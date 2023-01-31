ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

usf.edu

How the Tropicana Field redevelopment could reshape St. Petersburg

St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has picked the developer he wants to reimagine the Tropicana Field site. The big reveal came at the end of the mayor’s State of the City address on the steps of City Hall on Monday, where Welch announced the Hines-Rays development team would be the city's "partner in progress" for reimagining the site.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
usf.edu

Castor says Tampa will 'keep the door open' for building a Rays stadium

Officials in Tampa and Hillsborough County say they will continue to "keep the door open" for building a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays despite Monday's announcement that a joint proposal by the team and Hines was chosen to redevelop the historic Gas Plant district and site of Tropicana Field.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

An invasive snakehead fish species has been removed from a Manatee County pond

Fish come in all shapes and sizes. Some can breath air, some can walk on land, and a few even prey on amphibians. The goldline snakehead fish does all three. The invasive species was first spotted in Manatee County by a local fish enthusiast in 2020. Shortly after the discovery, the United States Geological Survey began to research the species' impact on the environment.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

USF students rally against a state request for transgender health records

Trans joy and the protection of students’ civil rights were the focus of a small rally on the University of South Florida Tampa campus Tuesday. A number of student organizations gathered near the Marshall Student Center to rally against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to the state’s 12 public universities for information on students seeking gender-affirming and trans health care.
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

Tampa VA helps train Ukrainian doctors to treat combat wounds

Doctors with the Department of Veterans Affairs are helping Ukrainian medical specialists improve how they care for people wounded in war as the Russian invasion of their country continues. A delegation from Ukraine visited the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa last week for training, and plans are in...
TAMPA, FL
usf.edu

This teacher says Black history is American history

"My name is Larré Davis, and I am a middle school language arts teacher in Apollo Beach. "I think it is important, especially for African American students, to understand that their history did not start at slavery. That's because as a student, it's hard to find value in yourself when you look in the mirror when you start at such a violent start to history.
APOLLO BEACH, FL

