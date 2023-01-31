Read full article on original website
Spoilers For Monday's Episode Of AEW Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling recently held television tapings for this Monday's episode of AEW Dark: Elevation from the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. The tapings took place before last night's AEW Dynamite and featured Blackpool Combat Club (ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli) battling Tony Nese and Ari Daivari in Tag Team action in the show's main event.
AEW Dynamite Results (2/1/2023): Wright State University, Dayton, OH.
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means ... All Elite Wrestling returns from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio this evening with their latest weekly two-hour AEW Dynamite on TBS television program. On tap for tonight's show is Jon Moxley vs. "Hangman" Adam Page, Bryan Danielson vs. Timothy Thatcher,...
Spoilers For Tomorrow's Episode Of AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling held TV Tapings for tomorrow's episode of AEW Rampage inside the Nutter Center at Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio. The TV Tapings took place immediately after last night's AEW Dynamite episode and featured La Faccion Ingobernables's RUSH going up against Christopher Daniels in the main event.
WWE Icon Tragically Dies
World Wrestling Entertainment, better known throughout the world as WWE, has legions of adoring fans. These fans were saddened today with word that one of the all-time greats of the wrestling world has passed away at the age of 68.
Red Velvet Posts Statement About AEW Celebrating Milestone 100th Episode Of Dark: Elevation
All Elite Wrestling presented their 100th episode of their weekly AEW on YouTube series, AEW Dark: Elevation, on Tuesday evening. Ahead of tonight's AEW Dark: Elevation show, women's wrestling star and AEW veteran Red Velvet surfaced on social media to share a statement expressing the significance of the show to her personally.
Cody Rhodes Talks His Neck Tattoo Being A Distraction During A Production Meeting In AEW
Top WWE Star and winner of the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble Match "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes had a conversation with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast on a number of topics such as getting a neck tattoo of "The American Nightmare" logo just two days before a production meeting was held in AEW and how a lot of people were distracted by the tattoo like pro wrestling legend Jim Ross, who was staring at the tattoo the entire meeting.
News On Plans For The Upcoming Season Of Dark Side Of The Ring
PWInsider.com reports that the upcoming fourth season of Dark Side of The Ring will feature wrestling legends such as Abdullah the Butcher, Mike Awesome and Bam Bam Bigelow, but these names have not been confirmed and there is no word yet on when the fourth season will premiere, though the last season of Dark Side of The Ring ended in October 2021.
Tom Hannifan Reflects On Extremely Emotional IMPACT Wrestling Debut
Tom Hannifan recently appeared as a guest on the True Heels BTR show for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and IMPACT. During the discussion, the pro wrestling commentator reflected back on what he described as an extremely emotional debut with IMPACT Wrestling. Featured below are some of...
Jeff Cobb Talks His Tryout With The WWE In 2014
NJPW Star Jeff Cobb spoke with Steve Fall of Ten Count on a variety of topics such as his tryout with the WWE in 2014 as well as being told that they didn’t want to hire anyone over the age of 30 despite them signing Kevin Owens at the time.
Tony Khan Talks About Recent AEW Ratings Success & Show Quality, Promises Great Dynamite On Wednesday
Tony Khan is giving another presidential guarantee of greatness this coming Wednesday night. Ahead of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS from Wright State University in Dayton, Ohio, the AEW and ROH President took to Twitter to comment on the recent AEW TV show quality and ratings success.
Asuka Comments On Carmella's Raw Return, Ric Flair & Dustin Rhodes Praise Cody Rhodes
- Asuka surfaced on social media after her brief interaction with the returning Carmella on this week's post-Royal Rumble episode of Monday Night Raw. "The Empress of Tomorrow" took to Twitter and wrote, "I have something to tell Mella is Money. It's a chaotic economic situation right now🤡💰." Check out the tweet below.
WWE News: Main Event On Hulu Lineup, Superstars Share Photos From Recent Wheel Of Fortune Taping
-- The WWE Main Event on Hulu lineup has been revealed. On Thursday evenings edition of Main Event, 16-time WWE 24/7 Champion Akira Tozawa will battle it out with NXT Superstar Tony D’Angelo. Three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Shelton Benjamin will also be in action, when he faces Tony D'Angelo's...
Otis Says His Wrestling Persona Has Gone To The Dark Side
WWE RAW Star Otis recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a number of topics such as how his persona in wrestling has gone to the dark side and has become a little more physical. Otis said:. “I’ve gone to the dark side a little bit there, a little more physical,...
Tyrus Compares Working For Vince McMahon, Dixie Carter & Billy Corgan
Tyrus recently spoke with Muscle Man Mal for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the pro wrestling veteran compared working for Vince McMahon (WWE), Billy Corgan (NWA) and Dixie Carter (IMPACT Wrestling). Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview. On comparing Dixie...
Kenny Omega Reportedly Clears Up Visa Issues, Expected To Make TV Return At AEW Dynamite This Week
"The Cleaner" has reportedly cleaned up the issues he was having with his travel visa that has resulted in him taking an unplanned hiatus from AEW television. Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Kenny Omega has been absent from AEW television for the last few weeks due to the aforementioned issues, but has apparently cleared them up.
Dakota Kai Wears Doja Cat-Inspired Ring Gear At Royal Rumble (Photo), Ric Flair Talks Charlotte/Ripley, More
- Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai paid homage this week to hip-hop star Doja Cat with special ring gear patterned after the musician. On Monday, Kai took to Twitter to post a side-by-side photo of her ring gear and the Doja Cat outfit it was inspired by. "Hi Doja Cat," Kai wrote as the caption to the side-by-side picture. Check it out below via the post embedded below courtesy of the official Twitter feed of the women's wrestling star.
Triple H Reacts To Royal Rumble Record-Breaking Success: "WWE Truly Does Spectacle Like Nobody Else"
WWE sure knows the business of producing an awe-inspiring, record-breaking "spectacle" of a live event. This past Saturday night, they put this talent on display once again for the world to see, as their WWE Royal Rumble 2023 premium live event broke a number of business records. Reacting to this...
New Segments Announced For Tonight's Vengeance Day "Go-Home" Edition Of WWE NXT
The updates continue to filter in regarding what to expect on tonight's final WWE NXT episode before the WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2023 premium live event this coming Saturday night in North Carolina. Ahead of tonight's show, which premieres on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center inside the...
Change Made To The WWE NXT Tag Team Title Match At WWE NXT Vengeance Day
The main event of last Tuesday's Vengeance Day go-home edition of WWE NXT saw the team of Edris Enofe and Malik Blade, The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) and Chase U (Andre Chase and Duke Hudson) face each other in The New Day Tag Team Invitational Triple Threat Matchup, where the winner will be added to the WWE NXT Tag Team Title match at WWE NXT Vengeance Day to make it into a Fatal 4-Way Match.
Charlotte Flair Reveals She Learned She Was Winning The WWE SmackDown Women’s Title On The Day Of The Show
WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair appeared on an episode of "Out of Character" with Ryan Satin to talk about a variety of topics such as when she found out she was returning to WWE TV. Charlotte Flair said:. “Right around Christmas. I really wanted to come back at Survivor...
