NWS Issues Special Weather Statement About Hazardous Travel Conditions Overnight
The first snow day at home with kids is kind of delightful. You go outside and play, bake cookies, snuggle in, and watch movies. Day two, you don't really mind if they spend three hours watching StupidKidShow and send them outside with the dog that doesn't really want to be a playmate. By day three, you hand over the remote with zero restrictions, feed them five-day-old pizza for lunch, and lock yourself in a room with a bucket of ice cream that you swear is "too spicy for them to eat."
Sun & Clouds, Warmer
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny (high cirrus clouds) and warmer as high temps ascend into the upper 30s to 40-degrees. Tonight, clearing skies and colder with lows in the mid-teens. Friday, sunny, windy, and colder as high temps only reach the upper 20s. Early morning wind chills dropping to...
Evansville Residents Go Ice Skating in an Empty Parking Lot-Making the Best of an Icy Situation
After winter weather stormed through the Tri-State earlier this week, some Evansville residents made the best out of the icy situation!. On Monday, January 30th, much of the Tri-State saw quite a bit of winter weather as sleet and ice rolled through. When I left work on Monday evening, I was shocked at how icy it already was. My windshield was freezing over before my defrost had time to kick in. Many roads in the area were left with a solid sheet of ice. On Tuesday we saw school cancellations and businesses close. It definitely was a slick situation and one that I was not a fan of driving in! However, some Evansville residents decided to make the best of an icy situation and break out the ice skates!
Brighter Skies
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Many secondary and rural roads remain ice covered, slick and dangerous. Use caution and allow for extra time during your morning commute as morning temps remain below freezing in the lower 20s. A mix of sun and clouds as high temps climb into the lower 30s. Tonight, becoming mostly cloudy as low temps drop into the mid-20s.
Winter weather causing hazardous conditions across Tristate
The sleet and freezing rain started around 5pm and has been steady ever since, mixing with snow in some areas. There have been several reports coming in throughout the evening of vehicles sliding off the road in Vanderburgh County.
Snow and ice causing morning accidents in the Tri-State
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Your Weather Authority forecasted sleet and freezing rain Monday night into Tuesday morning and mother nature brought plenty of the wintry mess making the morning drive tough. According to Indiana State Police Sergeant Todd Ringle, shortly after 7am, the morning drive accidents began. He listed the following crashes on his Twitter: […]
Thursday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Weather across the Tri-State might be drying out and warming up, but many schools in our area have opted to close and go NTI for another day. Breaking news overnight, the Evansville fire department battling a house fire on South Dexter Avenue. We’re checking in with officials.
Cross drain repairs start Monday in Hancock Co.
HANCOCK CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Drivers should expect lane closures on KY 144 in Hancock County beginning Monday, Feb 6. Officials say crews will be doing cross drain repairs. They’ll be happening along the route at these intersections:. KY 69 – (MP 3.00 MP) extending to Buck Powers Road...
Travel advisory for much of southwestern Indiana
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – According to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, much of southwestern Indiana is under a level one yellow travel advisory. The yellow level is the lowest level threat out of the three, meaning routine actives and travel may be restricted because of a hazardous situation. Those traveling during a level yellow […]
GCSO: Roads are slick, so stay home or drive slow
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is asking residents to limit travel if possible and that deputies are still dealing with accidents this morning. Deputies say main roads are showing some improvement, but people may still find slick spots. GCSO says secondary roads are still mostly slick. Law enforcement officials say […]
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - New this morning, crews are on scene of a fire on West Illinois Street in Evansville. Not a lot of information right now, but we are on scene. Road conditions remain icy across the Tri-State as temperatures have yet to go above freezing. Many schools across the Tri-State...
Restaurant offers coffee to first responders and road crews
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A local business served up hot cups of coffee, for free. First responders and road crews picked up those free cups of joe at the Carousel Restaurant, near Washington Square Mall. Crews have been working day and night since the winter storm warning was issued Monday.
Trash not picked up? Garbage piling up for many in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Some Evansville residents came home Tuesday evening to find their garbage cans full of trash. The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says they weren’t able to provide trash or recycling service to some customers this week because of the icy weather. If you were one of those who didn’t have their […]
Evansville firefighters respond to house fire overnight
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning, Evansville fire fighters were dispatched to the 1700 block of Dexter avenue following reports of a residential fire. When firefighters arrived, they found fire coming from the back of the home. It took firefighters about twenty minutes to get the fire under control. Investigators say […]
PHOTOS: 7 vehicle accident shuts down road on Ohio/Butler County line
(WEHT) - An accident involving multiple vehicles shut down a section of US 231 S at the Ohio County and Butler County line.
Problematic ice throws vehicles off course in I-64, Hwy 65 area
INDIANA (WEHT) – A string of accidents on I-64 and Highway 65 has caused some traffic headaches near the Vanderburgh-Posey County line. A wreck involving a pickup and a car resulted in a roll off over a guardrail, while a semi and another car have both slid off the road in the area. According to […]
Indiana’s Weather Update
IND issues Winter Weather Advisory for Bartholomew, Brown, Daviess, Decatur, Greene, Jackson, Jennings, Knox, Lawrence, Martin, Monroe, Sullivan [IN] till Jan 31, 8:00 AM EST https://t.co/C1ZETIe5lD https://t.co/cBlSOi5Khl. My Huge Radar has real-time weather tracking, current temperatures, and severe weather watches and warnings. Get detailed Indiana conditions by clicking here. Follow...
First responders dispatched to 3-vehicle crash in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Traffic stalled late Thursday afternoon as first-responders worked a 3-vehicle accident in Princeton. Officials say the crash happened shortly before 4:30 pm. at Kensington Drive and Broadway Street. Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 shared photos of the accident on Facebook, one of which showed a sedan with what appears to […]
Railcrew Xpress going off the rails with local layoffs
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — By the end of February, dozens of Railcrew Xpress employees across Indiana will be looking for a new job. Although the majority of these layoffs are outside southern Indiana, over 20 employees in Evansville will be out of work. Railcrew Xpress shifts part of the blame to CSX, as explained in […]
Large fire destroys American Legion in Gallatin Co., Ill.
GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - A large fire broke out Thursday morning at the American Legion post in New Haven, Illinois. Post 1141 shared photos of blaze, which appear to have destroyed the building. Their caption just says “No words!!!”. Many residents shared comments with memories. “My parent met...
