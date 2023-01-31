Read full article on original website
A portrait of one of the few young, female truckers in France
Amélie, 23, drives a route between France and Spain twice a week. Her truck is an important part of her identity — which photographer Yohanne Lamoulère captured in this portrait.
Unions buoyant as 1.27 million French protest pension reform
PARIS (AP) — An estimated 1.27 million people took to the streets of French cities, towns and villages Tuesday, according to the Interior Ministry, in new massive protests against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to raise the retirement age by two years. The turnout exceeded participation in a previous round of strikes and protests against the proposed pension system reform, in a significant victory for labor unions. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne was forced to acknowledge that her government “hears” the “questions and doubts” raised by the reforms that would push the retirement age from 62 to 64. The eight unions organizing the protests announced that they would hold new demonstrations on Feb. 7 and Feb. 11. “In the face of massive rejection, the government must withdraw its reform,” said Patricia Drevon of the Workers’ Force union, standing beside colleagues from the other unions in a rare, public show of solidarity.
France 24
Pension problems: French workers strike over government's retirement plans
As many as 2.8 million people hit the streets across France on Tuesday in a second day of walkouts designed to protest the latest pension reform proposals. Perhaps the most controversial element of the government's reform would raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. It would also increase from 42 to 43 the number of years that workers must pay into the system to receive a full pension. We explore what's at stake with economist François Geerolf.
msn.com
Schools and trains hit by French pension age strike
A nationwide strike is under way in France in a second wave of protests against President Emmanuel Macron's plans to raise the retirement age from 62 to 64. Eight big unions are taking part in the strike, which is disrupting schools, public transport and oil refineries. Protests are expected across...
Day of disruption in Britain as up to half a million workers go on strike
Up to 500,000 workers are on strike across Britain in what's shaping up to be the country's biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade.
msn.com
A Catastrophic Mutating Event Will Strike the World in 2 Years, Report Says
A World Economic Forum report says business leaders believe a “catastrophic cyber event” is coming. Cybercrime will grow from a $3 trillion industry in 2015 to a $10.5 trillion industry by 2025. The unpredictable nature of cybercrime increases threats. The 2023 World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland,...
Putin’s Plot Against America: Washington Fears Russia Will Launch 'Hybrid Tactics' Against Western Powers In Lieu Of 'Conventional Warfare'
President Joe Biden and other Western leaders are worried Vladimir Putin will turn to “hybrid tactics” to sow chaos across the world rather than focus on “conventional warfare” in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Ukraine continues to fight back against Putin’s forces with the help of its Western allies and their weaponry and intelligence, Western powers suspect the Russian leader will soon change his tactics and start targeting those powers at home.Even more concerning are the newfound fears Putin will launch “a wave of asymmetric chaos” across the West in the form of “political interference,...
Amazon workers in Barcelona strike over warehouse closure
MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Workers at an Amazon (AMZN.O) logistics centre on the outskirts of Barcelona protested on Thursday on the second day of an indefinite strike sparked by the company's plans to shut down the warehouse and relocate employees to other provinces.
BBC
Strikes Update: How Wednesday 1 February’s walkouts will affect you
It already has a nickname: Walkout Wednesday. Hardly a term of endearment but a reflection of just how widespread the disruption will be. In fact, it's probably going to have the greatest impact of any strike day so far, because thousands of schools will be closed with parents stuck at home reliving the joys of working from home whilst trying to help their offspring to learn something.
Hundreds of thousands of workers on strike in biggest day of action in a decade
Hundreds of thousands of workers – including school teachers – are going on strike for what will be the biggest day of industrial action in more than a decade.Teachers in England and Wales, who are members of the National Education Union (NEU), will embark on their first day of strikes on Wednesday, which threaten to disrupt more than 23,000 schools.The walkouts, which could see more than 100,000 teachers take action in a dispute over pay, come on the same day that university lecturers, train drivers, civil servants, bus drivers and security guards are going on strike.Some parents will be forced...
Teachers, train drivers, civil servants join largest U.K. strike in over a decade
The biggest day of strike action Britain has seen in more than a decade comes as unions step up pressure on the Conservative government to demand better pay amid a cost-of-living crisis.Feb. 1, 2023.
BBC
Strikes on Wednesday 1 February will disrupt daily life - No 10
Mass strike action on Wednesday will cause "significant disruption", Downing Street has said. Teachers, university workers, civil servants, train and bus drivers are all due to walkout during the day. Around 500,000 workers are due to take part, making it the biggest strike in more than a decade, according to...
Rail strikes make union boss late to his own picket line
A union boss was late to his own picket line this morning, 3 February, as his journey was impacted by train strikes.Mick Whelan, who is head of the Aslef union of train drivers, apologised for running behind schedule due to “bloody rail strikes.”Members of Aslef and the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) staged industrial action on Friday in a dispute over pay.Aslef’s latest strike is in protest at a an offer of 4 per cent for each of 2022 and 2023, which MR Whelan called “a real-terms pay cut.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Mass strikes leave Paddington station desertedMass strikes leave Paddington station desertedMissing Nicola Bulley’s husband ‘on worst rollercoaster of his life’, says friend
BBC
Teacher's strikes: 'I love my job but something needs to change'
Thousands of teachers in England and Wales are set to go on strike on Wednesday, meaning some schools may have to be closed. Shalina Patel, who is a history teacher at Claremont High School in Harrow, north-west London, documented her day at school to show why she feels the need to strike.
Angry Google workers stage protests over layoffs in NYC, California
Dozens of disgruntled Google workers gathered outside company buildings in New York and California this week to protest the tech giant’s recent layoffs and low pay for contractors. About 50 Google employees participated in a Thursday protest that took place outside a company store in Manhattan located near its corporate offices, Bloomberg reported. A separate protest that took place outside Google’s corporate headquarters in Mountain View, California, on Wednesday focused on alleged poor work conditions for company subcontractors. The protests occurred days after Google laid off about 12,000 staffers, or 6% of its overall workforce, in what was the largest round of...
Biggest day of strikes in a decade will involve up to half-a-million workers
A strike by up to half-a-million workers in bitter disputes over pay, jobs and conditions this week should send a clear message to the Government that it cannot continue to ignore the causes of the unrest, according to the head of the TUC.Teachers, train drivers, civil servants, university lecturers, bus drivers and security guards from seven trade unions will walk out on Wednesday in what will be the biggest day of industrial action in over a decade.Protests will be held across the country on the same day against the Government’s controversial plans for a new law on minimum service levels...
