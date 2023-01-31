A Baltimore City grand jury indicted the grandmother of a 9-year-old boy accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old NyKayla Strawder in August. Strawder died on Aug. 6, 2022, after she was shot in the head while on the porch of her parent's house in the 600 block of Linnard Street in west Baltimore. At the time, police called the shooting accidental and said a 9-year-old boy was responsible, but the family said they believe the shooting was intentional.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO