Read full article on original website
Related
France 24
Ethiopia PM holds first meeting with Tigray leaders since peace deal
The two sides evaluated "actions carried out on the implementation of the Pretoria and Nairobi peace agreements so far" and discussed issues that "need further attention," the Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation said. The meeting took place at a resort in southern Ethiopia, it said. A peace deal between Abiy's government and...
Joe Biden Offered Vladimir Putin 20 Percent of Ukraine to End War: Report
A peace proposal reportedly submitted on behalf of Biden in mid-January offered Russia territory the size of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region.
‘Nuke for nuke, all-out confrontation’: North Korea’s apocalyptic warning for US
North Korea shut the door for talks or negotiations with the US as it accused Washington of pushing the nuclear crisis in the region to an “extreme red line”.It warned of “the toughest reaction to any military attempt” by the West.The spokesperson of North Korea’s foreign ministry warned that any military challenge by the US and its allies will be met with the “most overwhelming nuclear force” by Pyongyang.“The DPRK is not interested in any contact or dialogue with the US as long as it pursues its hostile policy and confrontational line,” an unidentified spokesperson said on Thursday, according...
Video of Ukraine Using 'Death Ray' on Russian Troops Viewed 1M Times
The video sparked discussions on social media about what kind of weapon could be responsible for the attack.
France 24
Iranians liken photos of pacifist protester on hunger strike to ‘Auschwitz’ treatment
New photos of Farhad Meysami, a pacifist Iranian political activist, after spending weeks on a hunger strike in prison, have enraged Iranians on social media. His worrying state of health, evident in these pictures, prompted some Iranians to compare his situation to that of prisoners in Nazi death camps. With...
France 24
Ukraine launches a wave of anti-corruption busts ahead of EU summit
Ukraine on Wednesday announced searches of government buildings and the homes of high-profile ministers and oligarchs as part of a clampdown on corruption. The move comes ahead of a gathering of European leaders in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s path towards EU membership. Among those targeted by coordinated searches on...
France 24
Myanmar’s pro-democracy opposition marks coup anniversary with ‘silent strike’
The normally bustling streets of Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, were eerily quiet on February 1 as the country marked the second anniversary of a coup that deposed democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and installed a military government. Pro-democracy activists urged citizens to stay off the streets and close their businesses to silently show their opposition to the military junta, which has been accused of numerous human rights abuses since the coup.
France 24
British monarch will no longer appear on Australian banknotes
Australia will replace the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II on its A$5 banknote with a new design to reflect and honour the history of its Indigenous culture, the country's central bank said on Thursday. The decision follows consultation with the federal government, which supports the change, the Reserve Bank of...
France 24
Pope Francis in South Sudan: Catholic Church plays key role in world's youngest nation
Pope Francis regularly mentions the war in South Sudan. The Catholic Church is highly present in the country, whose independence only dates back to 2011, although just a third of the population is Catholic. The Catholic Church faces increasing competition from Protestant churches and traditional religions in South Sudan. Nevertheless, the visit of Pope Francis, which begins this Friday, February 3, highlights the key role of Catholicism in the world's youngest nation. Our regional correspondents report.
France 24
Iran's nuclear programme at a 'dangerous point', Macron says after talks with Netanyahu
French President Emmanuel Macron denounced on Thursday the "headlong rush" of Iran's nuclear programme after talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was in Paris to seek a stronger European stance against Tehran. In a statement released after a dinner meeting in the Elysee Palace, Macron warned that Tehran...
France 24
Live: Zelensky warns of Russia 'revenge' against West as Von der Leyen visits
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday warned that Russia was building up its troops to take "revenge" on the West nearly a year into Moscow's invasion. Follow our live blog below for all the latest developments. All times are in Paris time (GMT+1). 5:05pm: UK minister says 'not ruling out'...
France 24
EU hails 'very constructive' talks with UK on Northern Ireland
The EU is having "very constructive talks" with Britain on post-Brexit arrangements for Northern Ireland, but no deal has yet been reached, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday. "You know the principle: that everything is only negotiated at the very end when you know what the result...
France 24
Pope Francis tells youth in DR Congo to shun ethnic rivalry and corruption
Pope Francis on Thursday urged young people in Democratic Republic of Congo to forge a new future without the ethnic rivalry, corruption and distrust that have fuelled so many bloody conflicts in Africa. Addressing more than 65,000 young people in Martyrs Stadium, Francis spoke of forgiveness and reconciliation, themes that...
France 24
A new winter of discontent? UK sees mass strike action amid cost-of-living crisis
The United Kingdom is experiencing a wave of strikes on a scale not seen since the 1980s under then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. With double-digit inflation, the spiralling cost-of-living crisis means that those on stagnating and low salaries, especially public sector workers, are struggling to make ends meet. This Wednesday, half a million people are expected to go on strike, from teachers to civil servants to train drivers. FRANCE 24's Clovis Casali and Julien Sauvaget report.
France 24
Pension reform in France: Does Emmanuel Macron's proposal penalise women?
France arguably has one of Europe's most generous retirement systems. As a case in point, over one million people have already protested Emmanuel Macron's controversial pension reform plan. As lawmakers and experts begin debating the text, some economists argue it will further deepen the gender pension gap. We also take a look at the counterproductive effects of a loophole in a Spanish law meant to protect women against violence. Plus, the New York Youth Symphony competes for a Grammy with its debut album featuring the work of Black women composers.
France 24
Pentagon monitoring suspected Chinese spy balloon in US airspace
The Pentagon said Thursday it was tracking a Chinese spy balloon flying high over the United States, just days ahead of a rare visit to Beijing by the top US diplomat. After President Joe Biden requested military options, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and top military officials considered shooting the balloon down, a senior defense official told reporters Thursday.
France 24
Old photos of unrelated blast attributed to Pakistan mosque bombing
Some social media users and media publications are using photos from a 2022 blast that claim to show the aftermath of the suicide bombing that killed at least 100 people in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan on Monday. We tell you where these photos are really from in this edition of Truth or Fake.
France 24
Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a 'turning point', EU Council chief tells FRANCE 24
In an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24 ahead of an EU summit in Kyiv, EU Council President Charles Michel said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a decisive moment for the European bloc. “We understood right away that we were faced with violent aggression by Russia, and it was a turning point in Europe’s history,” he said.
France 24
Pope Francis pleads for end to bloodshed on first visit to South Sudan
Pope Francis on Friday urged the leaders of South Sudan to make "a new start" for peace, warning that history would remember them for their actions, as he began a three-day visit to the violence-wracked country. "The process of peace and reconciliation requires a new start," the 86-year-old pontiff said...
France 24
Live: Ukraine's Zelensky vows to hasten EU membership after Kyiv summit
Ukraine will not waste "a single day" bringing EU membership closer, President Volodymyr Zelensky told a joint press conference with EU leaders on Friday after a summit in Kyiv. Earlier, EU Council President Charles Michel said the Russian invasion of Ukraine was a decisive moment for the European bloc in an exclusive interview with FRANCE 24. Follow our live blog for all the latest developments. All times are Paris time (GMT+1).
Comments / 0