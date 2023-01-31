ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch This Sprinting Wildebeest Dropkick a Lion and Evade the Hungry Pack

Watch This Sprinting Wildebeest Dropkick a Lion and Evade the Hungry Pack. Have you seen this footage of a wildebeest escaping lions? It’s an incredible sight to behold!. The wildebeest, also known as gnu, are large antelope that can weigh up to 600 pounds and reach 8 feet tall. Their name originates from Dutch settlers in South Africa; it means “wild beast.” Follow along as we explore an exciting video that shows what makes these beasts so wild!
Watch a Powerful Lioness Chase 100+ Zebras off Her Watering Hole in Mere Seconds

Watch a Powerful Lioness Chase 100+ Zebras off Her Watering Hole in Mere Seconds. These zebras may not have wanted to share their watering hole with a lioness but she made it clear that this was not an option anyway! In this brief clip, we see a zeal of over a hundred zebras – that is one of the words used to describe a group of these amazing animals. They are also called a dazzle because it is thought that they dazzle predators with their stripes by running around when they are threatened. That makes it harder for a predator to pick out one individual.
This is the creature that has great white sharks trembling with fear

How the tides have turned. An unlikely pair of culprits have been scaring great white sharks away from the coast of South Africa for years, according to scientists who began noticing the absence of the dreaded apex predator along the country’s Western Cape — known as the global “Great White Capital” — back in 2017. What was first suspected to have been caused by human activities such as overfishing has now been pinned on something else entirely. According to new research, it’s a particularly vicious pair of orcas, or killer whales. Not only are they slaughtering the great whites en masse...
Warning as killer creatures wash up on English beaches

Beachgoers have been warned to stay vigilant after sightings of venomous jellyfish-like creatures across Dorset’s beaches last week.The Portuguese man o’war has been found washed up on multiple beaches, including Chesil Beach on January 19.The Portuguese man o’war is typically found in the Atlantic Ocean and the Indian Ocean. It has numerous venomous cells that can launch a sting powerful enough to kill or paralyse small organisms.These types of fish tend to stay in open water but can get washed up closer to the shore following long spells of strong south-westerly winds. With no independent means of propulsion, they drift...
Six people die, including 3 children after throats slit by kite

Six people are dead, including 3 children, and a total of 176 people were injured by flying kites at a Festival on Monday. The kites were part of the Uttarayan festival in Gujarat, India. According to the LBC, the children were were ages two and seven. The news outlet reports the kites had sharp strings […]
This 33 Foot Anaconda Is So Big You Need a Crane To Lift It

With great likelihood, no one has ever accurately measured the size of the largest anaconda to ever live. It is difficult to estimate what lies beneath the waters or hides in burrows across the Amazon River basin due to its sheer magnitude. The 33-foot anaconda in this video was only discovered by chance when some construction workers were clearing forest debris in Brazil.
Video: 'Flying Saucer' Photographed Over Erupting Volcano in Mexico

An intriguing image of an erupting volcano in Mexico features what appears to be a flying saucer hovering over the scene. The odd photo was reportedly captured this past Sunday morning by Luis Guerra from the backyard of his home in the city of Atlixco. While getting ready for the day, he caught sight of the nearby Popocatépetl volcano as it had begun to erupt and, having recently taken an interest in photography, the awestruck observer quickly began taking pictures of the wondrous event. Shortly thereafter, he sent some of photos to his girlfriend, Karla Garcia, who shared them on social media, which led to several of her friends contacting her about a strange anomaly in one of the images.
Brown Bear Mauls Zookeeper in Graphic Surveillance Footage

“The man died from his serious injuries on the spot,” cites a police spokesman of the Andijan region as the tragic brown bear incident comes to light. An employee of Andijan, Uzbekistan’s zoo has died after feeding one of their captive bears. According to local authorities, the man, identified by the initials A.G., neglected to secure a gate on the bear’s enclosure. After feeding the bear, he would exit the bear’s living area without following through on safety protocol. As the zoo’s surveillance footage shows, this would cost the man his life.

