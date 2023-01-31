Read full article on original website
wglt.org
Irving Elementary School in Bloomington to start nurse academy
Bloomington’s District 87 is launching a new program this spring to tackle staffing and diversity issues in nursing. The Mini Nurse Academy is an after-school program designed to teach 20 Irving Elementary students the ins and outs of being a nurse. The program will last four weeks with students — in grades 3-6 — learning everything from how to perform CPR to the dangers of vaping, and what classes to take in high school for success in the field.
wznd.com
Girls Club at ISU
NORMAL, Ill. – In a male dominated field a new student run organization at ISU is looking to narrow the disparity between men and women and break barriers into the world of sports. Girls Club is a registered student organization created to give women interested in sports a place to express that interest in an inclusive environment.
wglt.org
Heartland Community College expands program to serve students with learning challenges
Heartland Community College is expanding its Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities (HALO) program starting with the fall 2023 semester. The program focuses on providing a college experience for students ages 18 to 28 with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as other learning challenges. The two-year program currently provides coursework...
wznd.com
ISU Dance Association’s Dance Inventions show
NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State University Dance Association is set to begin performances for their newest show titled “Dance Inventions” starting Thursday at 7 p.m. The ISU Dance Association is a registered student organization completely run by students that any student can join. It also has ties to the school of theater and dance that helped bring forward the Dance Association’s current project. ISU juniors President Veronica Camargo and Vice President Clare Bates, both shared insight on the production of the show as well as the importance of the event.
bloomingtonil.gov
City of Bloomington Parks & Rec Job Fair Scheduled
The Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM at Grossinger Motors Arena located at 101 South Madison Street, Bloomington, IL. The event will take place on the north concourse of the Arena and guests will enter from the Front St. doors.
wcbu.org
City Council at-large candidate Anu Uddavolu has plans for Peoria to prosper
Candidate for an at-large seat on the Peoria City Council Anu Uddavolu says she got involved in the community as soon as she moved here, around ten years ago. The Corporate Supply Train Contract Administrator for OSF HealthCare also spent time working as a pro bono attorney for Prairie State Legal Services, volunteered with Easter Seals, is on the advisory board for the Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois, is a member of Women in Leadership of Central Illinois, and is a commissioner for the Peoria Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity.
wjbc.com
Bloomington school board member plans to resign, board president says
BLOOMINGTON – District 87 School Board member Fitzgerald Samedy, sentenced Tuesday for a repeat drunken driving conviction, plans to resign his elected post, the board’s president tells 25 News. Samedy stated his intentions last weekend to Board President Mark Wylie said Superintendent David Mouser. Samedy pleaded guilty in...
wcbu.org
Q&A: Peoria Mayor Ali discusses agreement with Dunlap schools on planned Medina Plains TIF District
Peoria leaders believe the city needs a business park to bring more companies to the area. A tax increment financing, or TIF district is being considered to encourage investors and developers to the proposed Medina Plains Business Park on the city’s north side. Generally, a TIF freezes property tax...
Iowa Cancels 200 Orange Krush Tickets for Game vs. Illinois
The Hawkeyes are turning away the Illini student section for Saturday's game at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
25newsnow.com
Bloomington woman behind postpartum support group: learn the signs
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-area mom Nicki Petersen wanted to create a space for moms suffering from postpartum anxiety and depression after going through it herself. “I’m just a mom with a support group,” she said. For her day job, she works as a lab technician in a pediatric office, but she’s gone through advocacy training for postpartum parents and has done plenty of research on her own.
WAND TV
Local woman shares understanding the importance of timing after she had a heart attack
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Gibson City woman now understands the importance of what's known as door-to-balloon time after she suffered a heart attack in July 2022. OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center shared Tammi Fanson's story. In July 2022, Fanson had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Fanson shared that she thought it was just life being difficult. However, she found herself at Gibson Area Hospital in the midist of a heart attack.
wglt.org
Retiring union leader John Penn’s parting wisdom for the labor movement
A labor legend who shaped working life for decades of McLean County residents is finally taking some time off. John Penn retired this week from his job as vice president and Midwest regional manager for the Laborers International (LiUNA). He’s served in union leadership roles for nearly 50 years, including as business manager for Bloomington Laborers Local 362. He was also the chair of the McLean County Democrats during much of that time.
Bloomington, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Bloomington, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School basketball team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
wglt.org
Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal
An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
WAND TV
Rescued lemur ‘King Julian’ continues to do well, says zoo
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WEEK) - “King Julian,” the ring-tailed lemur found and rescued last month continues to do well, according to the Miller Park Zoo. Julian is showing more interest in activities every day, according to zoo keepers. The lemur has started “shifting” - moving from one enclosure to another - to observe what staff members are doing.
wglt.org
District 87 school board president says Fitzgerald Samedy intends to resign
District 87 school board president Mark Wylie told WGLT late Tuesday that Fitzgerald Samedy "indicated (over the weekend) his desire to resign his position from the Board of Education. We will finalize that process in the coming days and begin the process to fill the position. We wish him well."
25newsnow.com
OSF brings much needed breastmilk dispensary for newborns in Central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There’s now a new option for families of newborns to find much-needed breast milk. OSF Healthcare St. Francis just opened up the first breastmilk dispensary in the area. This option allows them to buy up to 10 bottles in case of emergencies when their...
Central Illinois Proud
Miller Park Zoo welcomes new red wolf
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo is introducing its new female red wolf named Honey Bun on Tuesday. According to a Miller Park Zoo Facebook post, Honey Bun is three years old and was born at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. Honey Bun was flown...
25newsnow.com
Local teacher arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School, accused of distributing ‘harmful materials’
TAZEWELL COUNTY (25 News Now) - A local teacher has been arrested at Henry-Senachwine High School on allegations of distributing harmful materials to a minor. 23-year-old Garrett Wood is listed on the Henry-Senachwine High School’s website as a driver’s ed and history teacher. The school is in Marshall...
