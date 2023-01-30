Read full article on original website
TechCrunch
Battery darling Our Next Energy lands massive $300M Series B to build gigafactory
The new round values the company at $1.2 billion post-money, marking a stunning rise for the two-and-a-half-year-old company, which closed a $25 million Series A in October 2021 and a $65 million Series A1 in March 2022. Founded by Mujeeb Ijaz — a veteran of Ford, A123 Systems and Apple’s...
theevreport.com
StoreDot and Circulor Partner to Track Sustainable Battery Supply Chain for EVs
Herzliya, Israel and London, UK – StoreDot, a leading provider of extreme fast charging battery technology for electric vehicles (EVs), has partnered with Circulor, the global leader in supply chain traceability solutions. The collaboration aims to track the source and CO2 emissions of the raw materials used in the production of StoreDot’s battery cells and its manufacturing process, ensuring sustainable and responsible sourcing.
geekwire.com
Sales software company Highspot cuts 10% of its workforce
Highspot is laying off about 100 employees, or 10% of its workforce, becoming the latest well-funded Seattle company to cut employees in response to economic uncertainity. “We must confront the economic reality and reduce headcount to steward our company to operate more efficiently while continuing to invest in strategic areas, such as artificial intelligence, product innovation, and global expansion,” Highspot CEO Robert Wahbe said in a statement.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Sunrun partners with startup to manage virtual power plants
Sunrun, a leading residential solar and energy storage provider, announced it has appointed Lunar Energy as manager of its national virtual power plant (VPP) division. The solar installer currently has VPP operations in New England, New York, California, Arizona, and Hawaii, with plans to expand into more states and territories.
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
Instead of canceling the gas engine, California should let innovators innovate
Rather than arbitrarily mandating a car or energy technology, it would be better to allow for the competition of innovation.
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
Cathie Wood's ARK Sees $200 Trillion Potential For Disruptive Innovation Market — With AI As 'Most Important' Catalyst
Cathie Wood’s ARK has stated that the market value of disruptive innovation platforms could scale 40% annually during this business cycle, from $13 trillion today to $200 trillion by 2030. In 2030, the market value associated with disruptive innovation could account for the majority of the global equity market capitalization, it stated.
Constellation Receives Growth Investment from Newlight Partners to Accelerate Expansion into New Markets and Sectors
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 1, 2023-- Constellation, a first-of-its-kind verticalized SaaS enterprise technology platform that allows top brands and Fortune 500 companies in highly-regulated industries to seamlessly build, launch and manage hyper-targeted digital creative at scale, today announced a significant equity investment from Newlight Partners LP (“Newlight”), a growth equity investment firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006144/en/ Headshots Left to Right: Nauman Hafiz, Co-Founder & Chief Technology Officer, Diana Lee, Co-Founder & CEO, Matt Woodruff, Co-Founder & Chief Product Officer (Photo Credits: Adrian Bayona)
Shipium and Quiet Platforms Partner on Delivery Solutions for eCommerce
Shipium and Quiet Platforms have partnered to help eCommerce businesses improve delivery speed, cost and accuracy. Those that use both Shipium’s shipping platform for eCommerce and Quiet Platforms’ national delivery service network will get two- to three-day shipping and reduced shipping costs, the companies said in a Monday (Jan. 30) press release.
teslarati.com
Tesla battery partner Panasonic to lean on 2170 and 4680 batteries for profitability
Tesla battery partner Panasonic cut its 2023 outlook by 12.5 percent after it missed earnings expectations. The Japanese company will lean on automotive batteries, including the 2170 and 4680 chemistries, to improve profitability for operations this year. Panasonic’s Earnings Call on Thursday revealed it struggled with headwinds caused by a...
The Next Web
Europe’s homegrown battery cells could end its reliance on China by 2027
By 2027, Europe has the potential to fully rely on domestic production of battery cells, meeting its EV and energy storage demands without any Chinese imports. That’s according to the latest forecast by Transport & Environment (T&E), a campaign group, which analyzed a range of manufacturer reports and press releases.
datafloq.com
Johnson Matthey partners with Plug Power to boost hydrogen tech
(Reuters) – Johnson Matthey said on Tuesday it was partnering in hydrogen technology with U.S.-based Plug Power until at least 2030, as the British company hones its focus on its green hydrogen-related business. Companies globally are increasing investments in green hydrogen, a zero-carbon fuel made by using renewable power...
US News and World Report
EV Battery Maker ONE Raises $300 Million, Now Valued at $1.2 Billion
(Reuters) - Michigan-based battery startup Our Next Energy (ONE) on Wednesday said it closed a $300 million Series B funding round that takes the three-year-old company’s valuation to $1.2 billion. The latest round, led by investors Franklin Templeton and Fifth Wall, makes Our Next Energy one of the most...
BREEAM USA’s Sustainable Year in Review: Certification Issuance for U.S.-Based Assets Grows by Over 155%
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 2, 2023-- BREEAM, the globally recognized leader for sustainable building assessment and certification developed by BRE Global (‘BRE’), today announced robust growth of BREEAM-certified assets in the United States in 2022, reporting a nearly 160 percent increase in total certifications issued year over year. Launched in 1990, BREEAM is the world’s most comprehensive and only science-backed standard for the sustainable commercial real estate sector, which has in turn led to rapid adoption amongst national development and property management leaders as it continues its U.S. expansion. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005572/en/ (Graphic: BREEAM USA)
maritime-executive.com
Project Produces Hydrogen Carrier Capable of Being Shipped on Tankers
An eight-month demonstration project is launching in Australia to manufacture hydrogen in an inert carrier that is stable and easy to ship using conventional tankers and ship the product to Japan to fuel hydrogen fuel cell applications. The project which is being undertaken by Japan’s Eneos Corporation is the second step in a commercialization project which will see large quantities of green hydrogen produced from solar power and shipped to Japan to power hydrogen fuel cell cars.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Belinus solar panels from Belgium are now available to U.S. market
Belgian solar product manufacturer Belinus is bringing its line of all-black solar panels to the U.S. market. Belinus has been making solar panels and energy storage systems for the residential market since 2015 and currently operates in more than 10 countries. The company has a 2.25-GW annual solar panel manufacturing capacity. Belinus offers high-efficiency, ultra-black, glass-glass modules: M7 Ultra Black, M8 IBC, and M8 HJT.
Top Speed
Swedish Startup CAKE Takes An All New Direction With Its Latest Electric Bike
Swedish EV-maker CAKE might just be a startup, but it’s already made a sizable impact in the two-wheeler EV space courtesy of its likable offerings such as the Kalk electric enduro. And to keep this feat going, the company has now introduced its sixth electric two-wheeler, the CAKE Aik. Unlike previous CAKE products, though, this one comes with pedals and focuses on utility over everything else.
Sci-fi-style electric vehicle entirely powered by the sun launches
The vehicle can apparently be driven for months without having to charge. The post Sci-fi-style electric vehicle entirely powered by the sun launches appeared first on Talker.
investing.com
Toyota Taps Astar Network Hackathon to Test Blockchain Use Cases
Toyota Taps Astar Network Hackathon to Test Blockchain Use Cases. Toyota is now researching the use cases of blockchain technology. The behemoth carmaker has tapped Astar Network for the Web3 hackathon. Astar has also worked together with major Japanese corporations. The world’s largest automaker, Toyota, is conducting an empirical investigation...
