Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Five of Florida's Most Beautiful Museums & GardensLaurens TravelsFlorida State
In Florida, Manatee County School District censors books in classrooms, challenging First Amendment RightsEdy ZooBradenton, FL
This teacher says Black history is American history
"My name is Larré Davis, and I am a middle school language arts teacher in Apollo Beach. "I think it is important, especially for African American students, to understand that their history did not start at slavery. That's because as a student, it's hard to find value in yourself when you look in the mirror when you start at such a violent start to history.
WUSF selects Executive Editor for multi-newsroom collaboration to cover the Gulf Coast
WUSF Public Media has hired a longtime Florida journalist to head up an independent journalism collaboration that will expand news coverage in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. Eric Garwood has served as Managing Editor of the Observer Media Group in Sarasota the past six years. He will oversee a team...
USF College of The Arts inspires local K-12 students through new outreach program
The University of South Florida College of The Arts is piloting an outreach program to bring interactive music, theater and dance performances to students in Hillsborough County Public Schools – a reflection of USF’s commitment to community engagement. One of Dean Chris Garvin’s top priorities is to remove...
Food Network stars open new restaurant in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) — Food Network stars Buddy Foy, Jr., and Jennifer Foy are opening a new restaurant in Sarasota this weekend. The Chateau Sarasota will open Saturday at 2001 Siesta Drive in Sarasota. The restaurant’s website said it brings “interpretation and flair of the American gusto to French-inspired dishes.” The Chateau Sarasota serves fresh […]
Embracing Our Differences Was Vandalized Last Night
The Embracing Our Differences exhibit at downtown Sarasota's Bayfront Park—which is currently celebrating its 20th anniversary season—was the victim of vandalism late last night, according to the organization's executive director, Sarah Wertheimer. Specifically, a piece called Women of the Bluest Eye by Tampa artist Donna M. Richardson, was...
A Look Into TerraNova Equestrian Center – Florida’s New Showing Destination
Down a road edged by scrubby pine trees and live oaks hung with Spanish moss, the half-hour drive east from Sarasota ends with the sighting of spectacular showgrounds. It’s seemingly in the middle of nowhere. True, the countryside on the fringes of Myakka River State Park offers a stark...
USF student organization helping inspire the next generation of Black engineers
A nationwide effort to inspire more Black individuals to enter the field of engineering is growing at USF. More than 250 undergraduate and graduate students are members of the National Society of Black Engineers (NSBE) – up nearly 400 percent since 2017. The nationally chartered organization helps connect engineering students and provides them with a variety of opportunities related to their professional development and academic success.
Many people moving to Florida set their sights on North Port
NORTH PORT, Fla. - While people continue to move to Florida, many have their sights set on North Port in Sarasota County. It has moving companies juggling more calls and moves from all over. The phones at Hank's Moving in Sarasota County continue to keep ringing. "We get anywhere from...
Bijou Garden Cafe Debuts New Winter Menu
Bijou Garden Café, an iconic downtown restaurant offering fine dining with an elegant and inviting ambiance in the heart of Sarasota’s theatre and arts district since 1986, is debuting a new seasonal menu this week. The culinary team, led by executive chef Christopher Covelli, is introducing new entrees and cocktails inspired by seasonal ingredients. “If I could describe this winter menu in one word, it would be elevated,” said Covelli. “Our lobster bisque isn’t made from a paste. It’s made from fresh lobster, butter and vegetables. You can taste the quality, and we’ve applied that level of detail to all of our dishes.” In addition to the lobster bisque with parmesan-polenta medallion, some of the new seasonal entrees include roasted cippolini and escarole salad with prosciutto and bleu cheese crumbles; crab stuffed onion ring with smoked paprika aioli and frisee salad; honey curry salmon with corn salsa and avocado; lamb ragu over house-made campanelle pasta; chicken schnitzel over spaetzle with braised purple cabbage and crispy onions; and braised bison short rib with demi glace, sauteed mushrooms and red potatoes, among others. The new winter cocktail list offers a number of refreshing alcoholic beverages with names inspired by the restaurant’s proximity to area arts organizations, including the Jazz Hands, made with La Luna mezcal, Aperol, Gran Gala, rhubarb, lemon and kiwi, and Bye Bye Birdie, made with Empress gin, cucumber, raspberry, lime and soda, among others. The restaurant will continue to offer live music in the dining room on Friday and Saturday evenings as well as the successful monthly musical brunches.Bijou Garden Café is open Tuesday through Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m., and Friday through Saturday from 5 to 10 p.m.
USF students rally against a state request for transgender health records
Trans joy and the protection of students’ civil rights were the focus of a small rally on the University of South Florida Tampa campus Tuesday. A number of student organizations gathered near the Marshall Student Center to rally against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to the state’s 12 public universities for information on students seeking gender-affirming and trans health care.
Governor DeSantis Elevates Civil Discourse and Intellectual Freedom in Higher Education
SARASOTA, Fla. — Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced legislation for the 2023 Session to further elevate civil discourse and intellectual freedom in higher education, further pushing back against the tactics of liberal elites who suppress free thought in the name of identity politics and indoctrination. Among its many provisions, the legislation will ensure Florida’s public universities and colleges are grounded in the history and philosophy of Western Civilization; prohibit DEI, CRT, and other discriminatory programs and barriers to learning; and course correct universities’ missions to align education for citizenship of the constitutional republic and Florida’s existing and emerging workforce needs. For more information, click here.
Medical emergencies force 2 lockdowns in 2 days at Parrish Community High School
PARRISH, Fla. — Manatee County Schools has confirmed that Parrish Community High School has had two lockdowns in the last two days, triggered by medical emergencies on campus. In a statement sent to Spectrum Bay News 9 on Thursday, the school system said "the situation at Parrish Community is...
Home Owned By Kirstie Alley AND Lisa Marie Presley Now For Sale In Clearwater
Sadly we recently lost both Kirstie Alley and Lisa Marie Presly. But if you have around $6 million handy, you could own a part of both of their lives. Kirstie’s trust just listed one of her Clearwater, FL homes that she bought from Presley back in 2000. The home is in the Old Clearwater Bay neighborhood at 1100 N Osceola Ave and is next door neighbors with one of John Travolta’s Florida homes. Alley bought it for around $1.5 million and clearly prices have gone up! But for your $6 mil you get over 7,800 feet of home on the water in a gated community with some Hollywood history, and I’m sure some other history too... Tampa Bay’s local mag Creative Loafing has the pics of her estate. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in...
The Clearwater home of late 'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley is now for sale
A home owned by the late actress Kirstie Alley is now on the market in Clearwater. According to property records, the gated waterfront home is owned by Alley's trust, and was purchased by the actress in 2000 for $1.5 million from singer Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest.
Freeman Talla
Freeman Talla enrolled at USF with big goals. He is determined to expand the solar power sector in his native Cameroon, Africa. Inspired by the tragic death of his aunt, who died while seeking emergency medical care during a power outage, Talla plans to start a business that will offer a sustainable solution. “There is no reliability. On average, people lose 35 hours of power per week,” Talla said. “At the same time, there is a disparity between the rich and the poor – most people can’t even pay for electricity.”
Strangles in Two Florida Counties
The fourth case of strangles in Florida for 2023 has been confirmed in Sarasota County. A Miniature Horse developed symptoms on December 26, including dyspnea, bilateral guttural pouch empyema and fever. The horse tested positive on January 5. It is now recovering. There is also another suspected case of strangles...
'We almost lost our house': 40-year realty contracts tangle 100s of homeowners in court
For a little cash up front, some Tampa Bay-area homeowners find themselves bound to 40-year agreements that operate like liens and costs thousands to escape. A house is usually a homeowner’s biggest asset. But for hundreds of Tampa Bay-area homeowners, 40-year contracts, liens and lawsuits have threatened what many have worked years to acquire and maintain.
USF awarded its largest grant to prepare students for cybersecurity careers
The National Science Foundation has awarded the University of South Florida the largest grant it has ever received for its cybersecurity program – helping prepare students for in-demand, high-paying jobs in the federal government and other public institutions. Led by Srinivas Katkoori, an associate professor of computer science and...
Parents clash with school district over violent incidents at Blackburn Elementary
PALMETTO, Fla. (WWSB) - Two parents are speaking out sharing their frustration with the School District of Manatee County after a long series of violent encounters between students at Blackburn Elementary pushed them to the breaking point. Stephanie Rose’s daughter remembers the day she was suddenly attacked by a boy...
