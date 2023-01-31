ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Common Bugs in Florida | Identification, Prevention & Extermination

In Florida, throughout the spring and summer, love bugs, often referred to as March flies, are frequently seen. They are notorious for their propensity to gather near cars and flora, and these tiny, black and red insects are frequently observed in enormous swarms. Despite their seeming innocuity, love bugs may seriously destroy crops and automobiles, and many Floridians find them to be an annoyance. According to the University of Florida, love bugs are drawn to the heat and light created by moving vehicles, which can harm the paint and radiators. They feed on the nectar of flowers and plants, hence their abundance can also be detrimental to the vegetation.
Why January is the Month to Plant Wildflowers

Snippet: What is the best way to grow wildflowers? How to grow wildflowers in pots. Can I just sprinkle wildflower seeds? When to plant wildflower seeds in Arizona. How long does it take for a wildflower to grow? The Best wildflower blends to grow. On the Go Answer – Readers...
Monarch butterflies wintering in California rebound

The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers announced Tuesday.Volunteers who visited sites in California and Arizona around Thanksgiving tallied more than 330,000 butterflies, the highest number of these insects counted in the last six years. It was a promising rebound after the annual winter count in 2020 recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. In 2021, the number recorded was 247,000. “I think we can all...
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner

Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner. Florida is home to many animals, including the gorgeous Pileated woodpecker. Open pine forests with massive, older trees that are widely spaced are where you can find the Pileated Woodpecker. They use their bill to beat on trees to mark their territory.
What Is Peat Moss? And Why You Should Skip It

Gardening and potting houseplants seems relatively straightforward: Place plant in soil, water it, and then it grows. But what is peat moss? This popular base for potting media is more than just a component in a soil mix. “When you are growing a plant either in a greenhouse or indoors, you are growing it outside of its natural environment,” says Christopher Satch, founder and CEO of NYC Plant Help and an adjunct professor at the New York Botanical Gardens. “Soil from the earth contains many bugs, microbes [some good, some bad], and a bunch of other variables. The goal of any media is to mimic soil, without carrying the bugs and bad microbes. Peat moss is used for terrestrial plants both indoors and outdoors. It is spongy and holds enough water without being sopping wet, and is derived from digested Sphagnum moss, making it organic.”
Spring Gardening in Arizona

A crucial element of successful spring gardening in Arizona is transitioning from your winter garden to a spring garden. Transform your cool-loving winter garden beds into a haven for warm-season vegetables with these 10 steps for a successful spring garden in Arizona. Disclaimer: This post contains affiliate links. See my...
