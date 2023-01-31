Read full article on original website
KMM Group Speaks on Robotic Surgical System Development—Voices of MPO Summit
With the rapid expansion of robotic surgery, John Shegda of KMM Group talks about how his company is tackling challenges of producing these systems. The use of robotic surgery for an increasing number of procedures is experiencing incredible growth in healthcare. With these systems, however, come a variety of challenges at the design and manufacturing levels. In this interview from the 2022 MPO Summit, John Shegda, CEO of KMM Group, explains how his company is helping to tackle these challenges and offer innovative solutions to firms seeking to provide the next generation of systems.
BlackHägen Design Members Named as Contributing Inventors in Bayer Patent
BlackHägen Design’s founder, Sean Hägen, and design team members Bartosz Korec and James Brown, have been named as contributing inventors on a multi-country patent for Bayer U.S. LLC. The designs incorporate innovative features for medical device packaging, storage, and sterile fluid path management. Bayer summited for approval...
SteriTek Addresses Device Sterilization Questions—Voices of MPO Summit
With concerns growing over what actions the EPA and FDA may take with regard to EtO sterilization, SteriTek’s Larry Nichols explains the situation. Due to suspected problems ethylene oxide (EtO) sterilization facilities could be creating for the surrounding area, the EPA shut down a number of EtO sterilization locations several years ago. As such, there’s been growing concern regarding EtO, which accounts for approximately 50% of the sterilization of all medical devices. The industry is seeking alternatives. In this In this interview from the 2022 MPO Summit, Larry Nichols, CEO of SteriTek, explains the problem and concerns around EtO and what potential options exist as a solution.
FDA Clears H2o Therapeutics' Parkinson's Disease Monitoring App
Digital health startup H2o therapeutics has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its prescription mobile app Parky, which monitors Parkinson's Disease. Parky App monitors symptoms such as tremors and dyskinesia in real-time via the use of the Apple Watch. It is a tool for sharing meaningful and reliable data between patients and medical professionals regarding the course of the disease.
New Device Developed to Non-Invasively Measure Cervical Nerve Activity
An engineering-physician team at University of California San Diego has developed a device to non-invasively measure cervical nerve activity that could potentially inform and improve treatments for sepsis and mental health conditions. The device is detailed in Scientific Reports. "For the first time, we have identified cervical electroneurographic evidence of...
New View Surgical Closes $12.1M Series B-1 Financing
New View Surgical Inc. has closed a $12.1 million Series B-1 equity financing round to fund the commercialization of its VisionPort System. “We’re excited to bring this revolutionary technology to key hospitals and surgical teams that supports our mission to advance the growth of minimally invasive surgical procedures worldwide, holistically addressing the clinical, operational, and financial needs of the operating room,” President/CEO Bryce Klontz stated. “The funds raised in this Series B-1 round came exclusively from our current investors, a testament to our company’s accomplishments to date and vision for how we can positively impact the minimally invasive surgery space in the future.”
Varian's Halcyon, Ethos Radiotherapy Systems Earn FDA, EU Nods
Features HyperSight imaging solution to capture high-quality images. Varian (a Siemens Healthineers company) has earned U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance and CE mark approval for its Halcyon and Ethos radiotherapy systems, which feature the company’s HyperSight imaging solution. HyperSight helps capture high-quality patient images during daily...
Sightpath Medical Acquires Accusite Surgical
Sightpath Medical and Accusite Surgical are now one company, with the former acquiring the latter. “This strategic combination bolsters Sightpath Medical’s market position and enhances our ability to deliver variable, tailored access to the expert personnel, equipment, and supplies surgeons need to provide critical eye care," Sightpath Medical President/CEO Joel Gaslin said. "We are delighted to begin integrating the Accusite Surgical business into ours and are equally excited to welcome Lynn Godfrey, who is an experienced and creative executive, to our management team. We look forward to growing Sightpath Medical together.”
MICRO's Costa Rica Facility Achieves ISO 13485:2016 Certification
MICRO's Costa Rica facility has successfully implemented a Quality Management System in accordance with ISO 13485:2016. The facility is located in the Zona Franca Metro business park. According to ISO (International Organization for Standardization), this standard is based on several quality management principles including a strong customer focus, the motivation...
CARMAT Resumes Commercial Artificial Heart Implants
An Aeson implant was recently performed in a German hospital. CARMAT is once again implanting its Aeson artificial heart in patients, after voluntarily and temporarily suspending such procedures in late 2021. After reviewing CARMAT filings, the DEKRA notified body approved all changes implemented by the company in response to the...
CGM Devices Could Become Main Glucose Monitoring Solution in U.S.
Continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) devices could become the leading solution for a growing U.S. diabetes population if the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s proposed changes to reimbursement are accepted and implemented, according to GlobalData. The data and analytics company notes that fully reimbursed CGM systems would provide relief to a huge number of diabetes patients, the majority of which currently have to undergo invasive self-testing several times a day.
FDA Clears SafeSource Direct's Nitrile Exam Gloves
Following extensive testing, SafeSource Direct LLC's chemo-rated nitrile exam gloves have received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). “This marks a tremendous step toward U.S. supply resilience as healthcare providers look to mitigate risks in sourcing critical supplies,” SafeSource Direct CEO Justin Hollingsworth said. “While COVID-era shortages and substandard products may seem like things of the past, the risk that our nation’s healthcare providers find themselves in a similar situation remains very real. That’s why we’re offering a solution that sidesteps the supply interruptions and lack of quality control that come with dependence on foreign manufacturers.”
Philips-Medisize Introduces Disposable Pen Injector
Phillips-Medisize, a Molex company, has expanded its product portfolio with the introduction of a disposable pen injector. Ideally suited for high-volume manufacturing, Phillips-Medisize offers pharmaceutical companies a highly competitive pen injector to facilitate faster, more efficient and cost-effective market entry. “A Pen Injector is an important addition to Phillips-Medisize’s expanding...
Study: Smartphone Therapeutic Helps Improve Fibromyalgia in Patients
After a 12-week course of therapy with Swing Therapeutics' Stanza, participants with fibromyalgia reported improvements in their condition. Swing Therapeutics is touting encouraging early results from a single-arm study (REACT-FM) of its digital fibromyalgia therapeutic. Swing Therapeutics has developed Stanza, a prescription smartphone-based digital therapeutic for fibromyalgia management. The core...
