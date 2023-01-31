Read full article on original website
Another South Carolina grocery store closed this weekKristen WaltersLexington, KY
Rising Rapper Yung Pre Unveils New Single “Underdog”Music NewsLexington, KY
Todd & Julie Chrisley have now reported to federal prison. In two different states.Alpha TangoPensacola, FL
Advocates say Kentucky is missing out on sports betting
(WKYT) – Lawmakers return to Frankfort next week to resume the 2023 legislative session. Sports betting is once again up for debate. Several of Kentucky’s surrounding states allow the practice, but it remains illegal in the Commonwealth. Since 2018, bills have been introduced to legalize sports betting in...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky’s remaining Quad 1 opportunities
As most of us already know, the Kentucky Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament resume is not very pretty right now. While they hold a 15-7 record, only one of those wins is a Quad 1 win, and one of the losses is a Quad 4 home loss. Also, just three other wins even fall in Quad 2. Being just seven games above .500 isn’t helping either, but the massive Tennessee road win last month is giving them juuuust enough to hold steady in the brackets, albeit in the First Four range of many bracketology projections.
Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms
Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles
It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
Kentucky Kernel
‘The work is done.’ Caitlin Barenbaum leaves behind a legacy with UK STUNT
With the second ever varsity season for Kentucky STUNT just around the corner, it’s hard to imagine the season will mean more to anyone than Caitlin Barenbaum. One of six seniors on a team of 40 athletes, Barenbaum’s entire collegiate experience has been intertwined with the STUNT team on campus, beginning her journey with the team years before it became a varsity sport for the university.
wbontv.com
Madison County Sports Hall of Fame’s second induction class to include nine individuals and two teams at May banquet
Nine individuals and two special teams have been selected for enshrinement into the 2023 Class of the Madison County Sports Hall of Fame during the induction dinner that will be held at 5 p.m. on May 20th in the EKU Perkins Building. Karl Park, chair-elect of the MCSHoF Executive Board,...
fox56news.com
Chris Rodriguez Jr., Keidron Smith impress at Reese’s Senior Bowl
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football program has sent a number of players to the Reese’s Senior Bowl during head coach Mark Stoops’ tenure, and the tradition continues this week. Former Wildcats Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Keidron Smith are both in Mobile for the collegiate...
aseaofblue.com
Thursday Headlines: Bryce Hopkins Edition
It was a crazy night across the college basketball landscape last night with a major upset in the SEC as the Florida Gators easily knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers. It also featured a key matchup in the Big East, that included former Kentucky Wildcat, Bryce Hopkins. Hopkins has had a...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky runs past Ole Miss: 4 things to know and postgame cheers
The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Tuesday night by a score of 75-66. The Cats got off to a slow start on both ends as the Rebels jumped out to an early 15-8 lead. Kentucky came back with a 10-0 run of their own, but as soon as it looked like UK might create some separation, the same problems that continue to plague them reared their ugly head. The Cats went into halftime tied at 32-32.
'Bennys & the Chris' is Kentucky's only option going forward
There comes a point during most sports seasons where coaches can accurately admit, ‘We are who we are.’. Despite the sour mood following Saturday’s 77-68 home loss to Kansas, the answer is not as simple as one might believe. The first glance is obvious, and not encouraging. Kentucky...
chatsports.com
Wednesday Headlines: Late Signing Day Edition
The first Wednesday in February falls on the first day of the month in 2023, making National Signing Day as early as it can possibly be this year. Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow and the Kentucky Wildcats will have their eyes focused on two specific prospects today — one for offensive line and one for defensive line.
Kentucky first to offer Northeast Guilford freshman Aaryn Tate
McLeansville, N.C. — Northeast Guilford High School freshman Aaryn Tate has reported an offer from the University of Kentucky. It is the first verbal offer for the class of 2026 athlete. Tate is listed at 5-foot-10. Tate shared the news to his Twitter account last night. Tate does not...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
fox56news.com
New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road
A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road. A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. Domestic dispute leads to multicounty...
WLKY.com
Lil Wayne bringing tour to Rupp Arena this year
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lil Wayne is pulling into Kentucky this spring on his new tour. The rap superstar announced his "Welcome to the Carter Tour" on Tuesday, and he's coming to Lexington. Weezy F Baby will be performing at Rupp Arena on Sunday, April 30. Tickets for the show...
WLKY.com
Louisville man serves up taste of New Orleans in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man is serving up a taste of New Orleans at his shop in Middletown ahead of Mardis Gras. Locals can warm up with a hot bowl of gumbo or jambalaya at Boudreaux's Cajun Cooking on Shelbyville Road. The shop is celebrating its 10th year...
fox56news.com
Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'
After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies
Historian, author and educator Terry L. Birdwhistell died Sunday after a brief illness, according to a news release from the University of Kentucky where he had been dean of libraries and holder of the William T. Young Endowed Chair. Best known for his oral histories, Birdwhistell was 72. The release from UK goes on: “Being […] The post Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
fox56news.com
Kentucky weather tomorrow: Last round of wintry weather before Groundhog Day
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Cold sunshine filed in after a quick dusting of snow and ice wrapped up early Wednesday morning. Temperatures stayed chilly, but we at least saw some sunshine throughout the day. One last weak little wave will bring another round of wintry precipitation to parts...
'Pressure just wasn't there': Kentucky lawmakers question energy companies about rolling blackouts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky lawmakers had serious questions and concerns about the talk of possible rolling blackouts during the severe weather in December. So in Frankfort on Thursday, they asked several energy companies -- including LG&E -- about why it happened. LG&E warned customers about the potential blackouts when...
