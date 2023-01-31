Read full article on original website
Related
BioMed Central
Developing a model for rehabilitation in the home as hospital substitution for patients requiring reconditioning: a Delphi survey in Australia
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 113 (2023) Cite this article. Reconditioning for patients who have experienced functional decline following medical illness, surgery or treatment for cancer accounts for approximately 26% of all reported inpatient rehabilitation episodes in Australia. Rehabilitation in the home (RITH) has the potential to offer a cost-effective, high-quality alternative for appropriate patients, helping to reduce pressure on the acute care sector. This study sought to gain consensus on a model for RITH as hospital substitution for patients requiring reconditioning.
BioMed Central
Physician altruism under the change from pure payment system to mixed payment schemes: experimental evidence
BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 111 (2023) Cite this article. Mixed payment schemes have become one of the effective measures to balance medical costs and quality of medical services. However, altruism as an intrinsic motivation may influence the effect of switching from a pure payment system to mixed payment schemes. This study aimed to quantify physicians’ altruism and analyze the effect of changes of payment system on physicians’ altruism and thus proposed references for the reform of payment system.
BioMed Central
Common mouse models of tauopathy reflect early but not late human disease
Molecular Neurodegeneration volume 18, Article number: 10 (2023) Cite this article. Mouse models that overexpress human mutant Tau (P301S and P301L) are commonly used in preclinical studies of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) and while several drugs showed therapeutic effects in these mice, they were ineffective in humans. This leads to the question to which extent the murine models reflect human Tau pathology on the molecular level.
BioMed Central
Prevalence and risk factors for tobacco, khat, and alcohol consumption among high school students in Ethiopia
BMC Public Health volume 23, Article number: 226 (2023) Cite this article. Tobacco, khat, alcohol, and marijuana are the main risk factors for non-communicable diseases. There are limited studies on substance use in Ethiopia, especially among secondary school students. This study aims to determine the epidemiology of substance use among secondary school students in Ethiopia.
BioMed Central
Women empowerment indices and utilization of health facilities during childbirth: evidence from the 2019 Sierra Leone demographic health survey
Quraish Sserwanja ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-0576-46271, David Mukunya ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-3892-97772,3,. Milton W. Musaba ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-4145-40444,5,. Linet M. Mutisya ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5271-83976,. Kassim Kamara7 &. Shirin Ziaei ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-5396-66248. BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 109 (2023) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. Women empowerment is recognized as a potential enabling...
BioMed Central
Japan should initiate the discussion on voluntary assisted dying legislation now
Atsushi Asai ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0001-6698-14521, Taketoshi Okita ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-0233-64511,. BMC Medical Ethics volume 24, Article number: 5 (2023) Cite this article. 29 Accesses. 1 Altmetric. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. No laws or official guidelines govern voluntary assisted dying (VAD) in Japan. A legislative bill on the termination of life-sustaining measures has...
BioMed Central
Seasonal variation in food security, lifestyle, nutritional status and its associated factors of the urban poor adolescents in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: research protocol of a prospective cohort study
BMC Nutrition volume 9, Article number: 24 (2023) Cite this article. Climate change, obesity and undernutrition have now become a worldwide syndemic that threatens most people’s health and natural systems in the twenty-first century. Adolescent malnutrition appears to be a matter of concern in Malaysia, and this is particularly relevant among the urban poor population. Mounting evidence points to the fact that underlying factors of malnutrition are subject to climate variability and profoundly affect nutritional outcomes. Hence, it is interesting to examine seasonal variation in nutritional status and its associated factors of urban poor adolescents in Malaysia.
BioMed Central
Cultural competence among nursing students and nurses working in acute care settings: a cross-sectional study
Selvedina Osmancevic ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6085-60171, Franziska Großschädl ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-6726-04431 &. BMC Health Services Research volume 23, Article number: 105 (2023) Cite this article. Metrics details. Abstract. Background. The increasing cultural diversity in healthcare in European countries, including Austria, has highlighted the need to enhance nurses’ cultural competence. Assessing cultural...
Comments / 0