Fortnite Mythic Munition Augment, explained
In Fortnite, the new update has introduced yet another set of five new Reality Augments that is more powerful and improves the gameplay. These Reality Augments are just in time, as the season is coming to an end soon. These Augments may help players level up quickly by completing the new set of weekly quests that comes with these updates. Here is how you can use Mythic Munition Reality Augment in Fortnite.
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is an expansive and imaginative action/RPG with plenty to offer longtime series fans. The open-world elements aren’t as ambitious as they could have been, though.
Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko
Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
Dragon Ball Unleashes Special Tribute by Gintama Creator
Dragon Ball has been around for decades now, and if you did not know, the manga is celebrating a big milestone these days. In the wake of its 40th anniversary, the team at Shueisha kickstarted a project of sorts to honor Akira Toriyama's franchise. Some of manga's best artists are doing their own cover redos for Dragon Ball to celebrate its 40th anniversary, and a new tribute has gone live courtesy of Gintama's creator.
What were the map changes to Fortnite after v23.30
Fortnite changed some of the map around after the v23.30 update. The v23.30 update arrived and with it came a major crossover in the form of a returning Dragon Ball. This time players got Gohan and Piccolo, as well as the returning Kamehameha blast and Nimbus Cloud mythic item. Those weren’t the only major additions to the game with the update.
One Piece Cosplay Highlights Hancock's Wedding Look
One Piece surprised fans with the major, one-sided romance between the Pirate Empress Boa Hancock and Luffy, and one awesome cosplay is getting her ready for a potential wedding day with the newest Emperor of the Seas! Eiichiro Oda's massive action manga and anime franchise has introduced fans to a ton of characters over the course of its multiple decades run thus far, but there are a few that stand out from the pack. Because while Luffy shows no interest in any kind of romantic relationship, Hancock has fallen completely in love with him anyway and even imagines a full married future for the two of them.
Big PS5 Game No Longer Available to Purchase on PlayStation Store
A big and upcoming PS5 game is no longer available to pre-order and purchase on the PlayStation Store. If this sounds peculiar, it's because it's not an extremely common occurrence. Furthermore, if you did purchase the game in question on the PlayStation Store, it looks like you will be getting a refund from Sony. In 2023, there are many big and highly-anticipated game releases, but none have been longer coming than Ubisoft's Skull and Bones. Up until last week -- when the latest delay for the game was announced -- the pirate game was scheduled to release on March 9. Now it's scheduled to release sometime in the window of April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.
It's February, so of course Nintendo Direct rumors are circulating
A Nintendo Direct could drop next week, it’s been claimed
The New Toadstool Cafe and Super Mario World Are Opening In Late February!
With the New Super Mario Bros. movie coming later this year, Nintendo and Universal Studios have partnered once more to open a restaurant/cafe themed of the Mario Bros. Universe in the soon-to-be-opened Super Mario World in Hollywood. This is not the first time this has been done, as Nintendo and...
The Omega Protocol Ultimate cleared for the first time in FFXIV
A group of raiders known as UNNAMED_ has cleared The Omega Protocol Ultimate, becoming the world’s first to clear Final Fantasy XIV’s most difficult raid. The team cleared the raid at approximately 11:00 am on Monday, January 31, almost a week after the release of the raid. The...
When does the shop reset in MTG Arena?
In the MTG Arena shop, you can purchase all kinds of cosmetics and booster packs to enhance your TCG experience. The shop is where you can find player avatars, pets, card sleeves, and other valuable items. There is a page of the shop titled Daily Deals, where a selection of cosmetics rotates every 24 hours. If you're excited to pick up the newest card styles, you may want to view the Daily Deals page as soon as it resets. Come join us as we explain exactly when the MTG Arena shop resets.
Final Fantasy VII is coming to PowerWash Simulator
Hot on the heels of the Tomb Raider crossover with PowerWash Simulator, news broke that Final Fantasy VII is coming to one of 2022's surprise hits. Fans of eradicating dirt and freeing the various sectors of Midgar, rejoice! Your extremely unlikely crossover is happening!. PowerWash Simulator - Midgar Special Pack.
The 12 best video games releasing in February 2023
The shortest month brings a long list of exciting new games
Pixel Piece Trello, Twitter, and Discord Links – Roblox
Pixel Piece is a Roblox game inspired by One Piece anime pirate adventures. Many things are happening in this game, so every piece of information you can get is excellent. One way to keep in touch with the game and players is to follow Pixel Piece Trello, Twitter, and Discord accounts. Here you can find all these links in one place!
Multiverse Reborn Codes (February 2023)
Welcome to Multiverse Reborn, a sandbox battling world where you can play as your favorite characters! Whether it's superheroes such as The Flash, anime legends like Goku, or gaming legends including Sonic, the choice is yours. Each character has its own unique abilities and attacks, so you can run amok in the city and battle your friends.
Genshin Impact Mika kit – All Skills, Constellations, Passives & more!
Mika is an upcoming Genshin Impact four-star polearm user with an exciting twist to his kit, as leaks allege that he could also wield a crossbow, resulting in a highly dynamic move set. While nothing has been revealed about his official gameplay, leakers have dug up information from the beta files that allegedly pertain to his kit. Do keep in mind that this information has not been confirmed by HoYoverse and is solely based on leaks, so take them with a grain of salt. Additionally, since the text below was directly translated by the leaker, the wording may cause inaccuracies against Mika's official kit.
Sony PlayStation Plus Essential Games for February 2023 Leaked, Check Out Which Titles Will Be Available
PlayStation Plus Essential titles for February have gotten leaked. The leak comes from Dealabs user billbil-kun, who has accurately leaked the monthly games from the service for over a year. February’s games will include titles such as OlliOlli World for PS4 and PS5, Mafia Definitive Edition for PS4, Destiny 2:...
Tons of PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch video games are on sale right now — up to 67 percent off
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. If one of your goals for the new year was to build up your video game collection, now is a great time to do so since there are plenty of video games currently on sale at Target. Whether you own a PlayStation 4 (PS4), a PlayStation 5 (PS5), an Xbox One, or a Nintendo Switch, you can buy popular titles at a discount for your console of choice.
How many total chests are there in Genshin Impact?
With Genshin Impact's Teyvat being filled to the brim with various different regions, towns, and cities, it's the perfect continent to stash a chest or two... Or thousands. With more and more added in each patch, HoYoverse's game is absolutely swimming with hidden treasure to discover. But how many total chests are there in Genshin Impact? Put your adventurer outfit on and get ready to explore because there is a ridiculous amount.
How to get One Sword Style in Pixel Piece – Roblox
In Roblox Pixel Piece, you travel to different islands far and wide to slay enemies, level up your stats, and collect fruits to gain unique abilities. You can also learn various fighting styles from NPCs which you can find through Pixel Pieces or simply by exploring the world. One such Pixel Pieces will lead you to an NPC named Fury, who can teach you the One Sword Style fighting technique. Read on to find out how to unlock the One Sword Style technique in Pixel Piece.
