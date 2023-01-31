ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resources for student success, health and well-being relocated to the new Schleman Hall

Purdue’s Office of the Dean of Students (ODOS) provides resources to help students reach their fullest potential both in and out of the classroom. As this office has recently relocated, students are reminded to visit ODOS in the new Schleman Hall (formerly known as the Recitation Building) at 656 Oval Drive on the West Lafayette campus’s Memorial Mall. ODOS is located on the second floor. Business hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Boosting self-esteem can help improve individuals’ behavioral health

Boost Self-Esteem Month is observed each February as a way to help individuals focus more on themselves, which in turn should help improve their behavioral health. According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), low self-esteem isn’t categorized as a mental illness, but there are clear links between the way an individual feels about themselves and their overall mental and emotional well-being.
CURE – Purdue accepting applications to design course-based undergraduate research

CURE – Purdue seeks to develop course-based undergraduate research experiences (CUREs) across the Purdue West Lafayette campus as a way to increase undergraduate students’ overall access to novel research. The program provides instructors with the time and framework for designing a CURE, either by transforming an existing course or developing a new one.
Purdue researchers receive over $143,000 to strengthen marketplace interest in their IP

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Purdue University innovators who create new processes and products need capital, among other resources, to bring their ideas to reality. A Purdue fund is making financial support available to help them further develop their work. Researchers from the College of Agriculture and College of Engineering...
Today’s top 5 from Purdue University

You will want to read these good stories that you may have missed. The AP Video Hub (for AP members) and Purdue News YouTube channel (for all reporters) provide comments from Purdue experts on timely topics. Purdue celebrates Black History Month. Purdue is committed to celebrating Black excellence with stories...
Purdue Ag-Celerator fund invests $100,000 in pathogen detection company

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – OmniVis, which focuses on the speed, accuracy and economics of pathogen detection, has received $100,000 from the Purdue Ag-Celerator, an agriculture innovation fund. OmniVis makes iSpyDx hand-held devices that rapidly detect pathogens in food, agriculture and water samples. The devices perform to laboratory method standards...
