For the first time in history, a Black History Flag is flying over a federal building. It was a historic ceremony on Wednesday morning at the Denver Federal Center. Getting that flag to fly above the Denver Federal Center required approval from the White House. Leaders raised the Pan-African Flag to commemorate Black History Month. Wednesday's ceremonies consisted of events, panels and discussions all about the significance of raising the flag. "We can't change history but we can change the future and today moving forward, this is a historical day at the Denver Federal Center, Feb. 1, 2023," said Denver Federal Center Contracting Officer Tito Register.Usually, when the Denver Federal Center raises a flag, it's up for about one or two days of the month. This time, the flag will be up for the entire month of February.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO