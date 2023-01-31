ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Guns, Drugs & Assault Top Bookings

SAN ANGELO – 14 suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Assaulting a Peace Officer, DWI, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. 35-year-old Heather Seider was arrested by Tom Green...
San Angelo LIVE!

Arrests for Illegal Guns & Dope Top Daily Bookings

SAN ANGELO – Nine individuals were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Possession of the Devil's Lettuce, Resisting Arrest and Illegal Possession of a Firearm. 30-year-old Seth Amos was arrested by Sterling County Sheriff's...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Drug Dealing Arrests Top Daily Bookings

SAN ANGELO – Five suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Drug Dealing and Violent Assault. 29-year-old Ami Bornhorst was arrested early Wednesday by San Angelo Police for Possession and Delivery of Drug...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ktxs.com

San Angelo police officers awarded for their actions

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The San Angelo Police Department has awarded several officers for their actions in the 2022 year. Officers were encouraged to nominate each other and submit their nomination to the officer’s chain of command for review. The nominations then went to the "Meritorious Review Board", who then send their recommendations to the Chief of Police for approval.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Sunday Arrests: Drunk in Public

SAN ANGELO – Five suspects were arrested and booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center over the last 24 hours on a variety of charges including Public Intoxication and Going Off Bond. 34-year-old Theater Scott was arrested by Tom Green County Sheriff's Deputies on a felony Motion to...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Police Officers Recognized for Heroism

SAN ANGELO – The San Angelo Police Department Thursday acknowledged five Police Offices who have earned Meritorious Service Awards for Extraordinary Acts of Bravery in 2022. The SAPD released the following information about the Officers and their heroic acts. On an annual basis, the SAPD encourages their employees to...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Driver Walks Away from High Speed Rollover on US 87

SAN ANGELO, TX — Traffic was diverted on US 87 north just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday night when a Ford F-150 pickup flipped after hitting the guardrail. The guardrail sustained substantial damage as did the truck. The speed limit along the stretch of the highway is 75 mph,. Grape...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Amber Alert Issued for Toddler in Immediate Danger

The suspect is Jaeshaun Brown, 20. He is a Black man, 5’7″ and 130 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing black clothing. The suspect vehicle is a white 2020 Honda Accord with the license plate number PJB2582. Call the San Antonio...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Fire Erupts inside San Angelo’s Homeless Camp

SAN ANGELO, TX — Overnight just after 12:30 a.m., the San Angelo Fire Department and police responded to a fire inside the homeless encampment located just west of N. Bryant Blvd. at 14th St. Over the radio, crews were notifying one another initially that it was a grass fire....
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Trial for Defendant Accused of Murdering Angelo State University Professor Set to Begin

ABERDEENSHIRE, MS – The trial for the man accused of murdering former Angelo State University professor is set to begin next month. As previously reported, on Dec. 30, 2021, Natalie Zan Ryan, 55, of San Angelo, was murdered by her husband in Aberdeenshire. At the time it was reported that Wayne Fraser, 45, of Aberdeenshire, shot and killed Ryan with a 9mm handgun.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Black Ice on US 87 Causing Multiple Rollover Crashes

SAN ANGELO, TX – Multiple rollover crashes have been called this morning on US 87 in Tom Green County keeping first responders busy. According to scanner reports, on Jan. 31, 2023, more than 5 rollover crashes have occurred in Tom Green County from Grape Creek and Wall on US Highway 87. Luckily, as of now there have been no major injuries.
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX

