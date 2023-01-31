Read full article on original website
Alabama hospitals say they face an ‘existential crisis’ after COVID, ask state for financial help
The COVID-19 pandemic dealt a blow to Alabama hospitals in terms of finances, say healthcare officials, who are now predicting nearly 15 hospitals around the state are in danger of closing. They are asking the state for relief money to meet payroll as the cost of labor has jumped. “The...
WPMI
Report: Alabama Hospitals lose $1.5 billion since pandemic
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A new report out today says Alabama hospitals are worse off now financially than they were before the pandemic. This puts patient care at risk—especially in rural areas. Marsha Raulerson has worked as a pediatrician with D.W. McMillan Memorial Hospital in Brewton since 1980....
wtvy.com
Hospital warns of tianeptine drug ‘crisis’ in Alabama
WETUMPKA, Ala. (WSFA) - Tianeptine is one of the latest illegal drugs pouring into Alabama. The substance is marketed as a supplement that helps with anxiety, depression and energy levels. But experts say the drug has side effects similar to heroin. “Because it is in your brain, it’s like you’re...
alreporter.com
Opinion | Gov. Ivey is right about gambling. Now, fix it.
Kay Ivey is right about gambling. I don’t type those words a whole lot – that Gov. Ivey is right about a political issue. She’s not a terrible human or anything, it’s just that we happen to hold very different political beliefs and I don’t typically find her solutions to the issues facing Alabama to be the correct approaches.
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!
Brace yourselves - February 2nd is Groundhog Day! Here come the yearly articles and social media posts looking to the lowly groundhog to predict the arrival of spring. You've probably heard of Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog in Pennsylvania - but here in Alabama, we have Birmingham Bill of the Birmingham, Alabama Zoo. We also have lots of other folklore weather predictions here in the south: wooly bears, hornet's nests, and persimmon seeds - just to name a few. But exactly how well do these time honored predictions work? Can you really use them to make long term weather predictions? Let's take a look and see...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Alabama (And What Lives Within It) While the answer may be surprising, the largest forest in Alabama is located just outside the largest city in Alabama. Full of mountains due to its proximity to the Appalachian Mountains, Alabama boasts humid summers, scenic drives, and beautiful mountain peaks full of recreational opportunities. But where exactly is the largest forest in Alabama and what can you do in this place?
WPMI
"It needs to be cleaned up," Mobile Sheriff and Police Chief on new pistol permit law
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Alabama has a new pistol permit law that went into effect on Jan. 1 allowing certain Alabamians to carry a concealed gun without a permit. A couple of months before the change occurred, law enforcement agencies in the state were scrambling, working to get clarification on certain key points, saying there's a lot of contradicting information. One month into the new law, Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch and Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said this law is kind of frustrating, to say the least. Due to the confusion, the two of them held a press conference to share key information that people need to know, along with some other things that they're still trying to figure out, hoping legislators make some changes.
The 10 Smallest Towns in Alabama Have Shockingly Low Populations
Some would argue that small-town life is the best but major cities are where the excitement is located. My thoughts, wherever my paycheck doesn’t bounce is a perfect spot for me. (That actually happened when our paycheck didn’t clear) Another story for another time, lol!. All jokes aside,...
Alabama county official questions if a ‘queer transgender man’ has a ‘wee-wee’
An Alabama county commissioner was temporarily booted from a social media site after he made a post questioning whether a “queer transgender man” is straight or has a “wee-wee.”. “So, is a Queer Transgender man straight or what, does it have a wee-wee or not?” Hale County...
wtvy.com
Victim advocacy group displeased with state inmate release notifications
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The nonprofit group Victims of Crime and Leniency, or VOCAL, has expressed concerns about the ongoing release of Alabama inmates at state prisons. About 80 state inmates were released under electronic supervision Tuesday in accordance with a retroactive law, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. The state initially planned at first to release around 400 eligible inmates, but ADOC did not meet the legal obligation to notify all of the victims first.
Whitmire: The Alabama State House is a dump. We need a new one. Really.
Sign up for Alabamafication: Kyle Whitmire’s newsletter, “Alabamafication” examines the outsized influence of this very strange state, taking aim at corruption, cruelty, incompetence and hypocrisy while also seeking out those righteous folks making their state and country better places for all. Three years ago, the federal government...
opelikaobserver.com
Alabama Sheriffs Issue Joint Statement on Tyre Nichols’ Deaths
ALABAMA — The Alabama Sheriffs Association represents the combined voices of Alabama’s 67 sheriffs. We are united in our unyielding stand against the actions and images presented in the recently released video in Memphis, Tennessee. We consider it a personal affront not just to us but to the vast majority of peace officers in our nation who place service above self in every action they take. As constitutionally elected officials, it is our sheriffs’ duty to do their best to deny individuals who display lawless behavior from joining the ranks of law enforcement. It is also the sheriffs’ duty to act decisively to remove those who engage in actions displaying blatant disregard for the constitutional rights of citizens. We strive each day to achieve the goal of professionalism in public safety service. It is our honor to serve with the mission of protecting the public in our communities.
wdhn.com
Local sheriffs react to mass release of Alabama inmates
DALE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN) —Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum and Henry County Sheriff Eric Blankenship are against the state’s decision to release 400 inmates from the Alabama Department of Corrections back into their communities over the next few months. “Manpower is limited anyway and you’re releasing an additional...
Adderall shortage impact still being felt in Alabama
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — More than three months since the FDA announced the ADHD medication Adderall was experiencing a shortage, the impact is still being felt across our community. The FDA made the announcement in October. Its website has Adderall on its shortage list as a ‘limited supply’ for 100-count of 10, 20 and 30 […]
alreporter.com
Bill filed to prevent employers from mandating microchips
A bill to be considered by the Alabama Legislature in March would prevent employers from requiring employees to implant a microchip as a condition of employment. Prince Chestnut, D-Selma, said he became aware of the dystopian concept a few months ago while reading on other technologies of the future. “I...
Guest opinion: The most dangerous man in Alabama prisons was not released today
The most dangerous man in Alabama’s prison system was one not released today. In fact, he is more dangerous now than he was when he thought he was going to be released. More dangerous to the other inmates, more dangerous to the correctional officers, more dangerous to himself. “Give...
wtvy.com
Alabama ABC Board launches new quarterly sweepstakes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama’s ABC Board has announced more opportunities for customers to snag hard-to-find brands. According to the ABC Board, a new quarterly limited-release sweepstakes program will be held in March, June and September. The first quarterly sweepstakes will take place at 10 a.m. on March 25, with approximately 50 spots will be available at each of the 22 selected ABC Store locations throughout Alabama.
weisradio.com
“Not So Fast…” / Alabama Attorney General Lays Down the Law
After news of hundreds of Alabama inmates leaving prison early and a Monday lawsuit from the Alabama Attorney General, less than half of the originally reported inmates were released on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 369 state inmates were set to be released early from prison following implementation of a 2021 state...
wtvy.com
Cervical Cancer kills thousands of women each year, doctors emphasize the importance of routine screenings
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - January is a time where experts emphasize awareness of prevention for Cervical Cancer, which is a life threatening disease that kills thousands of women each year. Cervical cancer is caused by Human Papillomavirus (HPV). “It’s one of the few cancers that we almost 100 percent know...
USDA Forest Service to conduct prescribed burns in 4 Alabama National Forests
The USDA Forest Service's federal fire specialists will be conducting prescribed burns throughout some of Alabama's national forests.
