ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Timeline: How Cold the Arctic Blast Will Feel This Weekend

A wind chill watch is in effect for all of Massachusetts and New Hampshire ahead of what's likely to be the coldest wind chill temperatures in seven years this weekend. For some areas in New Hampshire, these could actually be the coldest wind chills in several decades. Actual air temperatures...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

How to avoid a dead car battery in the frigid cold

BOSTON - The Boston area is bracing for some of the coldest air we've seen in years or maybe even decades, and the last thing anyone wants is a car that won't start in the freezing temperatures when you've got some place to be.So what can you do to make sure you aren't stuck with a dead car battery this weekend? WBZ-TV spoke to the experts at AAA for some tips."Here in New England, if your battery is five years old or older, you really want to make sure you have it checked before this weekend with these frigid temps...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Tips for preparing your home's pipes for extreme cold weather

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Withextreme cold conditions in the forecast, homeowners may want to take a few simple actions that can prevent pipes from freezing or bursting. Fred Webster, owner of Milltown Plumbing, Heating and Air, shares these tips:. Drip... drip: Allowing faucets to drip slowly can keep things moving...
CHELMSFORD, MA
ABC6.com

Five ways to protect your home, safety before weekend bitter cold

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — With bitterly cold temperatures to come, a local heating company outlined a few steps to take to safeguard your home– and safety. “I’m concerned for our customers safety,” said Carissa Haddad of Carjon Heating and Cooling in Smithfield. She outlined five steps...
SMITHFIELD, RI
WCVB

Arctic blast to bring bitter cold, brutal wind chills to Massachusetts

BOSTON — All of Massachusetts will experience dangerously cold conditions when an arctic air mass makes its way to New England at the end of the week. The incoming arctic blast will be an outlier in what has been a historically warm winter thus far. High temperatures will be around average Wednesday and Thursday before things take a dramatic turn after Groundhog Day.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Valley Breeze

Knock On Wood opening this weekend in new location

SMITHFIELD – The owners of Knock On Wood Furniture say they have been hustling for the past two weeks putting a whole lot of furniture together in advance of a planned grand opening this Saturday, Feb. 4. Mike Gordon said they are excited to welcome customers back to this...
SMITHFIELD, RI
spectrumnews1.com

Holden family displaced by Wednesday morning fire

HOLDEN, Mass. - A two-alarm fire displaced a Holden family from their home Wednesday. Firefighters responded to Zottoli Road around 11:00 a.m. Two people were home at the time of the fire and made it out of the building safely. The Holden Fire Department said there was a fire in the basement when they arrived and the flames started to spread to the first floor.
HOLDEN, MA
Turnto10.com

Norton couple races against time to save blind horses from slaughter

NORTON, Mass. (WJAR) — A Norton couple is doing everything possible to save two horses from heading to the slaughterhouse, but they only have until Friday to get it done. Heidi Medas and her husband Bobby own Smokey Chestnut Farm in Norton. It is an animal sanctuary, especially for unwanted horses.
NORTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Two Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Bristol County slated to close

Beleaguered Bed Bath & Beyond will close another 87 stores. The retailer announced 150 store closures in August. Both Rhode Island stores appear to be staying open, but CNN Business reported that two Bristol County locations will close. They are South Street West in Raynham and on State Road in...
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
WCVB

How to protect your pets during dangerous cold snap

You are not the only one who will be cold this weekend. Your pets will also experience potentially record-breaking cold that we have not seen in years. The Animal Rescue League of Boston is sharing some tips on keeping your furry friends safe during the dangerous weather. Bring any outdoor...
BOSTON, MA
Daily Voice

New Bed Bath & Beyond Store Closures Include Worcester Location

Yet another slew of planned Bed Bath & Beyond store closures was announced, including multiple stores in Massachusetts. The struggling company announced the upcoming closures on Monday, Jan. 30, following a list of 62 store shutdowns announced earlier this month. The soon-to-shutter Massachusetts spots are:. 230 Fortune Boulevard in Milford.
WORCESTER, MA
iheart.com

Bostonians Poke Fun At 'The Last Of Us' Backdrop Set '10 Miles From Boston'

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — If you're from the Greater Boston Area and were watching the latest episode of HBO's "The Last Of Us" on Sunday, odds are you noticed something funny about one scene's backdrop. Supposedly set in Lincoln, the wide shot depicts mountainous terrain with a flowing river nestled between slabs of rock— looking more like something straight from the Rocky Mountains.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy