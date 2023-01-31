ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

astaga.com

Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data

Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
Fortune

There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again

UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
AUSTIN, TX
Fortune

Legendary ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest stock market rally: ‘Sell.’

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. After a dismal 2022, the stock market has had a red-hot start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring over 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the collapse of the housing market in 2007 and 2008, is predicting a dark turn.
Money

Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll

There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
dailyhodl.com

Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market

A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
Industrial Distribution

Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
PORTAGE, WI
dailyhodl.com

Two Altcoins Will Significantly Outperform Bitcoin and Crypto Market in Next Cycle, According to Coin Bureau

Coin Bureau host Guy Turner is optimistic that Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) during boom during the next crypto bull run. Citing a report by Electric Capital, Turner tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that the two layer-one blockchains are able to attract and retain developers despite getting significantly less funding than the likes of Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Near Protocol (NEAR).
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says

On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.

