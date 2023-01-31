ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

z93country.com

Advocates say Kentucky is missing out on sports betting

(WKYT) – Lawmakers return to Frankfort next week to resume the 2023 legislative session. Sports betting is once again up for debate. Several of Kentucky’s surrounding states allow the practice, but it remains illegal in the Commonwealth. Since 2018, bills have been introduced to legalize sports betting in...
FRANKFORT, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky’s remaining Quad 1 opportunities

As most of us already know, the Kentucky Wildcats’ NCAA Tournament resume is not very pretty right now. While they hold a 15-7 record, only one of those wins is a Quad 1 win, and one of the losses is a Quad 4 home loss. Also, just three other wins even fall in Quad 2. Being just seven games above .500 isn’t helping either, but the massive Tennessee road win last month is giving them juuuust enough to hold steady in the brackets, albeit in the First Four range of many bracketology projections.
LEXINGTON, KY
FanBuzz

Turmoil in Lexington? Coach Calipari and Kentucky's AD No Longer on Speaking Terms

Despite a small run of success in recent weeks, things don't appear great in Lexington, Kentucky. The seat has become very warm for John Calipari, coach of the University of Kentucky Wildcats. It's clear that members of Big Blue Nation are frustrated with Calipari, and frustrations were at an all-time high after getting blown out by Alabama 78-52, and then following that up by being upset by South Carolina at home 71-68. In the latest AP rankings, West Virginia, Nevada, Oral Roberts and Saint Louis all got more votes than Kentucky did. How many more votes? Well, the Wildcats received zero votes, so does it really matter?
LEXINGTON, KY
ClutchPoints

Kentucky basketball news: John Calipari eviscerated for ‘archaic’ offense amid Wildcats struggles

It has been a wild season so far for John Calipari and the Kentucky Wildcats. Kentucky basketball already has seven losses through its first 22 games overall and sports a 6-3 record in SEC play. While the Wildcats have gained traction of late, winning five of their last six games, there are still plenty of questions surrounding Calipari’s ability to lead a talent-laden roster to the top of the college basketball world.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Kernel

‘The work is done.’ Caitlin Barenbaum leaves behind a legacy with UK STUNT

With the second ever varsity season for Kentucky STUNT just around the corner, it’s hard to imagine the season will mean more to anyone than Caitlin Barenbaum. One of six seniors on a team of 40 athletes, Barenbaum’s entire collegiate experience has been intertwined with the STUNT team on campus, beginning her journey with the team years before it became a varsity sport for the university.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Keidron Smith impress at Reese’s Senior Bowl

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky football program has sent a number of players to the Reese’s Senior Bowl during head coach Mark Stoops’ tenure, and the tradition continues this week. Former Wildcats Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Keidron Smith are both in Mobile for the collegiate...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Thursday Headlines: Bryce Hopkins Edition

It was a crazy night across the college basketball landscape last night with a major upset in the SEC as the Florida Gators easily knocked off the Tennessee Volunteers. It also featured a key matchup in the Big East, that included former Kentucky Wildcat, Bryce Hopkins. Hopkins has had a...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky runs past Ole Miss: 4 things to know and postgame cheers

The Kentucky Wildcats beat the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford on Tuesday night by a score of 75-66. The Cats got off to a slow start on both ends as the Rebels jumped out to an early 15-8 lead. Kentucky came back with a 10-0 run of their own, but as soon as it looked like UK might create some separation, the same problems that continue to plague them reared their ugly head. The Cats went into halftime tied at 32-32.
LEXINGTON, KY
chatsports.com

Wednesday Headlines: Late Signing Day Edition

The first Wednesday in February falls on the first day of the month in 2023, making National Signing Day as early as it can possibly be this year. Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow and the Kentucky Wildcats will have their eyes focused on two specific prospects today — one for offensive line and one for defensive line.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road

A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. New entertainment venue coming to Nicholasville Road. A new entertainment venue is coming to Lexington. Par 6 Social is coming to Nicholasville Road on Feb. 27. Domestic dispute leads to multicounty...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Lil Wayne bringing tour to Rupp Arena this year

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Lil Wayne is pulling into Kentucky this spring on his new tour. The rap superstar announced his "Welcome to the Carter Tour" on Tuesday, and he's coming to Lexington. Weezy F Baby will be performing at Rupp Arena on Sunday, April 30. Tickets for the show...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed 'vulgar'

After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed …. After months of planning, a local school district abruptly canceled its musical, claiming it was "vulgar." Signing Day. Signing Day. February 1: Free WIFI, missing Monkey’s,...
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentucky Lantern

Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies

Historian, author and educator Terry L. Birdwhistell died Sunday after a brief illness, according to a news release from the University of Kentucky where he had been dean of  libraries and holder of the William T. Young Endowed Chair. Best known for his oral histories, Birdwhistell was 72. The release from UK goes on: “Being […] The post Terry L. Birdwhistell, historian and former University of Kentucky dean, dies appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
LEXINGTON, KY

