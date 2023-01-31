ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dozens of crashes reported across Austin metro as icy conditions continue

By Kasey Johns
 4 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- First responders were dealing with dozens of vehicle crashes across the area Tuesday, as icy roads sent vehicles slipping and sliding all across Central Texas.

At least one of the crashes during the morning commute - a 10-car pileup on State Highway 71 near South First Street - resulted in a fatality, officials said.

A Winter Storm WARNING continues for all of the Austin metro until 6AM Thursday morning...

As of 10 AM Tuesday morning, Austin Fire crews had reported more than 90 crashes, including three with their own vehicles.

Freezing rain and drizzle is expected to continue - and increase in intensity - over the course of the day Tuesday into Wednesday morning, meaning conditions will only get worse as the day goes on. Temperatures are not expected to rise above the freezing mark in Austin.

Essentially all of the Austin area school districts have canceled classes for Tuesday, and many have already made the same decision for Wednesday.

Stay tuned to Talk 1370 for the latest as this weather situation continues to develop...

