Mariposa County, CA

Hanford Sentinel

Farmers pull walnut groves as price sinks | John Lindt

With the price to growers for the 2022 walnut crop at about 40 cents per pound or less — well below last year’s break-even price of 70 to 90 cents per pound — walnut groves are coming out this winter. Walnut farmers are tearing out older trees...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
The Valley Citizen

Frohman: Fix Modesto’s Three Can Catastrophe Now

Modesto Mayor Sue Zwahlen recently advised a disgruntled citizen that the city’s new three-can collection program for garbage waste is only a six-month “pilot program.”. While most pilot programs are tested in small areas of town, the Modesto City Council implemented the garbage collection experiment throughout the city, formulating rules with minimal citizen input. Now, the consequences of their dubious decisions have affected the entire city.
MODESTO, CA
mymotherlode.com

Bold Thief Steals Generator From Railtown 1897

Jamestown, CA – Take a look at the video in the image box of the alleged thieves stealing a generator from Railtown 1897 State Historic Park in Jamestown earlier this month. Columbia and Railtown State Park Rangers are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects. One can be seen using a dolly to wheel out the stolen equipment to a car, and the other appears to be playing lookout. The theft occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, January 6th. Here is also a picture of that getaway car. The time stamp on the video shows the time to be just after 5 a.m.
JAMESTOWN, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Human Cost of Madera County Losing Hospital

(Editor’s note: This story was originally published by Fresnoland (fresnoland.org), a nonprofit news organization.) For the past 15 years, Tammie Myers worked as a licensed vocational nurse in Madera Community Hospital’s postpartum department. Her job was to take care of new mothers and their babies, following birth. She loved the mothers she worked with, mostly Hispanic, whom she described as “very appreciative” of whatever help she gave.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Failed home break-in caught on camera in northwest Fresno

The Fresno Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect they say tried to break into a home last month in northwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, was caught on camera walking up to a home near Ashcroft and Marks Avenues on Jan. 9 around 11:20 a.m.
FRESNO, CA
pv-magazine-usa.com

Five community solar projects coming to disadvantaged communities in California

Local Green Saver, a program of Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E), is designed to bring the benefits of solar energy to residents in disadvantaged communities. Renewable Properties, a developer and investor in small-scale utility and community solar projects based in San Francisco, recently signed power purchase agreements (PPAs) for five projects to be built under this program with PG&E.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sjvsun.com

Fresno’s airport (finally) starts its climb into rarified air

With consumer and business travel firmly on the rebound following the coronavirus pandemic, the Valley’s largest airport – Fresno-Yosemite International – is having a bit of a moment. The Fresno hub, which awaits a in-the-works terminal expansion, has eyed an upward swing just before the onset of...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.

February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Seven People Injured in Fresno Multi-Car Crash

Seven people, including a young child, were injured after a 5-car accident in Fresno on Saturday, January 28, 2023. The accident occurred shortly before 1:00 pm near Highway 41, north of American Avenue. According to the California Highway Patrol (CHP), a car was traveling southbound in the fast lane on...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

New Mariposa County Librarian to Give Public Presentation at Democratic Club Meeting on Saturday, February 11, 2023

February 2, 2023 - Matt Johnson, the newly hired Mariposa County Librarian, will make a public presentation on Saturday, February 11 at 10:00 A.M. at the Miners Inn. Johnson has always loved libraries since he was a young child, when he would often bike to his local library and get lost in books for the afternoon. Johnson states, “One of the first things I did after moving to Mariposa seven years ago was sign up for a library card.”
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA

