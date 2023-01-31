Bijou Garden Café, an iconic downtown restaurant offering fine dining with an elegant and inviting ambiance in the heart of Sarasota’s theatre and arts district since 1986, is debuting a new seasonal menu this week. The culinary team, led by executive chef Christopher Covelli, is introducing new entrees and cocktails inspired by seasonal ingredients. “If I could describe this winter menu in one word, it would be elevated,” said Covelli. “Our lobster bisque isn’t made from a paste. It’s made from fresh lobster, butter and vegetables. You can taste the quality, and we’ve applied that level of detail to all of our dishes.” In addition to the lobster bisque with parmesan-polenta medallion, some of the new seasonal entrees include roasted cippolini and escarole salad with prosciutto and bleu cheese crumbles; crab stuffed onion ring with smoked paprika aioli and frisee salad; honey curry salmon with corn salsa and avocado; lamb ragu over house-made campanelle pasta; chicken schnitzel over spaetzle with braised purple cabbage and crispy onions; and braised bison short rib with demi glace, sauteed mushrooms and red potatoes, among others. The new winter cocktail list offers a number of refreshing alcoholic beverages with names inspired by the restaurant’s proximity to area arts organizations, including the Jazz Hands, made with La Luna mezcal, Aperol, Gran Gala, rhubarb, lemon and kiwi, and Bye Bye Birdie, made with Empress gin, cucumber, raspberry, lime and soda, among others. The restaurant will continue to offer live music in the dining room on Friday and Saturday evenings as well as the successful monthly musical brunches.Bijou Garden Café is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.

