Salem, MA

Tuesday, 1/31 – Sports Betting Starts Today – Long Serving City Councilor Will Not Seek Re-Election – Cold Weather Coming Soon

By msonewsp
msonewsports.com
 3 days ago
Wednesday Sports Scoreboard: Hockey & Basketball – Team Graphics! – Power Rankings – Hockey: Winthrop Girls Win – Hoops: Essex Tech, St. Mary’s Boys Win –

MIAA Power Rankings Our email address is: msonewsports@gmail.com. Winthrop 3, Peabody 2 – GAME PUCK: CHLOE GROMKO CHOSEN FOR: HER OFFENSIVE MINDSET, STRONG BREAKOUTS, AND POSITIVE ATTITUDE!!. Beverly 1, Newburyport 1. Medford 5, Masconomet 2. Bishop Fenwick 3, Arlington Catholic 0. Boys Hockey. St. John’s Prep 6, Malden Catholic...
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with St. John’s Prep Hockey Coach Kristian Hanson – Balanced Scoring Continues

DANVERS – The St. John’s Prep Eagles (11-1-1) had 6 different goal scorers in Wednesday night’s 6-3 win over Malden Catholic (2-9-3). The Prep continues to hold down the number 1 spot in the MIAA D1 Power Rankings, followed closely by number 2 Catholic Memorial (13-1-0). With 7 games remaining in the regular season schedule, 3 of those games are with opponents who are among the top 12 in the state.
Podcast: Endicott Men’s Hockey Forward Noah Strawn – #4 Ranking – Senior Day on Saturday

BEVERLY (Podcast) The Endicott College Men’s hockey team is preparing for a pair of games this weekend including their “senior day” Saturday afternoon against Wentworth at 3 p.m. The is is 16-1-1 overall and 14-0-1 in conference play. In this podcast senior forward Noah Strawn shares insights from this year’s season and discussed their recent big win over Curry. (Details Below)
(Audio) Post-game, Pre-game with PLNR Hockey Coach Michelle Roach – First Place on the Line in Peabody

PEABODY – With first place in the Northeastern Hockey League at stake, Peabody/Lynnfield/North Reading Tanners (12-2-0) hockey coach Michelle Roach has her team ready for the invading Winthrop Vikings (10-0-0). Face-off is set for 5:15 at the McMann Rink, and Coach Roach is hoping her team will avoid mistakes they made in the 3-1 loss to Winthrop on December 28.
Podcast: Saugus / Peabody Wrestling Program Growing – Hear from Coach Wayne Moda

SAUGUS – PEABODY (Podcast – Photos) Just a few years ago the high school wrestling programs at Peabody and Saugus were struggling to attract athletes. Things have changed! The two schools now have a COOP program that is growing with athletes and their success on the mat. In this podcast head coach, Wayne Moda, explains how the program has grown and spotlights some of the key athletes competing in the program. Moda also shares insight on the value of wrestling for the student athletes involved and the relationship to the sport of wrestling and football. The wrestling program is hosted by Saugus high school. The two schools also have a COOP boys hockey team that is hosted by Peabody.
Podcast: Speaking out for Peace in Ukraine – Hear from Retired Minister Art McDonald of Salem

SALEM (Podcast) A group of peace protesters gathered outside U.S. Congressman Seth Moulton’s office last Thursday to express their views on the ongoing Ukraine war. In this podcast retired minister Art McDonald of Salem shares his insights on what appears to be an endless war in Ukraine as political leaders fail to be advocating for peace. McDonald provides background on two organizations (links below) that advocate for peace and diplomacy; (Massachusetts Peace Action and Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft). Rev. McDonald is a member of “Massahusetts Peace Action”. Also below is a Salem News (1/26) news story that highlights last week’s event in Salem. McDonald is Minister Emeritus from the First Universalist Church of Essex.
