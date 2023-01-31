ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcel Sabitzer: Manchester United and Chelsea vie for Bayern Munich midfielder

By Miguel Delaney
 3 days ago

Manchester United and Chelsea have enquired about a deal for Bayern Munich ’s Marcel Sabitzer, with the London club seeking a permanent signing while their rivals pursue a loan move.

The Bundesliga champions would be open to giving the Austrian midfielder time elsewhere, and an agreement with United could be a deal that suits both sides.

United, who are only pursuing temporary moves, suddenly have a shortage in midfield after the injury to Christian Eriksen , which is expected to leave him out until April, while Chelsea are surveying options as they restructure their midfield.

As reported by The Independent , the Stamford Bridge hierarchy have encountered difficulty in their pursuit of Enzo Fernandez , with Benfica insisting that Chelsea pay the £106million release clause.

Sabitzer has not been a certain starter for Julian Nagelsmann and would likely get much more football at United or Chelsea, which Bayern are open to allowing.

In contrast, the German outfit were reluctant to allow United a loan deal for Ryan Gravenberch.

Meanwhile, United have also considered loan moves for Leicester’s Youri Tielemans – though the expected fee involved is likely to be too high – and free agent Isco.

