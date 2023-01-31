Gardening and potting houseplants seems relatively straightforward: Place plant in soil, water it, and then it grows. But what is peat moss? This popular base for potting media is more than just a component in a soil mix. “When you are growing a plant either in a greenhouse or indoors, you are growing it outside of its natural environment,” says Christopher Satch, founder and CEO of NYC Plant Help and an adjunct professor at the New York Botanical Gardens. “Soil from the earth contains many bugs, microbes [some good, some bad], and a bunch of other variables. The goal of any media is to mimic soil, without carrying the bugs and bad microbes. Peat moss is used for terrestrial plants both indoors and outdoors. It is spongy and holds enough water without being sopping wet, and is derived from digested Sphagnum moss, making it organic.”

