Tuesday, 1/31 – Sports Betting Starts Today – Long Serving City Councilor Will Not Seek Re-Election – Cold Weather Coming Soon

SAUGUS – PEABODY (Podcast – Photos) Just a few years ago the high school wrestling programs at Peabody and Saugus were struggling to attract athletes. Things have changed! The two schools now have a COOP program that is growing with athletes and their success on the mat. In this podcast head coach, Wayne Moda, explains how the program has grown and spotlights some of the key athletes competing in the program. Moda also shares insight on the value of wrestling for the student athletes involved and the relationship to the sport of wrestling and football. The wrestling program is hosted by Saugus high school. The two schools also have a COOP boys hockey team that is hosted by Peabody.

PEABODY, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO