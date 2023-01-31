Read full article on original website
World's Largest Spanish Restaurant Located In Tampa Is Still Owned And Run By Family Members Since 1905MadocTampa, FL
Greek Chicken GyrosRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Greek Tsatziki DressingRidley's WreckageTarpon Springs, FL
Florida Mom Found Dead in the SUV with her babycreteTampa, FL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
How the Tropicana Field redevelopment could reshape St. Petersburg
St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch has picked the developer he wants to reimagine the Tropicana Field site. The big reveal came at the end of the mayor’s State of the City address on the steps of City Hall on Monday, where Welch announced the Hines-Rays development team would be the city's "partner in progress" for reimagining the site.
How Sarasota's Climate Adaptation Center will address climate change and its future impacts
In a new report by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, climate change helped fuel $18 billion worth of weather related disasters in 2022. The most expensive event was Hurricane Ian, which made landfall near Fort Myers in September of last year. On Feb. 9, participants in the annual Florida...
Polk and Hernando among the rural Florida counties receiving funds to expand broadband access
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday more than $144 million in funds will be distributed to rural counties across the state to expand their access to broadband internet — including Polk and Hernando counties. In a news release, DeSantis announced the first set of funds through the Broadband Opportunity Grant...
WUSF selects Executive Editor for multi-newsroom collaboration to cover the Gulf Coast
WUSF Public Media has hired a longtime Florida journalist to head up an independent journalism collaboration that will expand news coverage in Sarasota, Manatee and DeSoto counties. Eric Garwood has served as Managing Editor of the Observer Media Group in Sarasota the past six years. He will oversee a team...
Castor says Tampa will 'keep the door open' for building a Rays stadium
Officials in Tampa and Hillsborough County say they will continue to "keep the door open" for building a stadium for the Tampa Bay Rays despite Monday's announcement that a joint proposal by the team and Hines was chosen to redevelop the historic Gas Plant district and site of Tropicana Field.
Students and their supporters decry big changes coming to New College of Florida
Protesters, meeting under the banner of a "Rally to Save and Defend New College," said Tuesday that Gov. Ron DeSantis and his conservative appointees to the Board of Trustees are "attempting to dismantle the institution’s educational mission, values, and principles." Before the board meeting, about 200 people participated in...
An invasive snakehead fish species has been removed from a Manatee County pond
Fish come in all shapes and sizes. Some can breath air, some can walk on land, and a few even prey on amphibians. The goldline snakehead fish does all three. The invasive species was first spotted in Manatee County by a local fish enthusiast in 2020. Shortly after the discovery, the United States Geological Survey began to research the species' impact on the environment.
USF students rally against a state request for transgender health records
Trans joy and the protection of students’ civil rights were the focus of a small rally on the University of South Florida Tampa campus Tuesday. A number of student organizations gathered near the Marshall Student Center to rally against Gov. Ron DeSantis’ request to the state’s 12 public universities for information on students seeking gender-affirming and trans health care.
USF College of The Arts inspires local K-12 students through new outreach program
The University of South Florida College of The Arts is piloting an outreach program to bring interactive music, theater and dance performances to students in Hillsborough County Public Schools – a reflection of USF’s commitment to community engagement. One of Dean Chris Garvin’s top priorities is to remove...
Tampa VA helps train Ukrainian doctors to treat combat wounds
Doctors with the Department of Veterans Affairs are helping Ukrainian medical specialists improve how they care for people wounded in war as the Russian invasion of their country continues. A delegation from Ukraine visited the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital in Tampa last week for training, and plans are in...
A world-renowned violinist gives Newtown children a lesson in music - and overcoming challenges
Standing in the gazebo at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park in Sarasota on Saturday, violinist Adrian Anantawan told the children gathered around a story about how furious he'd get when his younger brother would steal a cookie from him. "And sometimes I got so mad that I wanted...
This teacher says Black history is American history
"My name is Larré Davis, and I am a middle school language arts teacher in Apollo Beach. "I think it is important, especially for African American students, to understand that their history did not start at slavery. That's because as a student, it's hard to find value in yourself when you look in the mirror when you start at such a violent start to history.
