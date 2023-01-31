Read full article on original website
Wit Sports continuing digital activation growth around Super Bowl
Wit Sports is planning to host an arcade-style game with the NFL in the lead up to Super Bowl LVII, the latest effort from the digital activation platform that has worked with more than 50 teams across the NFL, NBA, MLS, NHL and NCAA since catching fire with some creative fan engagement in the early post-pandemic days.
NFL Coaches Refusing To Work With Star Quarterback
The Arizona Cardinals have been looking to fill their vacant head coach role, and there are loud rumblings of a key reason why it is taking so long to fill. The name that everyone brings up when discussing the issues with the team filling the coaching spot is quarterback Kyler Murray.
Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl
Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
NBC Sports Next taps booking platform from accelerator program for GolfPass integration
NBC Sports Next has partnered with a company from the Comcast NBCUniversal SportsTech accelerator program, BookSeats.com. In an effort to continue expanding the NBC Sports tech division’s travel offerings through its GolfPass platform, the collaboration will provide an end-to-end travel package booking experience that offers a simplified, one-stop online destination for golfers to book their next golf trip, including airlines, hotels and tee times worldwide.
How Raw Stadia connects the data gap between grounds management and sports performance
Our Startups series looks at companies and founders who are innovating in the fields of athlete performance, fan engagement, team/league operations and other high-impact areas in sports. If you’d like to be considered for this series, tell us about your mission. * * * * *. World’s shortest elevator...
SBJ Power Up: Inside the NBA debuts blockchain game
The ever-innovating "Inside the NBA" on TNT has turned to the blockchain to engage with its fans. Today, we take a look at the new effort that debuted last night. Startup sees opportunity to measure playing surfaces' impact. New Monumental Sports & Entertainment venue to host NBA 2K League. Blockchain-based...
SBJ Tech: Austin Ekeler talks new engagement platform
Pro golfer Justin Thomas sent this tweet during Sunday’s conference championship games wondering about the device being worn around some players necks. Q-Collar, the answer to Thomas' question, and its rapid growth in the NFL was the main subject of this very newsletter two weeks ago. This week, we...
SBJ Esports: NBA seeing returns with 2K League fans
Sports video games and their esports scenes may finally be proving themselves as pipelines to traditional sports league fandom ... with quantifiable results. Check out tonight's data from the NBA on its 2K League effort -- Hunter Cooke. NBA 2K League fans over-indexing on avidity for mainstream NBA products. The...
Sabres see large attendance growth amid on-ice resurgence
Sabres attendance is “up by about 46% this season” after hitting an all-time low last year, according to a front-page piece by Michael Petro of the BUFFALO NEWS. The team, which currently sits one point out of the Eastern Conference playoffs, is averaging 14,633 fans “in announced attendance -- a testament to the team’s improved record and its position as the highest scoring team” in the NHL. Attendance has improved “each month, as the season progressed and topped an average of 16,000 for the seven home games in January.” Additionally, four of the team’s five sellouts “are in the past eight home games.” The Sabres are “projected to have had around a 30% jump in season ticket sales this season” after seeing the number of buyers drop to around 6,500 last year. The average crowd at KeyBank Center this season far surpasses the 9,997 average for 2021-22. However, the current 76.7% average capacity “ranks last among NHL teams,” and the average attendance per game is ahead of only the Jets, Sharks and Coyotes (BUFFALO NEWS, 2/1).
MoneyLion launches HotPass rewards system for NASCAR fans
Financial services app MoneyLion has launched a new rewards system for NASCAR fans called MoneyLion Hot Pass. MoneyLion, a sponsor for Michael Jordan’s 23XI Racing team, will offer prizes through HotPass such as 23XI merchandise, VIP access to races, and meet and greets with drivers Bubba Wallace and Tyler Reddick.
Pocket Radar launches new platform, Pocket Radar Plus, with features like slow-motion video, pitch tagging
Pocket Radar is offering its first subscription product, Pocket Radar Plus, with new features such as slow-motion video, pitch tagging and charting and more integrations with third-party apps through the Pocket Radar Connect platform. Honored as one of the 2023 Best of Show products at the American Baseball Coaches Association...
Sports Media Pod: What's up with Nantz and Romo?
In this week’s Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast sponsored by WSC Sports: Andrew Marchand and John Ourand review the broadcast booths for CBS’s production of the AFC Championship game and Fox’s NFC Championship telecast. The two hosts also talk about what Diamond Sports Group’s pending bankruptcy means for professional sports teams and what YES Network’s expected streaming service will look like for the upcoming Yankees seasons. Marchand and Ourand also dive into media rights negotiations for both the Pac-12 and NASCAR.
How Cue Audio’s ultrasonic audio tech is powering new types of fan experiences inside sports arenas
Joe Burrow not only thanked Cincinnati Bengals fans for their raucous support this year, he thanked their smartphones. One of the most electric playoff scenes last month — electric being the operative word — was the synchronized pre-game light show at Paycor Stadium that gave Burrow goose bumps and the company Cue Audio another feather in its cap.
NFL partners with OVO to launch apparel collection
The NFL announced a collaboration with Canadian lifestyle brand October’s Very Own, co-founded by Drake, to create an apparel collection for select NFL teams. The limited-edition capsule collection will include T-shirts, hoodies and jackets, co-branded with each NFL team's logos and colors along with the OVO owl insignia. The NFL and OVO will launch a campaign across social media ahead of its drop featuring artists Lil Wayne representing the Packers and Benny the Butcher representing the Bills. To underscore the Canadian roots of the partnership, Canadian NFLers Dolphins S Jevon Holland and Cowboys DT Neville Gallimore also will showcase the collection on their social channels. The collection will launch on Feb. 3rd.
NFL launching new experience in Roblox for league-first metaverse concert performed by Saweetie
The NFL is launching a new experience in Roblox and will support a league-first metaverse concert performed by hip-hop star Saweetie and presented by Intuit. Her performance will debut on Friday, Feb. 10 at 7 pm ET in the recently opened Warner Music Group’s Rhythm City portion of Roblox, and it will repeat hourly until Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 12.
Speed Reads....
Paris 2024 organizers “insisted they would abide” by the IOC’s decision on whether Russian and Belarusian athletes will be able to participate in the Games (REUTERS, 2/1). Puma has signed Gold Medal-winning Italian sprinter Marcell Jacobs, who will wear the company’s products beginning this weekend at the...
Audience Analysis: Aussie Open finals down big in Year 1 of new deal
ESPN averaged 439,000 viewers for Novak Djokovic’s 10th win at the Australian Open on Sunday (3:30-7:30am ET), marking the least-watched men’s final in at least a decade. Djokovic’s straight sets win over Stefanos Tsitsipas is also down 36% from 2022, when Rafa Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev in five sets (689,000 from 3:30-9:40am). On Saturday morning, Aryna Sabalenka’s three-set win over Elena Rybakina drew 379,000 viewers, down from 21% for Ash Barty’s straight sets win over Danielle Collins last year (482,000). This year was the first of a new nine-year pact between ESPN and Tennis Australia.
What They're Saying
"In 2016, FIFA made commitments to respect all internationally recognized human rights. ... Unfortunately, FIFA has consistently shown that they lack the willingness to meet their own stated commitments and this has eroded football’s ability to be a genuine force for good" -- Professional Footballers Australia co-CEO Kate Gill, a former Matildas striker, on Visit Saudi reportedly sponsoring this year's Women's World Cup (SYDNEY MORNING HERALD, 2/2).
Players Health named official insurance and health and safety provider of RCX Sports and NFL Flag
RCX Sports, the youth sports operator that runs leagues such as NFL Flag, has selected athlete risk management startup Players Health as its official insurance and athlete safety provider. Players Health’s software provides medical insurance coverage quotes for youth sports organizations alongside other online services such as athlete injury documentation, coaching background checks, incident reporting, and equipment and property insurance.
Matter Of Opinion
Inews.co.uk's Simon Hart explains Gerard Pique's latest business venture -- Kings League. The seven-a-side soccer competition has generated "considerable intrigue with gimmicks such as a masked player called Enigma and another in a clown costume named the Joker, who turned out to be Sergio Agüero." World Soccer Talk's Kyle...
