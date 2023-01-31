Read full article on original website
Related
Stocks could soar 10% by mid-2023, but investors should expect a decade of flat markets after that, major investment bank says
Stifel’s chief equity strategist says stocks have “likely locked in a weak 2020s decade,” which means investors should be cautious about any near-term market rally.
Ethereum Whales Are Buying These 3 Cryptocurrencies Hand Over Fist
One of the three has been a big winner so far this year.
The 'buy the dip' stock market strategy is about to make a comeback as long as the Fed doesn't move goal posts, Fundstrat says
The "buy the dip" investment strategy is poised for a comeback in 2023, according to Fundstrat. That's as long as the Fed doesn't move its own goal posts on inflation and interest rates. "We think the conditions are warranting a return of 'buy the dip' even with a Fed which...
astaga.com
Bitcoin price prediction ahead of Fed decision, NFP data
Bitcoin worth declined barely on Monday after nearing the resistance at $24,000. Macro components would be the key drivers for Bitcoin and different asset costs. Shopper confidence, Fed determination, and NFP information will probably be in focus. Bitcoin worth pulled again barely on Monday as traders began specializing in the...
There’s a wild theory that the price of Bitcoin is being propped up—and the academic who proved manipulation in 2017 suspects it may be happening again
UT Austin McCombs School of Business Finance Professor John Griffin. Courtesy of Sasha Haagensen/McCombs School of Business/The University of Texas at Austin. Back in 2017, John Griffin, a professor of finance at the University of Texas McCombs School of Business, noticed something strange. Griffin follows a totally different beat from typical business school finance profs who explore, say, how business cycles influence commodity prices or Fed policy sways the term structure of interest rates. The 6-foot-2 former high school football star views himself as a crusader for good, a moral sleuth who, as he tells Fortune, “looks to expose financial evil, to shed light on the world and expose dark things in the markets.” After the Great Financial Crisis, Griffin became a devout Christian. He has since dedicated his distinguished career to righteous forensic digging that’s unearthed abuses ranging from insider trading to mortgage fraud to the doctoring of bond ratings during the financial crisis.
FTX cryptocurrency jumps more than 35% after CEO John Ray says bankrupt crypto exchange may restart
FTX's FTT token surged in value Thursday morning after the Wall Street Journal published an interview in which CEO John Ray III said the bankrupt crypto exchange may restart.
bitcoinist.com
China Will Declare Crypto And Bitcoin A ‘Legitimate Form of Wealth,’ Tron Founder Claims
China is one of the most crypto and Bitcoin-hostile countries on earth. Back in 2017, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) banned the operation of exchanges in China. In May 2021, Chinese authorities ordered a ban on Bitcoin mining. At the end of September 2021, the Chinese central bank banned all crypto transactions.
Wharton professor Jeremy Siegel warns the Dow could drop 1,000 points ‘immediately’ if the Fed goes too big with its next rate hike
Investors are pricing in a mild interest rate hike this week, but if they get something more aggressive, stocks are in trouble, Jeremy Siegel says.
Facing Drone Strikes, Iran Warns Any U.S. Military Action Means War
"There is no doubt that Iran possesses the capability to defend its security and interests," Iran's Permanent Mission to the United Nations told Newsweek.
AOL Corp
'Warning sign': Iran's military reportedly sending warships to Brazil, Panama Canal in challenge to US
The United States is tracking warlike announcements by Iran’s regime that it deployed two military ships to Brazil that are also headed for the Panama Canal, where Tehran declared it will establish a military presence. A U.S. State Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital on Tuesday, "We are aware...
Legendary ‘Big Short’ investor Michael Burry issues an ominous warning after the latest stock market rally: ‘Sell.’
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on January 19, 2023 in New York City. After a dismal 2022, the stock market has had a red-hot start to the year, with the S&P 500 soaring over 6% in January and tech stocks having their best month since 2001. But Michael Burry, the hedge fund manager best known for predicting and profiting from the collapse of the housing market in 2007 and 2008, is predicting a dark turn.
Inflation Is No Longer the No. 1 Problem Facing the Country: Poll
There’s at least one thing both Democrats and Republicans can agree on: A dysfunctional government is our country’s biggest problem. A new Gallup survey shows that concerns over the government have dethroned inflation as the No. 1 issue facing the nation. High-Yield Savings Account rates have been a...
Elon Musk's reported payments plan for Twitter sends dogecoin skyrocketing 10%
Elon Musk is looking at adding a payments system to Twitter, according to the Financial Times. Dogecoin climbed as much as 10% on speculation the meme coin could be a part of Twitter's revenue stream. Dogecoin has surged more than 30% so far in 2023 amid a broader crypto rally.
dailyhodl.com
Investor Who Called Crypto Bottom Predicts Multiple Coins Will Reach Trillion Dollar Valuations Next Bull Market
A veteran of the crypto space is anticipating the next bull market for digital assets, and predicting that multiple projects will reach trillion-dollar valuations. In a new interview with Bankless, former ARK Invest executive and current partner at venture capital firm Placeholder Chris Burniske says that he’s keeping an eye on how changes in interest rates could potentially affect the timing of the next crypto bull market.
Industrial Distribution
Ford Plant Rejected; Energizer Plants Closing; 3M Job Cuts | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 103
Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast. The Today in Manufacturing Podcast is brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN). In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week:
US housing market seeing ‘meaningful’ damage that’s ‘not normal,’ CEO of investment firm warns
Pulte Capital CEO Bill Pulte discusses the U.S. housing market as mortgage rates continue to fall for the fourth week in a row.
dailyhodl.com
Two Altcoins Will Significantly Outperform Bitcoin and Crypto Market in Next Cycle, According to Coin Bureau
Coin Bureau host Guy Turner is optimistic that Polkadot (DOT) and Cosmos (ATOM) during boom during the next crypto bull run. Citing a report by Electric Capital, Turner tells his 2.21 million YouTube subscribers that the two layer-one blockchains are able to attract and retain developers despite getting significantly less funding than the likes of Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Near Protocol (NEAR).
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Shifts 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB in Massive Crypto Transaction
A mysterious crypto whale is abruptly relocating trillions of Shiba Inu (SHIB) as the top meme coin gears up for a highly anticipated upgrade. Blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reveals that the deep-pocketed crypto investor moved 3,272,307,240,798 SHIB worth $38.87 million at time of transfer, from one wallet of unknown origin to another.
bitcoinist.com
Shiba Inu Will Take 1,157,174 Years To Reach 100 Billion Tokens, Analyst Says
On Monday, 30 January, crypto YouTuber Jeff at OnTheChain.io revealed on Twitter the number of years it might take Shiba Inu to reduce its supply to 100 billion tokens. The crypto analyst identified that Shiba Inu has a quadrillion tokens. He said if the crypto were to burn 1 million tokens per day, then it would take about 1,157,174 years to reduce its entire supply to 100 billion tokens.
Oil giant Shell says it will spend $4 billion buying back shares, as it reports its highest ever annual profit
The oil giant made its biggest annual profit ever last year as its natural-gas business boomed, thanks to sky-high energy prices.
Comments / 0