(AP Photo/John Minchillo, Pool) Education was a key item for Governor Mike DeWine in his State of the State address yesterday: with data showing 40-percent of thirds graders NOT proficient in reading, the governor is directing the state Department of Education to create a program that focuses on literacy learning. Researchers say there’s a strong link between low reading proficiency in third grade and the likelihood students will not finish high school.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO