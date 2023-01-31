Read full article on original website
Governor Makes Children and Literacy a Priority in State of the State
(AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool) Education was a key item for Governor Mike DeWine in his State of the State address yesterday: with data showing 40-percent of thirds graders NOT proficient in reading, the governor is directing the state Department of Education to create a program that focuses on literacy learning. Researchers say there’s a strong link between low reading proficiency in third grade and the likelihood students will not finish high school.
Regional Power Grid Organization Says Conservation Helped During Christmas Cold
NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – When electric utilities and government entities asked us to conserve energy during the severe winter storm of December 23 and 24, that request actually came from PJM Interconnection in southeast Pennsylvania. That organization oversees the power grid in 13 states including Ohio...
PETA Going After Ohio Groundhog Day Event
MARION, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Thursday is Groundhog Day. But the Ohio version of the annual event may have a different look. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is telling Marion Ohio sponsor of the event WMRN Radio that they should no longer feature a live groundhog as supplied by Kokas Exotics.
