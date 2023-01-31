Read full article on original website
UBS Group Updates Holdings in Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd (MMU)
Fintel reports that UBS Group has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.00MM shares of Western Asset Managed Municipals Fnd Inc (MMU). This represents 16.29% of the company. In the last filing dated March 14, 2016 they reported owning 35.00% of the company, indicating no change...
BlackRock Increases Position in Porch Group (PRCH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.45MM shares of Porch Group Inc (PRCH). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 5.12MM shares and 5.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 6.55% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)
Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $3,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Invests $488,000 in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.
Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates
Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.43% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Nordstrom (JWN)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.97MM shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (JWN). This represents 6.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 11.51MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.36% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 3,059 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)
Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 51,570 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,059 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.
Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN) Shares Sold by Creative Planning
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. ADE LLC now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period.
Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $4.09 Million Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)
Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 62.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103,124 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 5,567 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)
Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BlackRock Updates Holdings in First Merchants (FRME)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.13MM shares of First Merchants Corporation (FRME). This represents 6.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.96MM shares and 7.30% of the company, an increase in shares of...
