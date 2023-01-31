Read full article on original website
Arrests for Guns, Drugs & Assault Top Bookings
SAN ANGELO – 14 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assaulting a Peace Officer, DWI, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 35-year-old Heather Seider was arrested by Tom Green...
Arrests for Illegal Guns & Dope Top Daily Bookings
SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of the Devil's Lettuce, Resisting Arrest and Illegal Possession of a Firearm. 30-year-old Seth Amos was arrested by Sterling County Sheriff's...
Drug Dealing Arrests Top Daily Bookings
SAN ANGELO – Five suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Dealing and Violent Assault. 29-year-old Ami Bornhorst was arrested early Wednesday by San Angelo Police for Possession and Delivery of Drug...
Tom Green County jail logs: February 2, 2024
Over the past 24 hours, 9 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.
San Angelo police officers awarded for their actions
SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has awarded several officers for their actions in the 2022 year. Officers were encouraged to nominate each other and submit their nomination to the officer’s chain of command for review. The nominations then went to the "Meritorious Review Board", who then send their recommendations to the Chief of Police for approval.
Sunday Arrests: Drunk in Public
SAN ANGELO – Five suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Public Intoxication and Going Off Bond. 34-year-old Theater Scott was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies on a felony Motion to...
San Angelo Police Officers Recognized for Heroism
SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department Thursday acknowledged five Police Offices who have earned Meritorious Service Awards for Extraordinary Acts of Bravery in 2022. The SAPD released the following information about the Officers and their heroic acts. On an annual basis, the SAPD encourages their employees to...
Driver Walks Away from High Speed Rollover on US 87
SAN ANGELO, TX — Traffic was diverted on US 87 north just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night when a Ford F-150 pickup flipped after hitting the guardrail. The guardrail sustained substantial damage as did the truck. The speed limit along the stretch of the highway is 75 mph,. Grape...
Amber Alert Issued for Toddler in Immediate Danger
The suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20. He is a Black man, 5’7″ and 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing. The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582. Call the San Antonio...
VIDEO: Two drivers taken to hospital after one runs red light
Witnesses on the scene told SAPD that the Chevrolet Trax had a green light.
Wall VFD rescue vehicle flips while headed to crash
On Wednesday, February 1, a Wall VFD rescue vehicle, with three first responders on board, was responding to a crash when it overturned after losing traction on the ice-covered road.
Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp
SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
San Angelo man sentenced to life for 2020 murder
A San Angelo man received life in prison after his murder conviction in the 2020 shooting death of Juan Quintana.
Trial for Defendant Accused of Murdering Angelo State University Professor Set to Begin
ABERDEENSHIRE, MS – The trial for the man accused of murdering former Angelo State University professor is set to begin next month. As previously reported, on Dec. 30, 2021, Natalie Zan Ryan, 55, of San Angelo, was murdered by her husband in Aberdeenshire. At the time it was reported that Wayne Fraser, 45, of Aberdeenshire, shot and killed Ryan with a 9mm handgun.
Black Ice on US 87 Causing Multiple Rollover Crashes
SAN ANGELO, TX – Multiple rollover crashes have been called this morning on US 87 in Tom Green County keeping first responders busy. According to scanner reports, on Jan. 31, 2023, more than 5 rollover crashes have occurred in Tom Green County from Grape Creek and Wall on US Highway 87. Luckily, as of now there have been no major injuries.
What is it like for first responders when severe weather hits?
According to AAA Texas, an average of 24 emergency responders are struck and killed by vehicles while working at the roadside each year. We talked to first responders in San Angelo about what it is like for them when severe weather hits.
One fatality reported due to icy road conditions in Schleicher County
According to investigation reports, the vehicle was traveling on icy roads around 9:40 p.m. last night.
Vehicle pursuit leads to methamphetamine bust of over 200 grams
Tom Green County Sheriff's deputies found over 200 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle along with marijuana and open alcohol containers.
Undercover Black Ice: The Hidden Danger Lurking on San Angelo Roads
The only good thing about winter weather in San Angelo is that it usually doesn't last very long. Unlike places further north where icy conditions can linger for months, there are 70-degree temperatures right around the corner in our forecast. Driving in an ice storm is almost impossible. The Drive...
