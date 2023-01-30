ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palatka, FL

ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Florida Gun Expo draws crowd

The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus

Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mycbs4.com

Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper

The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Here’s what Flagler Beach’s new pier may look like

FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Designs are coming along for the new Flagler Beach pier. The iconic wooden pier has been battered by storms over the last decade. Now, the city says they’re going to build a taller and tougher one to withstand storms. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early...
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
travelawaits.com

17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WCJB

Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
westorlandonews.com

Husband-Wife Duo Bring First Capriotti’s to Jacksonville

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop – known for hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more – debuted its first location in Jacksonville at 10025 San Jose Blvd. on January 30th. Capriotti’s brings the Jacksonville community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

