Candidate for an at-large seat on the Peoria City Council Anu Uddavolu says she got involved in the community as soon as she moved here, around ten years ago. The Corporate Supply Train Contract Administrator for OSF HealthCare also spent time working as a pro bono attorney for Prairie State Legal Services, volunteered with Easter Seals, is on the advisory board for the Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois, is a member of Women in Leadership of Central Illinois, and is a commissioner for the Peoria Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO