Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five College Students Selected to Tour State on Connecticut Poetry CircuitConnecticut by the NumbersConnecticut State
Food And Wine Magazine Names It's 2023 Connecticut Diner Of The YearFlorence CarmelaSouthbury, CT
My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank PaperJen PayneHamden, CT
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots ConnecticutEast Coast TravelerFairfield, CT
This is the Best Buffet in Connecticut According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenSouthington, CT
Related
manestreetmirror.com
Milford Recreation Basketball
Every year, the Milford Recreation Department hosts a winter basketball league.This is where people of all ages can participate, there is even a high school league. Recreational basketball proves to be a great way to stay in shape for upcoming sports and have fun with friends. There are two divisions...
Eyewitness News
Increasing hostility on the court may have led to a shortage in sports officials
HARTFORD, CT. (WFSB) - Has been a shortage of sports officials across the nation, and in Connecticut the problem has only gotten worse since the pandemic. While the pandemic escalated the problem, that has not been the leading reason. Most competitive sports at every level rely on the person in...
New Britain Herald
Local legend has passed on
A local legend, avid golfer and U.S. Marine veteran of the Vietnam War has passed on. Family, friends and local residents are grieving the loss of New Britain native Armen “Cookie” Bayram, who died Jan. 8 at age 77.
Wednesday’s Warrior: Quadruple amputee, college student inspires with positive outlook
Conn. (WTNH) — At just 16 years old, Jalyn hunter, a talented dancer, had her life flipped upside-down. “My appendix burst, which caused me to go septic,” Hunter said. “And from there it was pretty much life over limbs.” Life over limbs. A decision no-one ever hopes they have to make — especially as a […]
Connecticut’s official groundhog makes his prediction
Connecticut's official groundhog, Chuckles XI, predicted we would have six more weeks of winter.
Woman Attacked By 2 Others At Youth Basketball Game In Milford
A Connecticut woman was attacked by two women at a youth basketball game by two loud, cussing women. The incident took place in New Haven County around noon on Sunday, Jan. 29 at the Parsons Center in Milford. Milford Police responded to the Parsons Center gym for a report that...
hk-now.com
Putting Higganum on the Map!
(February 1, 2023) — What would put Higganum on the map? Perhaps, aliens landing on the green might do it. What has put Higganum on the map is a cozy small town breakfast restaurant. Jack’s Country Restaurant has been voted the Best Breakfast Restaurant in Connecticut in the Connecticut Magazine’s Readers’ Choice Awards for 2023.
Conn.’s first school for LGBTQ+ students coming to New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut’s first school created specifically for LGBTQ+ students is opening in New Haven. It’s called the PROUD Academy, founded by former teacher and principal Patricia Nicolari. She wanted to create a safe space for LGBTQ+ students and allies to learn without being bullied for how they identify. There’s only a handful like […]
manestreetmirror.com
Remembering Daniel Wasson
Everyone passes by the Daniel S. Wasson Baseball Field that hosts countless sporting events throughout the year, but not everyone knows the story behind Wasson himself. Daniel Wasson was a U.S. Air Force Veteran who worked for the Milford Police Department for two years as a K-9 officer. According to a plaque located within Foran High School, where Wasson graduated in 1979, Wasson was one of Milford’s first K-9 officers.
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - When it comes to Connecticut's best hot dog spots, the choices are endless. Here, we've reviewed a few of the state's finest. We've got everything from the char-grilled hot dog to the chili dog. Plus, there's even a restaurant that serves fried seafood. Whether you want to eat a hot dog with fries or try a chili burger, Connecticut's best hot dog spots are sure to be your favorites.
hamlethub.com
Modern Focus Optometry Celebrates Grand Opening In Fairfield
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community & Economic Development is pleased to announce the official grand opening of Modern Focus Optometry, located at 2379 Black Rock Turnpike in Fairfield. The Town of Fairfield’s Office of Community and Economic Development Director, Mark Barnhart, President of the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, Beverly Balaz, and owner of Lawrence Roberts Real Estate, Larry Roberts, joined owner Dr. Nicholas Sostilio, to celebrate the grand opening of his practice in Fairfield with an official ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, February 1st.
Quinnipiac Chronicle
Students say QU didn’t prepare them for South Quad construction. Here’s why.
Detours and delays marked the first week of Quinnipiac University’s spring 2023 semester as students, faculty and staff returned to campus amid ongoing South Quad construction. Construction on the three buildings encompassing the university’s South Quad project began shortly after the conclusion of the fall 2022 semester. The $293...
newcanaanite.com
Superintendent: New Canaan Public Schools Grapples with Lack of Substitute Teachers
New Canaan Public Schools’ most pressing day-to-day need is bringing in more substitute teachers, Superintendent Dr. Bryan Luizzi said last week. The number of teacher absences varies, though January-February “is typically the highest month because of flu season,” Luizzi told members of the Board of Selectmen during their regular meeting, held Jan. 26 at Town Hall and via videoconference.
tourcounsel.com
Crystal Mall | Shopping mall in Waterford, Connecticut
Crystal Mall is an enclosed, two-level regional mall in Waterford, Connecticut. It is situated in a central retail area off the Hartford Turnpike (Route 85), across from a smaller, open-air shopping center, Waterford Commons. The mall covers a gross leaseable area of 782,786 sq ft (72,723 m2), making it Connecticut's ninth largest mall, boasting 110 shops.
connecticutexplorer.com
Is East Lyme, CT a Good Place to Live? (We have the Answer!)
If you’re considering a move to East Lyme, CT, you’re probably wondering, of course, if it’s a good place to live. There are so many items to consider when weighing out whether or not a town is going to be a good fit for you. Maybe you...
themonroesun.com
Monroe Dental Arts goes beyond creating beautiful smiles
MONROE, CT — Dr. Elsa George, who has shown a genuine interest in the well being of her patients over her 20 years in dentistry, brought that same level of care to Monroe Dental Arts, her new office at 501 Main St. George said people often feel anxiety about...
Eyewitness News
Missing New Haven boy found safe
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A New Haven boy who was reported missing has been found safe. He was found Wednesday evening. Justin Taylor was last seen leaving Fair Haven Middle School on Wednesday, according to the boy’s family. Police said Justin is 5′4″ tall, weighs 130 pounds,...
Goodbye for now: Milford’s nostalgia, horror shop ‘Weirdo Wonderland’ closes storefront
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — At Weirdo Wonderland, it’s Halloween all-year long. The shop, a unique, niche spot for horror fans, is closing its Milford storefront. Weirdo Wonderland, tucked among a string of shops on Bridgeport Avenue in the Devon neighborhood, announced the news on Wednesday. “Sure has been fun, but we can’t keep up with […]
Ski areas announce early closures, cancelations due to freezing temps
Conn. (WTNH) — With freezing temperatures sweeping through the state, ski areas around Connecticut have announced early closures and lesson cancellations. In New Hartford, the Ski Sundown ski area will close early on Friday, Feb. 3 at 4 p.m. The area will reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday morning, according to officials. Mohawk Mountain in Cornwall […]
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try Seafood Restaurants Connecticut
- If you're on a Connecticut vacation, there are several fantastic seafood restaurants. Here are the top 5 seafood restaurants in the state, with descriptions of dishes and where to find them. The restaurants are spread throughout Connecticut, and you can choose to dine indoors or outdoors. Many also have seasonal hours. For the best selection of seafood in Connecticut, choose the restaurant with the best seasonal openings and the most favorable prices.
Comments / 0