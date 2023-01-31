Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NECN
Tips to Keep You Safe in This Weekend's Extreme Cold Conditions
An arctic airmass will move into the region Friday, and there's plenty to you can do to be prepared for the extreme cold that will make it feel around 30 degrees below zero. To keep yourself and your loved ones safe, follow these tips:. First, you want to make sure...
Map: How frigid it will feel on Friday and Saturday with the ‘dangerously cold airmass’ arriving
Forecasters are warning the system will deliver a “shot of pure arctic air, the likes of which we haven’t seen in years.”. Don’t get used to the seasonal temperatures that are blanketing Massachusetts right now; they won’t be here for long. The National Weather Service is...
NECN
Timeline: How Cold the Arctic Blast Will Feel This Weekend
A wind chill watch is in effect for all of Massachusetts and New Hampshire ahead of what's likely to be the coldest wind chill temperatures in seven years this weekend. For some areas in New Hampshire, these could actually be the coldest wind chills in several decades. Actual air temperatures...
How to avoid a dead car battery in the frigid cold
BOSTON - The Boston area is bracing for some of the coldest air we've seen in years or maybe even decades, and the last thing anyone wants is a car that won't start in the freezing temperatures when you've got some place to be.So what can you do to make sure you aren't stuck with a dead car battery this weekend? WBZ-TV spoke to the experts at AAA for some tips."Here in New England, if your battery is five years old or older, you really want to make sure you have it checked before this weekend with these frigid temps...
Be smart, avoid a disaster: Local plumber shares tips for preventing, thawing frozen pipes
An approaching arctic front is bringing wind chills as low as 40-below zero to Massachusetts and that dangerously cold airmass could wreak havoc on homes across the region.
WCVB
Tips for preparing your home's pipes for extreme cold weather
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Withextreme cold conditions in the forecast, homeowners may want to take a few simple actions that can prevent pipes from freezing or bursting. Fred Webster, owner of Milltown Plumbing, Heating and Air, shares these tips:. Drip... drip: Allowing faucets to drip slowly can keep things moving...
Car tips for dealing with this weekend’s subzero temperatures
With temperatures expected to be well below freezing on Saturday, AAA recently stopped by the Boston 25 News studios to offer tips to keep your car operating in subzero temperatures.
What to know about the ‘brutally cold’ temperatures arriving in Mass. this week
Forecasters say the short-lived cold snap will arrive Friday and early Saturday. Forecasters are warning that a short-lived cold snap will arrive in Massachusetts late Friday and early Saturday, bringing sub-zero temperatures to parts of the region. “Brutally cold airmass arrives for a 24-hour period late Friday into Saturday, with...
School closings in Massachusetts, Southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Several communities have announced school will be closed on Friday due to extreme cold temperatures in the forecast. Check the list HERE.
ABC6.com
Five ways to protect your home, safety before weekend bitter cold
SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — With bitterly cold temperatures to come, a local heating company outlined a few steps to take to safeguard your home– and safety. “I’m concerned for our customers safety,” said Carissa Haddad of Carjon Heating and Cooling in Smithfield. She outlined five steps...
WCVB
Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts
BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
Valley Breeze
Knock On Wood opening this weekend in new location
SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this...
WCVB
Best ice cream flavor in nation made at Massachusetts-based Holy Cow Ice Cream Cafe
PEABODY, Mass. — Holy Cow Ice Cream Café on the North Shore has found a formula that isn’t just delicious – It’s award-winning. The shop took home the 2022 North American Ice Cream Association Flavor of the Year with its Ritzy AF salted butter cracker ice cream.
spectrumnews1.com
Holden family displaced by Wednesday morning fire
HOLDEN, Mass. - A two-alarm fire displaced a Holden family from their home Wednesday. Firefighters responded to Zottoli Road around 11:00 a.m. Two people were home at the time of the fire and made it out of the building safely. The Holden Fire Department said there was a fire in the basement when they arrived and the flames started to spread to the first floor.
A Mass. campground is adding luxury cabins, a water park in 2023
The water park will open July 1. A Plymouth County campground is expanding this year, adding luxury accommodations and a new water park. Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Camp-Resort: Cranberry Acres, a 60-acre campground in Carver that offers RV and tent camping, will add 83 luxury cabins and a Water Zone for the 2023 season.
Turnto10.com
Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter
NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
Turnto10.com
Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close
Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
WCVB
How to protect your pets during dangerous cold snap
You are not the only one who will be cold this weekend. Your pets will also experience potentially record-breaking cold that we have not seen in years. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is sharing some tips on keeping your furry friends safe during the dangerous weather. Bring any outdoor...
New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location
Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
iheart.com
Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
