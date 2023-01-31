Read full article on original website
WUSA
#1 High School football recruit in the Nation commits to South Carolina
WE HAVE THE #1 PLAYER EVERY COLLEGE TEAM WANTS.... DC NATIVE AND ARCHBISHOP CARROLL STAR - NYCK HARBOR.
Former Ohio State WR Transfers To Big Ten West Rival
Austin Kutscher will remain in the Big Ten after five seasons at Ohio State.
Eleven Warriors
Mark Pantoni Says Ohio State “May Have To Pull Out” of Recruiting National Prospects Earlier if NIL is Driving Force in Their Recruitments
Ohio State is a month removed from its season ending with a last-second defeat in the Peach Bowl at the hands of Georgia. But there’s been no offseason for assistant athletic director of player personnel Mark Pantoni and his recruiting staff. Over the last few months, Pantoni has worked hard to complete the Buckeyes’ 2023 recruiting class and evaluate prospects for OSU to target in the transfer portal.
National Signing Day 2023 Winners and Losers
Here are the college football teams that impressed with their recruiting efforts this cycle and those that did not fare as well.
Harris twins split up on National Signing Day as Andrew picks UCF, Michael picks Maryland
One of the more unique recruitment(s) of the 2023 cycle is finally over. Twin four-star linebackers Andrew and Michael Harris are headed to different schools as Andrew announced on National Signing Day that he's headed to UCF while Michael announced a verbal pledge Maryland. Both Andrew and Michael were committed...
Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Names ‘Most Impressive’ QB at Senior Bowl
The Dallas owner shared his opinion on the top signal-caller in Mobile this week.
Mike Farrell's Final 2023 QB Rankings
The Godfather of Recruiting, Mike Farrell, drops his final rankings for the 2023 QB class.
Penn State coach drops warning to rest of nation amid Boilermakers demolition
The Purdue Boilermakers added claimed another victim Wednesday night, as they demolished the Penn State Nittany Lions at home for an 80-60 victory. It was actually the second time Purdue basketball defeated the Nittany Lions this season, but just in a much more dominant manner than in the first meeting.
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
What Nyckoles Harbor said on ESPN after his commitment to South Carolina Gamecocks football
Just moments ago, five-star athlete Nyckoles Harbor made his public pledge to the South Carolina football program. Not long later, his National Letter of Intent came through and he officially became a Gamecock. Before that though, there were anxious moments. It was thought to be Oregon late last night and...
Roll Tide Rumor Mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators For 2023
Alabama fans can rejoice. The Alabama Crimson Tide has apparently settled on its coordinators for the 2023 season. Welcome to the fourth edition of the Roll Tide Rumor mill: Nick Saban Has His Coordinators. Roll Tide Rumor Mill; What's the Fate of Bill O'Brien and Pete Golding. First, please remember...
Look: Prominent College Football Announcer Posts Heartfelt Goodbye To ESPN
About a month ago, it was reported that NBC had poached Todd Blackledge, the former Penn State quarterback and current college football color commentator, from ESPN to headline its new Big Ten football broadcasts. Thursday, Blackledge made the news official. Blackledge quoted a tweet from ESPN ...
Ranking the Top Football Recruiting Classes for 2023
Alabama is No. 1, Nebraska 25th in Jeremy Pernell’s annual top 40
Michigan Expected To Flip Stanford Commit On NSD
Michigan doesn't usually have many fireworks on National Signing Day, but might have some tomorrow.
Urban Meyer's Nick Saban Story Is Going Viral Tuesday
In 1990, Urban Meyer almost became one of Nick Saban's protégés. In a recent appearance on the "All Things Covered" podcast with Patrick Peterson and Bryant McFadden, Meyer recalled the time when Saban worked at Toledo — where the Alabama legend began his head coaching career in December ...
Ohio State's Chris Holtmann on ejection vs. Wisconsin: 'This was an official who I couldn't communicate with'
Ohio State lost again on Thursday night, dropping a 65-60 result at home to Wisconsin. It was an eighth loss in nine games and likely ended any hopes the Buckeyes had of making the NCAA Tournament, save for winning the Big Ten Tournament. It’s been a rough last month for...
Analysts discuss Vols' 2023 class on 247Sports' National Signing Day show
Tennessee didn’t add any players to its 2023 signing class on Wednesday. But with the arrival of National Signing Day, a couple of 247Sports’ analysts took the opportunity to look back at what the Vols are getting in the 25 players who make up what remains a top-10 class nationally.
247Sports
