In Florida, throughout the spring and summer, love bugs, often referred to as March flies, are frequently seen. They are notorious for their propensity to gather near cars and flora, and these tiny, black and red insects are frequently observed in enormous swarms. Despite their seeming innocuity, love bugs may seriously destroy crops and automobiles, and many Floridians find them to be an annoyance. According to the University of Florida, love bugs are drawn to the heat and light created by moving vehicles, which can harm the paint and radiators. They feed on the nectar of flowers and plants, hence their abundance can also be detrimental to the vegetation.
A pitbull is one of the most fierce dogs out there. They have a reputation of being a mean and harmful dog, but that is generally not the case at all. In reality they are one of the most friendly and human loving dogs out there. They are more loyal than anything else, and attacks are usually a result of intentionally violent training or improper training.
Dorothy Clark of Culver, Oregon writes: “Toadstools are growing in the open soil and under plant leaves in my ﬂower bed. The soil isn’t too damp, so I don’t know why these intruders are showing up. I pull out and dispose of the mushrooms in my lawn, but they reappear. How do I get rid of them?”
The population of western monarch butterflies wintering along the California coast has rebounded for a second year in a row after a precipitous drop in 2020, but the population of orange-and-black insects is still well below what it used to be, researchers announced Tuesday.Volunteers who visited sites in California and Arizona around Thanksgiving tallied more than 330,000 butterflies, the highest number of these insects counted in the last six years. It was a promising rebound after the annual winter count in 2020 recorded fewer than 2,000 butterflies. In 2021, the number recorded was 247,000. “I think we can all...
Watch The Largest Woodpecker In Florida Chipping Through A Tree To Catch Dinner. Florida is home to many animals, including the gorgeous Pileated woodpecker. Open pine forests with massive, older trees that are widely spaced are where you can find the Pileated Woodpecker. They use their bill to beat on trees to mark their territory.
Gardening and potting houseplants seems relatively straightforward: Place plant in soil, water it, and then it grows. But what is peat moss? This popular base for potting media is more than just a component in a soil mix. “When you are growing a plant either in a greenhouse or indoors, you are growing it outside of its natural environment,” says Christopher Satch, founder and CEO of NYC Plant Help and an adjunct professor at the New York Botanical Gardens. “Soil from the earth contains many bugs, microbes [some good, some bad], and a bunch of other variables. The goal of any media is to mimic soil, without carrying the bugs and bad microbes. Peat moss is used for terrestrial plants both indoors and outdoors. It is spongy and holds enough water without being sopping wet, and is derived from digested Sphagnum moss, making it organic.”
