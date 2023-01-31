Read full article on original website
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
Mitch McConnell May Have Just Pulled The Ultimate Revenge On 2 Rival Senators
The Senate minority leader previously said he had no hard feelings toward the men, but his actions said otherwise.
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters Under Fire For Paying Daughter Over $192k In Campaign Funds To Run 'Slate Mailer' Operation
Democratic House Rep. Maxine Waters came under fire this week after it was revealed her daughter was paid more than $192k in campaign funds to run the congresswoman’s “slate mailer” operation, RadarOnline.com has learned.Waters’ daughter Karen reportedly earned $192,300 between January 2021 and December 2022 for running her mother’s operation that sees the 84-year-old California congresswoman endorse candidates and ballot measures via political advertisements that are then mailed en masse to residents throughout the state.According to Daily Mail, Waters also received payments for appearing on the slate mailers and her daughter has reportedly collected more than $1.2 million since the...
House GOP accidentally gives Democrats supermajority on new 'weaponization' subcommittee
An apparent typo in a resolution organizing the committee gives Democrats 9 members on a 12-member committee. The actual plan is to have 21 members.
Another Top Republican Is Running Against Trump in 2024
The race for the 2024 Republican nomination for president has been slow going since former President Donald Trump became the first candidate to officially throw his hat into the ring back in November, but we are likely to see another major candidate announce their intention to run in the coming weeks.
What is Pentecostal Christianity?
Pentecostals agree on the importance of the Holy Spirit – but not necessarily on what it empowers them to do.
Nikki Haley's Chances of Beating Donald Trump to 2024 GOP Nomination
On Saturday Haley tweeted: "It's time for a new generation to lead."
Slavery reparation payments – NJ and DC now considering
⬛ Should the U.S. pay the descendants of slaves for for past wrongs?. ⬛ U.S. Sen. Cory Booker reintroduces his reparations bill. As state lawmakers consider the issue of reparations for slavery in New Jersey, U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, (D-New Jersey), is rekindling the debate in Washington. Booker first raised...
AOC to GOP: Don't tell me you're condemning antisemitism when a Republican 'who has talked about Jewish space lasers' gets a plum committee assignment
"This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America," she says of the vote to remove Rep. Ilhan Omar from the foreign affairs committee.
How America Lost Its Grip on Reality
This is an edition of The Atlantic Daily, a newsletter that guides you through the biggest stories of the day, helps you discover new ideas, and recommends the best in culture. Sign up for it here.In her cover story for the March issue of our magazine, the staff writer Megan Garber argues that Americans are living in a kind of “metaverse,” where the line between entertainment and reality is blurrier than ever. That lack of clarity could be hastening the nation’s descent into conspiracy.But first, here are three new stories from The Atlantic. The GOP is just obnoxious. The police can be...
The DOJ Sues A South Dakota Hotel For Denying Rooms To Native Americans
The U.S. Department of Justice sued the owners and operators of the Grand Gateway Hotel, and the Cheers Sports Lounge and Casino, a sports bar that operates within the hotel, which is located in Rapid City, South Dakota. The DOJ alleges that on at least two occasions in March, Connie Uhre and her son Nicholas Uhre committed racial discrimination by turning away Native Americans who sought to book a room at the Grand Gateway Hotel. The lawsuit alleges that the entrepreneurs discriminated against Native American customers, violating the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Black History Flag flies over federal building for the first time in history
For the first time in history, a Black History Flag is flying over a federal building. It was a historic ceremony on Wednesday morning at the Denver Federal Center. Getting that flag to fly above the Denver Federal Center required approval from the White House. Leaders raised the Pan-African Flag to commemorate Black History Month. Wednesday's ceremonies consisted of events, panels and discussions all about the significance of raising the flag. "We can't change history but we can change the future and today moving forward, this is a historical day at the Denver Federal Center, Feb. 1, 2023," said Denver Federal Center Contracting Officer Tito Register.Usually, when the Denver Federal Center raises a flag, it's up for about one or two days of the month. This time, the flag will be up for the entire month of February.
McCarthy breaks with Greene on death of Ashli Babbitt
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) broke with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) on Thursday when asked about the death of Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by Capitol police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, concluding she was not murdered, as Greene has said. “I think the police officer did his job,” McCarthy told…
John Hanson: The First President of the United States Under the Original Charter
Under the Articles of Confederation, George Washington was not the first president of America. Photo byJohn Hesselius, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. As the sun rose on April 30, 1789, George Washington made his way to the balcony of Federal Hall on Wall Street in New York. With the weight of the nation on his shoulders, he raised his hand and took the inaugural oath of office, becoming the very first President of the United States.
The Proud Boys Are Now the Largest Hate Group in the Country
The term “hate group” has a very specific definition. Hate groups “vilify others because of their race, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity,” according to the Southern Poverty Law Center. Closely related to these are anti-government groups, which are often put into the same category. Of the 733 hate groups and 488 anti-government groups […]
msn.com
Biden Administration Seeking To Change Census Rules To Identify Latino/Hispanic As A Race Instead Of Ethnicity, Which May Prove Problematic
A collection of civil servants convened by the Biden administration to rethink racial categories in the United States Census has proposed changes to how the census asks questions about race. As reported by Forbes, most notably, the committee has suggested creating a new racial classification for Middle Eastern and North...
Opinion: What Is Going On in America?
Most humans are happy when their enemies are in pain and agony. Listening to the news yesterday and the six-year-old that shot his teacher in Virginia, the school was warned more than once. The child's parents were aware of the possibilities. A teacher who feared for her safety and the safety of her students suggested to someone in authority that the child's pockets be searched. Adults, whose responsibility is to guide and protect children, failed.
msn.com
DC lawmaker reintroduces bill to remove emancipation statue from DC's Lincoln Park
A D.C. lawmaker is working to remove a civil rights statue for the second time. The The Emancipation Memorial, also known as the Freedman's Memorial, was dedicated in 1876, but now Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton wants it removed. She and others have been working on this and there have been...
thesource.com
Today in Black History #BHM: Congress Abolished Slavery in the District of Columbia in 1862
February 2, 1862 Congress abolished slavery in the District of Columbia, an important step on the road to freedom for all Black Americans. 1862 was a pivotal year toward ending slavery in America. The bill, S. 108, was referred to the Committee on the District of Columbia which reported it with amendments in February 1862. During the Civil War Charles Sumner, the senior senator from Massachusetts informed President Lincoln that he was the largest slaveholder. The abolitionist asked President Lincoln:
Op-Ed: Can American history survive this generaton?
"One of the saddest signs of our times is that we have demonized those who produce, subsidized those who refuse to produce, and canonized those who complain the most." – Thomas Sowell Plato told us we study history because it leads our way. Through history we learn how events of the past made our current world. Lessons from the past not only teach us about ourselves and how we evolved, but direct us away from the mistakes made by societies to avoid repeating them again....
