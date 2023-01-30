Read full article on original website
Morning Sun
MyMichigan Urgent Care Clare closed Feb. 28, Opening in new location March 1
MyMichigan Urgent Care Clare is moving to a new location on the campus of the Medical Center in Clare. Beginning Wednesday, March 1, Urgent Care will be open for business in the lower level of MyMichigan Medical Offices Clare, 602 Beech Street, Suite 1100. The newly renovated space is larger...
michiganradio.org
Michigan nurses report more patients dying due to understaffing, poll finds
When Tara Chilcote arrived for a recent shift at McLaren Central Michigan Hospital in Mount Pleasant, she realized she was the only nurse working in the ICU. But she didn’t have time to panic. Her three patients all needed her attention immediately: One was recovering from surgery, and two...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
tourcounsel.com
Bay City Town Center | Shopping mall in Michigan
Bay City Town Center (formerly Bay City Mall until 2017) is an enclosed shopping mall in Bangor Township, Bay County, Michigan, just outside the city of Bay City, Michigan, United States. Opened in 1991, the mall features Dunham's Sports, Marshalls, Ollie's Bargain Outlet, and PetSmart, with vacancies previously occupied by Younkers, JCPenney, and Target.
tourcounsel.com
Birch Run Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Michigan
Birch Run Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Birch Run, Michigan. The largest outlet mall in the Midwestern United States, it opened in 1986. It is managed by Premium Outlets, a division of Simon Property Group. The Birch Run Premium Outlets are located approximately halfway between Saginaw and Flint.
fox2detroit.com
Wayne County man killed in northern Michigan snowmobile crash
MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man from Rockford died after he lost control and crashed while riding a snowmobile in northern Michigan on Wednesday. Jacob Chandonnet, 38, was riding with his 58-year-old stepfather, Richard Tank, on Snowmobile Trail LP 9, north of Atlanta, Mich. around noon when Chandonnet lost control. He was ejected from the snowmobile and hit a tree.
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
“You Left the Bodies but Only Moved the Headstones!” Haunted Cemetery in Flint, Michigan
Something within the story of Avondale Cemetery must be haunted: the Holiday Inn, the Flint City Cemetery, nearby businesses or parking lots...and the Avondale Cemetery itself. Avondale Cemetery in Flint is not only one of Flint’s oldest graveyards, but it seems to have a good share of disturbed spirits. This...
Lansing couple loses everything in house fire
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A couple in Lansing who lost everything is trying to pick up the pieces. When they left home Tuesday to take their dog on a walk, they came back 20 minutes later to find their house on fire. Randy Dewey and Tori Herbst say all their personal possessions are pretty much […]
Michigan Man’s Logging Company Cuts Nearly $120,000 Worth Of Illegal Trees
Bidding on logging jobs is a tough business in the state of Michigan but under bidding knowing you are going to swipe more trees than you are allowed is illegal. Logging has been going on in the state of Michigan since the early 1820s. White pine was one of the most desired trees during that time. 50 years later, Michigan became the leading lumber producer in the nation but that was short-lived after other states with better varieties of trees became available.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Restaurants in Mt Pleasant MI
Mt. Pleasant, located in the middle of the mitten, is an easy drive from just about anywhere in Michigan. Being a college town, Mt. Pleasant is home to Central Michigan University and offers dining experiences suitable for college students. More importantly, however, parents of college students will find a wide range of dining encounters that are not to be missed.
Lansing under ‘Code Blue’ emergency cold weather plan
The plan will go on until Sunday, February 5 at 8:00 a.m.
Former Grand Rapids TV Anchor Has Bought The Red Dock Café In Saugatuck
I'm not talking about California, I'm talking about the West Michigan lakeshore. The West Michigan lakeshore is a great spot that offers so many incredible places to enjoy the water and the beautiful sunsets. Saugatuck is one of those communities where people flock to each summer to relax and enjoy...
Buried Treasure, a Lake Monster, and History All Add to the Appeal of Higgins Lake, Michigan
Higgins Lake in Roscommon County has been a favorite Michigander getaway for well over one hundred years. It was named after Sylvester Higgins, an area topographer who was here in 1837. The lake was called Forginson Lake in 1839 and changed to 'Higgins Lake' when a survey was completed in 1852.
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools cancel Monday classes after weekend snow
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of Mid-Michigan students will get to sleep in and enjoy a three-day weekend. Several schools canceled classes for Monday after a significant snowfall on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Many of the schools that closed by Sunday evening were located north of the Great Lakes Bay Region and in the Thumb.
Residents upset after Lansing secretly culls deer
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Residents are upset after the City of Lansing failed to tell them about deer being killed in their parks. People living near some public parks in Lansing told 6 News they heard gunshots going off, and when they called police about it they say they were told it was a secret […]
mycitymag.com
Evening News Anchor WNEM TV5
Regular viewers of WNEM TV5’s evening newscasts are familiar with this lovely lady they invite into their homes Monday through Friday at 5, 6 and 11pm. We thought you’d like to know a little bit more about her!. Originally from the Northeast, Meg came to mid-Michigan in 2014...
Finally solved, Michigan sheriff reflects on 25-year-old homicide case he never gave up on
GENESEE COUNTY, MI – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson held on to Frances Prieur’s obituary. She died when she was 98 years old, and he’d promised her he’d find the man who sexually assault and killed her sister, Mary Prieur, in Lennon in 1997. Frances would...
WNEM
Midland police officer pleads guilty to charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - A Midland police officer pleaded guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated, Midland County Prosecutor J. Dee Brooks said. Jason Gatrell was placed on administrative leave after he was involved in a one-car crash on Oct. 1 in the area of Monroe and N. Sturgeon Road in Midland County’s Larkin Township.
4,800 gallons of sewage leaked after main break in Bay County
BAY CITY, MI - Crews are working on repairing a broken main that caused a sewage leak in Bay County. On Jan. 31, the Bay County Department of Water and Sewer experienced a sanitary sewer overflow from a broken force main near the intersection of M-13 and Erickson Road in Fraser Township. According to the department, approximately 4,800 gallons of sanitary sewage leaked onto the ground over a two-hour period.
