Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 87,188 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,188 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $6,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)
Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,124 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Director David L. Porteous Sells 80,000 Shares
NASDAQ:HBANP opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.86 and a 1-year high of $23.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64. Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement. The firm also recently declared a quarterly...
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,567 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Postal Realty Trust worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)
Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Rosenblatt Securities
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $144.96.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $488,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.
NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Stake Increased by Prudential Financial Inc.
Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,723 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $6,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
US Bancorp DE Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)
US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1,395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Sets New 1-Year High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings
The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS.
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.
UBS Group Updates Holdings in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd (MMU)
Fintel reports that UBS Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd Inc (MMU). This represents 16.29% of the company. In the last filing dated March 14, 2016 they reported owning 35.00% of the company, indicating no change...
