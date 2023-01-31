Purdue’s Office of the Dean of Students (ODOS) provides resources to help students reach their fullest potential both in and out of the classroom. As this office has recently relocated, students are reminded to visit ODOS in the new Schleman Hall (formerly known as the Recitation Building) at 656 Oval Drive on the West Lafayette campus’s Memorial Mall. ODOS is located on the second floor. Business hours are 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO