, the Modesto City Council implemented the garbage collection experiment throughout the city, formulating rules with minimal citizen input. Now, the consequences of their dubious decisions have affected the entire city.
mymotherlode.com
Bold Thief Steals Generator From Railtown 1897
Jamestown, CA – Take a look at the video in the image box of the alleged thieves stealing a generator from Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown earlier this month. Columbia and Railtown State Park Rangers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. One can be seen using a dolly to wheel out the stolen equipment to a car, and the other appears to be playing lookout. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, January 6th. Here is also a picture of that getaway car. The time stamp on the video shows the time to be just after 5 a.m.
fresnoalliance.com
Human Cost of Madera County Losing Hospital
(Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Fresnoland (fresnoland.org), a nonprofit news organization.) For the past 15 years, Tammie Myers worked as a licensed vocational nurse in Madera Community Hospital’s postpartum department. Her job was to take care of new mothers and their babies, following birth. She loved the mothers she worked with, mostly Hispanic, whom she described as “very appreciative” of whatever help she gave.
Merced Mini Storage clearing out flooded units
As waters rose quickly in the North Valley two weeks ago, Merced Mini Storage was left completely flooded.
Do you know this person? Madera Sheriff looking for next of kin
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County Sheriff’s Office say they are seeking the public’s help in locating the next of kin for a 65-year-old woman. Officials say Lacey Pamela Ray passed away on Jan 26, 2023, and was a resident of Oakhurst prior to her death. The Coroner’s Office says they have searched […]
KMPH.com
Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno
The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Five community solar projects coming to disadvantaged communities in California
Local Green Saver, a program of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), is designed to bring the benefits of solar energy to residents in disadvantaged communities. Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility and community solar projects based in San Francisco, recently signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for five projects to be built under this program with PG&E.
GV Wire
Fresno TV Station Failed to Comply with Funding Rules, Should Repay Grant Money: Audit
Valley PBS failed to comply with requirements for Corporation for Public Broadcasting grants and federal Communications Act public records disclosures, CPB’s Office of the Inspector General says in a new draft audit report. The Inspector General is recommending that the corporation require Valley PBS, also known as KVPT/Channel 18,...
sjvsun.com
Fresno’s airport (finally) starts its climb into rarified air
With consumer and business travel firmly on the rebound following the coronavirus pandemic, the Valley’s largest airport – Fresno-Yosemite International – is having a bit of a moment. The Fresno hub, which awaits a in-the-works terminal expansion, has eyed an upward swing just before the onset of...
goldrushcam.com
Grand Jury Charges Fresno, California Hairstylist for Alleged Multimillion-Dollar Caregiver Fraud Scheme Against Malibu-Based Physician
February 2, 2023 - LOS ANGELES – A Fresno hairstylist and an actress have been charged in a 12‑count indictment alleging they defrauded a physician out of more than $2.7 million before his. death and then attempted to defraud his estate out of an additional amount exceeding $20...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Seven People Injured in Fresno Multi-Car Crash
Seven people, including a young child, were injured after a 5-car accident in Fresno on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 1:00 pm near Highway 41, north of American Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a car was traveling southbound in the fast lane on...
KMJ
Taunting Driver Leads 9 Officers, CHP Helicopter On Chase Through Fresno, Tulare County
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man is now in custody following a lengthy chase involving nine officers and a helicopter through both Fresno and Tulare County. According to the California Highway Patrol, an over tried to pull over a driver Monday afternoon for speeding in an SUV near Easton.
Man jumps out of window to escape house fire in southwest Fresno
Crews say both men were able to get out safely, although one of the men had to jump out of his bedroom window to escape the flames.
goldrushcam.com
New Mariposa County Librarian to Give Public Presentation at Democratic Club Meeting on Saturday, February 11, 2023
February 2, 2023 - Matt Johnson, the newly hired Mariposa County Librarian, will make a public presentation on Saturday, February 11 at 10:00 A.M. at the Miners Inn. Johnson has always loved libraries since he was a young child, when he would often bike to his local library and get lost in books for the afternoon. Johnson states, “One of the first things I did after moving to Mariposa seven years ago was sign up for a library card.”
goldrushcam.com
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Monday, January 30, 2023
Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Monday, January 30, 2023. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Police Department Announce Arrest of Two Juveniles for Possession of Two Loaded Privately Manufactured Firearms
February 2, 2023 - Fresno Police Department officials report Southeast DST officers contacted two juvenile males in a vehicle near Peach Avenue and Huntington Avenue. During the contact, both males were found to be active gang members and on juvenile probation. The driver was unlicensed. During the inventory prior to...
Comments / 1