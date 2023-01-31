Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Read full article on original website
Related
defenseworld.net
Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)
Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 341,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,799 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.19% of Douglas Emmett worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $878,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,557,000. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $374,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 15,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period.
defenseworld.net
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)
Asset Management One Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,112 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.13% of Postal Realty Trust worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
defenseworld.net
Yousif Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)
Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of PotlatchDeltic worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
defenseworld.net
US Bancorp DE Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)
US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) by 1,395.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMCL) Major Shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. Sells 155,557 Shares of Stock
Mudrick Capital Management, L. also recently made the following trade(s):. On Monday, January 30th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 300,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.58, for a total value of $174,000.00. On Wednesday, January 25th, Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold...
defenseworld.net
Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Stake Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,677 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Tempur Sealy International worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Dune Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DUNEU) Trading Down 0.9%
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.75. A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dune Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:DUNEU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.
defenseworld.net
Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEU) Shares Up 0.6%
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01. Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthspring Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 22.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 47,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 831.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Integral Acquisition Co. 1 by 6,260.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares in the last quarter.
defenseworld.net
Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:CLAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II. Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,236,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,984,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,740,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.27% of the company’s stock.
defenseworld.net
Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF (BATS:FSMO) Stock Price Up 2.1%
Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF Price Performance. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average is $20.39. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity Small-Mid Cap Opportunities ETF stock. Royal Bank...
defenseworld.net
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Given New $46.00 Price Target at Atlantic Securities
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pfizer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $52.13.
defenseworld.net
Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB) Shares Down 0.8%
Burke & Herbert Financial Services Stock Performance. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 72.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 154.47. Burke Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. It operates its business through its subsidiary, which offers business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers’ banking, borrowing, and investment needs and has over 20 branches throughout the Northern Virginia region and commercial loan offices in Fredericksburg, Loudoun County, Richmond, and in Bethesda, Maryland.
defenseworld.net
GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Trading 1.1% Higher
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day moving average of $0.61. A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GCM Grosvenor stock. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,445,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,856 shares during the quarter. GCM Grosvenor makes up about 0.5% of Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in GCM Grosvenor were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
defenseworld.net
Fat Projects Acquisition (NASDAQ:FATPU) Stock Price Down 4.7%
Shares of Fat Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:FATPU – Get Rating) traded down 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.28 and last traded at $10.32. 2,982 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.
defenseworld.net
Jupiter Wellness Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JWACR) Short Interest Update
NASDAQ JWACR opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.09. Jupiter Wellness Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $0.28. Institutional Inflows and Outflows. An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jupiter Wellness Acquisition...
defenseworld.net
Humankind US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:HKND) Trading Up 1.5%
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,816,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,704,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 44,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 12,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Humankind US Stock ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.
defenseworld.net
Altimar Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:ATAQ) Stock Price Up 0.1%
The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altimar Acquisition Corp. III. Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 844,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after acquiring an additional 344,407 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp. III by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 126,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Myriad Asset Management US LP bought a new position in Altimar Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.
Comments / 0