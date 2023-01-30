Read full article on original website
Green Cove Springs development will include restaurant, apartmentsJulie MorganGreen Cove Springs, FL
Green Cove Springs woman arrested for drug possession, drug trafficking chargesZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Clay County’s ‘Art in the Courthouse’ newest exhibit announcedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Update: Phase 2 of First Coast Expressway underway, more construction starting this yearLauren FoxClay County, FL
wuft.org
Egg shortage cracks down on Gainesville consumers and businesses
Sheryl Eddie says the national egg shortage has taken a large toll on her business. Eddie, co-owner of CindyBGoods, said the cost for a case of eggs from the bistro’s distributor used to be $24 to $27. With the shortage making its way to Gainesville, the price has risen to $80.
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
City of Jacksonville reminds residents to dispose of hazardous waste at facility
City of Jacksonville issued a reminder to residents that household hazardous waste cannot be collected at the curb and must be disposed of at the hazardous waste facility.
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd
The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Mayo Clinic in Florida adding 210-acre North Campus
Mayo Clinic in Florida, which opened 37 years ago in South Jacksonville, is adding a 210-acre North Campus to its San Pablo Road property. That expands its 392-acre medical center property to 602 acres. A master development plan dated Oct. 27, 2022, shows that Mayo still has land available for...
A bit of Scotland comes to Clay County for the Scottish Highland Games and Festival
Photo byNortheast Florida Scottish Games and Festival Facebook page. You don’t have to travel far this month to experience a bit of Scottish culture. The Northeast Florida Scottish Highland Games and Festival is coming to the Clay County Fairgrounds on Feb. 25, bringing Scotland's tastes, sounds and games to the Sunshine State.
mycbs4.com
Two Missouri children missing found in High Springs with kidnapper
The High Springs Police Department (HSPD) says they found two children who were abducted and missing from Missouri since March 15, 2022. Police say they discovered the driver of a vehicle was a fugitive after they conducted a routine tag check. Police say they found the children and their abductor...
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop to Open Two More Jacksonville Locations
The sandwich chain will be bringing more of its fan-favorite subs to the Jacksonville area with at least two more locations over the next few years.
The Green Cove Springs City Council has unanimously approved a site plan and developer’s agreement for a new mixed-use development. The 1.2-acre property is located at 310 S. Orange Avenue. The developer is proposing a retail, restaurant, and residential building.
Restaurant chain to close its Orange Park location
An Orange Park restaurant is closing its doors after being in business for more than three decades. The Loop Pizza Grill on Wells Road will serve its final Oreo ice cream shake on Feb. 15.
click orlando
Here’s what Flagler Beach’s new pier may look like
FLAGLER BEACH, Fla. – Designs are coming along for the new Flagler Beach pier. The iconic wooden pier has been battered by storms over the last decade. Now, the city says they’re going to build a taller and tougher one to withstand storms. [TRENDING: WATCH AGAIN: SpaceX early...
wuft.org
Gainesville man seeks compensation for home destroyed by flooding
On July 7, 2021, Mark Dake’s home was flooded with 36 inches of water during Hurricane Elsa. Dake lived in the Emerald Woods neighborhood in north Gainesville from 2011 until the flood left him homeless for two weeks. He has lived in a mobile home since then. “I’m not...
Orange Park Mall announces 6 new stores coming spring 2023
Orange Park Mall is opening six new stores in early spring, bringing the 950,000-square-foot shopping center to nearly 100 percent occupied. Each shop is expected to open by the end of March.
travelawaits.com
17 Fabulous Things To Do In Beautiful Jacksonville, Florida
Jacksonville was named the second-best city to live in Florida by Forbes. It’s also one of the best to visit. It offers a fantastic mix of beaches, art, museums, the USS Orleck, an award-winning zoo, and the largest urban park system in the nation, with 80,000 acres of parks, including seven state parks, two national parks, a national preserve, and 400 city parks and gardens.
‘She’s just so calm and collected about it;’ video shows package snatching on porch in Murray Hill
A couple living in the Murray Hill neighborhood said a ‘porch pirate’ is to blame for their missing package.
Restaurant Inspections: 2 Middleburg restaurants cited for ‘vermin activity’
Capio’s Cafe, 2710 Blanding Blvd., and Huddle House, 4094 County Road 218, both in Middleburg, were cited for “vermin activity” during inspections in January. An email from the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation gave these details regarding the violations.
WCJB
Commissioners to decide on a sand mine expansion in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - In 2008, 24 acres of land off Highway 328 in Marion County was permitted for agriculture use “for resource extraction” and residents like Scott Wood said all of sudden they started excavating. “It was ten to twelve trucks a week but the last...
westorlandonews.com
Husband-Wife Duo Bring First Capriotti’s to Jacksonville
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop – known for hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs and more – debuted its first location in Jacksonville at 10025 San Jose Blvd. on January 30th. Capriotti’s brings the Jacksonville community its 45-year tradition of slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys in-house and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
News4Jax.com
Gas line break fuels traffic jam on Atlantic Boulevard at St. Johns Bluff Road
Crews were working to fix a gas line break Wednesday afternoon that caused a large traffic backup on Atlantic Boulevard eastbound. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office was at the scene, detouring drivers at St. Johns Bluff Road. Crews from TECO Gas were also on scene. Shortly before 4 p.m., the...
Rideout Elementary student addresses Clay County school board about school bus delays, no-shows
A sixth-grader from Rideout Elementary school addressed the Clay County school district’s school board Thursday night about his school bus picking him up more than an hour late, or sometimes not at all.
