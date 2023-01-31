ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January 2023 wrapping up with Top 20 rainfall

By Christina Edwards
 4 days ago

Feeling underwater this month? I don’t blame you!

Out of the past 31 days, it has rained 17 -- over two weeks of rainy weather!

This month’s rainfall at the Atlanta Hartsfield Jackson International Airport adds up to 7.23 inches, or 2.64 inches above average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05U7kf_0kXJ2wqU00

Athens is even wetter with 9 inches of rainfall observed this month!

This means January 2023 is the 20th Wettest January on record in Atlanta. Athens experienced it’s 8th Wettest January on record

How much rain fell this month where you live? Share Your Rainfall Reports With Me!

