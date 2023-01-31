ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Brexit branded ‘complete disaster’ as £100bn a year loss to UK revealed

By Adam Forrest
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvf37_0kXJRSQ600

Brexit is a “complete disaster” for the British economy based on a “bunch of total lies”, a former Tory party donor has said on the third anniversary of the UK’s withdrawal from the EU .

It comes as new analysis shows Brexit has caused a £100bn-a-year loss in output, leaving Britain’s economy 4 per cent smaller than it would have been inside the bloc.

Guy Hands, founder and chairman of private equity firm Terra Firma, said the only way Brexit could have worked was a “Liz Truss utopia” of complete deregulation and privatisation.

“It’s been a complete disaster. The reality is, it’s been a lose-lose situation for us and Europe,” Mr Hands told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. “The reality of Brexit was, it was just was a bunch of complete and total lies.”

“The only way that the Brexit put forward by Boris Johnson was going to work was if there was a complete deregulation of the UK and we moved to a sort of Liz Truss utopia of a Singapore state and that was just never going to happen,” he added.

Mr Hands said the British population was “never going to accept” the privatisation of the NHS and scrapping of labour laws – accusing Brexiteers of “complete and total absolute lies” about the economic boost from leaving the EU.

The former Tory donor – who has not given to the party for several years – added: “You can take the Brexit bus as a good example [of] the lies that Boris Johnson and the Conservative Party told about the NHS. In fact, what they did was throw the country and the NHS under the bus.”

Brexit is costing Britain’s economy £100bn a year, according to new analysis by Bloomberg Economics looking at the hit to investment and the widening shortfall in workers.

Estimating that the economy is 4 per cent smaller than it would have been inside the EU, economists Ana Andrade and Dan Hanson said: “Did the UK commit an act of economic self-harm when it voted to leave the EU in 2016? The evidence so far still suggests it did.”

It comes as the International Monetary Fund ( IMF ) forecast that Britain’s economy would have the worst performance of all G7 economies this year – even sinking below Russia .

The international body downgraded its UK forecast once again, predicting a contraction of 0.6 per cent against the 0.3 per cent growth pencilled in last October.

Paul Johnson, the director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), said Brexit “challenges” and labour shortages partly explained why the UK was expected to perform so badly in 2023.

Tory MP Richard Holden dismissed the IMF forecast, saying the organisation had been proved wrong before and predicting the UK would “outperform” expectations. “They’ve been wrong in the last two years. I think Britain can beat those predictions,” he told Times Radio.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ClBcZ_0kXJRSQ600

On the third anniversary of Britain’s formal exit from the EU, polling guru John Curtice said that 57 per cent would vote to rejoin the bloc, based on an average of recent surveys.

Senior MEP Guy Verhofstadt , who expressed his hopes that Britain could rejoin the bloc in the long term, suggested that Russia may not have invaded Ukraine if Brexit had not happened.

“A united Europe, certainly on defence matters, would make an enormous difference. I think maybe without Brexit, maybe there was no invasion. I don’t know,” he told LBC.

No 10 rebuffed Mr Verhofstadt’s suggestion as “nonsense”, with Mr Sunak’s official spokesperson saying: “Putin’s illegal invasion has nothing to do with Brexit.”

Former EU negotiator Michel Barnier told LBC that there had been “no added value to Brexit”. He also revealed that he “respected” Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and said “I think he’s a European” who understood the need for closer cooperation.

Boris Johnson urged people to “shrug off all this negativity and gloom-mongering” about Brexit amid the dire economic warnings on the third anniversary of leaving the EU.

In a social media video, the former PM insisted the UK’s coronavirus vaccination rollout was as rapid as it was because “we’d taken back control” of the Medical Health Regulation Agency (MHRA).

Former Brexit opportunities minister Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted that Brexit was “going well” for a “whole range of reasons”.

Mr Rees-Mogg pointed to the gene-editing bill, moves to cut red tape in the City, and Britain not being liable for the EU’s Covid bailout. He also claimed problems with the Northern Ireland protocol were not the “inevitable consequence” of Brexit.

“It’s temporary,” he told Sky News. “It seems to me the protocol is failing and needs to be fundamentally reformed. There must not be a border in the Irish Sea.”

However, foreign secretary James Cleverly admitted on Tuesday that it would be “probably a fair assessment” to suggest that the UK’s exit from the European Union has been “tricky”.

Former Tory leader William Hague warned hardline Brexiteers in the party that Mr Sunak should be “ready to back a deal” with the EU over the protocol “rather than “insisting on a perfect outcome”.

Writing in The Times , he stated: “The country voted at the last election to get Brexit done, not to be still arguing about it five years later.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Return train fares expected to be scrapped in shake-up of British rail system

Return train fares are to be scrapped in a planned shake-up of Britain’s rail system, expected to be announced by Rishi Sunak’s transport secretary within days.Mark Harper will reportedly unveil plans this week to replace return fares with “single-leg pricing”, in which the price of two single tickets will be equal to a return.He is also expected to commit to creating Great British Railways (GBR), a new public body which will seize responsibility for ticketing and timetabling from the Department of Transport and place the operation of tracks and trains in the same hands for the first time.The idea...
The Independent

Liz Truss condemned for comeback ‘fantasy’ as 4,000-word defence of leadership sparks Tory backlash

Liz Truss and her allies were accused of living in a “fantasy” as her defence of her disastrous six-week reign at No 10 sparked a furious backlash from senior Tories.The former prime minister was accused of “sour grapes” after she offered no apology for the economic turmoil of the autumn in a 4,000-word article that blamed the disruption on the “left-wing economic establishment” and resistance to tax cuts from within her own party.Supporters of the current prime minister accused Ms Truss of trying to destabilise Rishi Sunak’s government, warning that Ms Truss and her allies were deluded if they...
The Independent

Pentagon says China balloon has ability to maneuver and ‘changed course’ as it moves east over US

A Chinese surveillance balloon has “changed course” and will remain over United States airspace for the next few days, the Pentagon said on Friday.The aircraft, which was spotted at high-altitude over the western US near sensitive military sites on Wednesday and has been tracked by the US military since then, has the ability to maneuver and is currently heading east, Pentagon press secretary Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said during a briefing.“While we won’t get into specifics in regards to the exact location, I can tell you that the balloon continues to move eastward and is currently over...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Revealed: Shocking accounts of migrants handcuffed and self-harming in UK’s chaotic asylum system

Asylum seekers were handcuffed and restrained after self-harming in scenes of desperation and chaos at a controversial migrant processing centre, The Independent can reveal.Shocking accounts by Home Office staff and private contractors record fights breaking out over food and overcrowding as the population at Manston climbed towards 4,000 people in October.Documents obtained under freedom of information laws by Liberty Investigates, part of the Liberty civil rights charity, and seen by The Independent, show how staff restrained detainees and locked them in “cell vans” at the former military base in Kent.The first detailed testimony of the conditions described by the guards...
The Independent

Voices: Biden won’t let China’s ‘surveillance’ balloon burst his good news bubble

Much of Washington collectively shifted its attention toward the northern United States upon news that a “surveillance” balloon from China had entered US airspace.President Joe Biden largely avoided the subject despite the fact that his Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to China over the issue. Understandably, the president likely did not want to divulge information about a national security issue.He also likely wanted to keep the focus on what he considered incredibly good news: the United States added 517,000 new jobs in January. Unemployment has fallen to 3.4 per cent, the lowest rate since 1969. On top...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Misunderstood masterpiece or unmitigated disaster? Massive Attack’s 100th Window at 20

Twenty years ago, Massive Attack’s golden streak went up in smoke. Up to that point, the Bristol trip-hop innovators had surfed a never-ending tide of acclaim. With their first three albums, they were heralded as mould-breakers and miracle workers. Then, on 10 February 2003, came their fourth. 100th Window was feverish and uneasy, a sealed puzzle box that made few concessions to casual listeners. Critics balked, fans scratched their heads. In a finger-snap, Massive Attack had surrendered their status as the most bullet-proof band in Britain. But as the LP’s 20th anniversary approaches, there is surely a case to be...
The Independent

Ukraine replaces its defence minister

Ukraine is replacing its defence minister Oleksii Reznikov, according to a top ally of president Volodymyr Zelensky, following pressure over a corruption scandal at the ministry.His removal is part of a “strengthening and regrouping” as Ukraine braces for Vladimir Putin to potentially launch a major offensive on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, said David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Mr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party.The 56-year-old will be replaced by the head of Ukraine’s mililtary intelligence agency, Major General Kyrylo Budanov, aged 37 – a move Mr Arakhamia said was “absolutely logical for wartime”.“Law enforcement agencies at this...
The Independent

Asian stocks sink after US jobs data fan rate hike fears

Asian stock markets sank Monday after strong U.S. jobs data fanned fears of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation.Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul retreated. Tokyo gained. Oil prices rose.Wall Street wilted Friday after official data showed U.S. employers hired twice as many people in January as the previous month. That was good news for workers but dampened hopes the Federal Reserve might decide no more rate increases are needed to slow economic activity.The numbers “look set to inevitably burst the bubble on Fed pivot bets" because they “suggest a re-acceleration in wage pressures," said Tan Boon Heng of...
The Independent

India's aircraft carriers key to Indo-Pacific strategy

India is preparing to relaunch its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier after a major refit, a critical step toward fulfilling its plan to deploy two carrier battle groups as it seeks to strengthen its regional maritime power to counter China's increasing assertiveness.The Vikramaditya, a former Soviet carrier acquired from Russia, is expected to be launched imminently and will join India’s first domestically built carrier that was launched in September, the INS Vikrant, in undergoing outfitting and sea trials, with the plan to have both fully operational later this year.“This is significant in terms of India's power projection capabilities, primarily within...
The Independent

Grin and bear it: Dental tourists are having teeth ‘mutilated’ at clinics in Turkey

A woman unleashes a howl as blood dribbles down her chin. Tiny shark-like stumps become visible as her mouth opens, revealing her raw gums to the camera. “#Turkeyteeth,” reads the caption. The woman in the video is in a dental clinic in Turkey, mid-way through a cosmetic procedure that involves shaving down your natural teeth to miniature pegs and having pearly white crowns affixed to achieve a flawless smile.This beaming, milk-white, spotless grin has been popularised by reality TV stars such as Love Island’s Luca Bish and Jack Fincham, who have both publicly confirmed they visited Turkey to get the...
The Independent

China threatens response after US shoots down ‘spy’ balloon

China is insisting that the suspected “spy balloon” shot down off the US east coast was a civilian aircraft and that the flyover was an accident, and has threatened further action in response.Joe Biden ordered the military to shoot down the balloon off the coast of Carolina on Saturday after it had crossed over sensitive military sites across North America.The incident became the latest flashpoint in tensions between the US and China, with Beijing calling the shooting-down a “serious violation of international practice”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

North Korea party meeting set to discuss 'urgent' food issue

North Korea has scheduled a major political conference to discuss the “urgent task” of improving its agricultural sector, a possible sign of worsening food insecurity as the country's economic isolation deepens amid a defiant nuclear weapons push. North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency said Monday that members of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Politburo met on Saturday and agreed to hold a larger plenary meeting of the party’s Central Committee in late February to review strategies on agriculture and set new goals. It said the Politburo members acknowledged a “a turning point is needed to dynamically promote the radical...
The Independent

Cost of maintenance for ‘crumbling’ hospitals passes £1bn

The cost of maintenance work on England’s hospitals exceeded £1 billion last year, data shared by ministers has revealed.Some £1,013,000,000 was spent on maintaining the hospitals estate in the 2021/22 financial year, according to the NHS’s annual Estates Returns Information Collection.This was up from £987 million in the previous year, and from £890 million in 2017/18.The information, shared by health minister Will Quince, appears to show investment in the backlog of maintenance has also risen dramatically.Opposition parties criticised the Government for overseeing a “crumbling” NHS estate, with Labour questioning the future of the pledge to build 40 new hospitals as...
The Independent

Right to request flexible work could push over-50s back to employment, MPs claim

Giving workers and agency employees the right to request more predictable terms and conditions of work could help the Government in its quest to get the over-50s back to work, ministers have heard.Conservative MP Scott Benton’s Workers (Predictable Terms and Conditions) Bill cleared its first parliamentary hurdle after receiving an unopposed second reading and support from across the House of Commons.The Bill makes new provisions in Part 8A of the Employment Rights Act 1996, to introduce a new statutory right for workers to request a predictable working pattern.During the debate in the lower chamber, Conservative MP Nickie Aiken insisted the...
The Independent

‘We are being cooked, choked...’ Chris Packham unleashes fury at Shell over record profits

Wildlife presenter Chris Packham has shared a furious tweet railing against Shell’s record profits as households around the country struggle to pay energy bills.Shell has recorded the highest profit in its 115-year history, after benefiting from soaring oil prices driven by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.Responding to the news on Thursday (2 February), Packham, whose show Autumnwatch has just been cancelled by the BBC in a bid to cut costs, posted an article about the energy company’s profits on Twitter.“We are being cooked, choked and taken to the cleaners,” he wrote. “If we ever become anyone’s ancestors they will ask,...
The Independent

Indigenous senator quits party over Australian referendum

An Indigenous senator in Australia quit the minor Greens party on Monday in a disagreement over a referendum to be held this year that would create an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.Sen. Lidia Thorpe’s resignation illustrates deep divisions among Indigenous Australians on the referendum and increases the difficulty for the government in getting legislation through the Senate.The Greens have suggested they will support a referendum likely to be held this year that would enshrine in the constitution a body representing Indigenous people to advise Parliament on policies that effect their lives. It would be known as the Indigenous Voice.Thorpe had...
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Zelensky replaces defence minister over scandal in wartime reshuffle

Ukraine is removing defence minister Oleksii Reznikov from the top position in a first major wartime reshuffle amid pressure over a corruption scandal at the ministry handling the war on the frontlines, said a top ally of president Volodymyr Zelensky.The 56-year-old will be replaced by the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence agency, Major General Kyrylo Budanov – a move David Arakhamia, the parliamentary leader of Mr Zelensky’s Servant of the People party, said was “absolutely logical for wartime”.Removal of Mr Reznikov, who has actively handled the entire course of Russia’s war on Ukraine, is part of a “strengthening and regrouping”...
The Independent

Ukraine braced for fresh Russian offensive ahead of war anniversary

Ukraine is “ready” and able to defend itself should Vladimir Putin choose to launch a major offensive on the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Kyiv’s outgoing defence minister Oleksii Reznikov has said.Kyiv has created the reserves to hold back Moscow’s forces, even though the latest Western military supplies will not all arrive in time for 24 February, Mr Reznikov told reporters.But in a cruel personal twist, a top ally of president Volodymyr Zelensky indicated just hours later that Ukraine’s effort to bolster its defences would involve Mr Reznikov’s own resignation – as he announced plans to replace him with a...
The Independent

China ‘spy’ balloon was in US airspace three times during Trump presidency, officials say

Chinese spy balloons entered US airspace on three occasions during Donald Trump’s presidency, defence officials say. The announcement comes after US fighter jets destroyed a suspected spy balloon belonging to China over the Atlantic on Saturday. Teams are searching for the debris.In a statement, the Defence Department said: “Chinese balloons briefly transited the continental United States at least three times during the prior administration.”Mr Trump appeared outraged at the statement, responding on his Truth Social on Sunday morning that “the Chinese Balloon situation is a disgrace, just like the Afghanistan horror show, and everything else surrounding the grossly incompetent Biden Administration”....
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

Apprenticeship levy not fit for purpose, says Labour

Labour wants to create a new body to increase the skills of the British workforce and boost apprenticeships.The party said the Government’s apprenticeship levy system is failing to provide enough skilled workers for 40,000 manufacturers, and pledged to change the way the levy is spent and to create a new body called Skills England.Sir Keir Starmer is set to unveil his plan to change the apprenticeship levy to a “growth and skills levy” at a new Stem (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) research centre in the South West alongside shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds.The apprenticeship levy taxes employers 0.5% of...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy