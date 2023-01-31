ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Normal, IL

wglt.org

Irving Elementary School in Bloomington to start nurse academy

Bloomington’s District 87 is launching a new program this spring to tackle staffing and diversity issues in nursing. The Mini Nurse Academy is an after-school program designed to teach 20 Irving Elementary students the ins and outs of being a nurse. The program will last four weeks with students — in grades 3-6 — learning everything from how to perform CPR to the dangers of vaping, and what classes to take in high school for success in the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wznd.com

Girls Club at ISU

NORMAL, Ill. – In a male dominated field a new student run organization at ISU is looking to narrow the disparity between men and women and break barriers into the world of sports. Girls Club is a registered student organization created to give women interested in sports a place to express that interest in an inclusive environment.
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Heartland Community College expands program to serve students with learning challenges

Heartland Community College is expanding its Heartland Academy for Learning Opportunities (HALO) program starting with the fall 2023 semester. The program focuses on providing a college experience for students ages 18 to 28 with intellectual and developmental disabilities as well as other learning challenges. The two-year program currently provides coursework...
NORMAL, IL
wznd.com

ISU Dance Association’s Dance Inventions show

NORMAL, Ill. – The Illinois State University Dance Association is set to begin performances for their newest show titled “Dance Inventions” starting Thursday at 7 p.m. The ISU Dance Association is a registered student organization completely run by students that any student can join. It also has ties to the school of theater and dance that helped bring forward the Dance Association’s current project. ISU juniors President Veronica Camargo and Vice President Clare Bates, both shared insight on the production of the show as well as the importance of the event.
NORMAL, IL
bloomingtonil.gov

City of Bloomington Parks & Rec Job Fair Scheduled

The Bloomington Parks & Recreation Department is hosting a Job Fair on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM at Grossinger Motors Arena located at 101 South Madison Street, Bloomington, IL. The event will take place on the north concourse of the Arena and guests will enter from the Front St. doors.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wcbu.org

City Council at-large candidate Anu Uddavolu has plans for Peoria to prosper

Candidate for an at-large seat on the Peoria City Council Anu Uddavolu says she got involved in the community as soon as she moved here, around ten years ago. The Corporate Supply Train Contract Administrator for OSF HealthCare also spent time working as a pro bono attorney for Prairie State Legal Services, volunteered with Easter Seals, is on the advisory board for the Women’s Fund of the Community Foundation of Central Illinois, is a member of Women in Leadership of Central Illinois, and is a commissioner for the Peoria Joint Commission on Racial Justice and Equity.
PEORIA, IL
wjbc.com

Bloomington school board member plans to resign, board president says

BLOOMINGTON – District 87 School Board member Fitzgerald Samedy, sentenced Tuesday for a repeat drunken driving conviction, plans to resign his elected post, the board’s president tells 25 News. Samedy stated his intentions last weekend to Board President Mark Wylie said Superintendent David Mouser. Samedy pleaded guilty in...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington woman behind postpartum support group: learn the signs

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bloomington-area mom Nicki Petersen wanted to create a space for moms suffering from postpartum anxiety and depression after going through it herself. “I’m just a mom with a support group,” she said. For her day job, she works as a lab technician in a pediatric office, but she’s gone through advocacy training for postpartum parents and has done plenty of research on her own.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Local woman shares understanding the importance of timing after she had a heart attack

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A Gibson City woman now understands the importance of what's known as door-to-balloon time after she suffered a heart attack in July 2022. OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center shared Tammi Fanson's story. In July 2022, Fanson had been dealing with high blood pressure, stress, fatigue, and shortness of breath. Fanson shared that she thought it was just life being difficult. However, she found herself at Gibson Area Hospital in the midist of a heart attack.
GIBSON CITY, IL
wglt.org

Retiring union leader John Penn’s parting wisdom for the labor movement

A labor legend who shaped working life for decades of McLean County residents is finally taking some time off. John Penn retired this week from his job as vice president and Midwest regional manager for the Laborers International (LiUNA). He’s served in union leadership roles for nearly 50 years, including as business manager for Bloomington Laborers Local 362. He was also the chair of the McLean County Democrats during much of that time.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Highschool Basketball Pro

Bloomington, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School basketball team will have a game with Central Catholic High School on February 01, 2023, 17:00:00.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Champaign native prepares for Broadway debut

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — Someone with strong Central Illinois roots is preparing to take the stage in the Big Apple. Champaign’s Jonathan Butler-Duplessis is the next to play Aaron Burr in Hamilton on Broadway. The Central High and University of Illinois grad started his career at the Station Theater in Urbana. He performed in many […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wglt.org

Missing ISU student Matthew Listman found dead near creek in Normal

An Illinois State University student who was reported missing in Normal on Thursday night has been found dead near a creek. Authorities say no foul play is suspected. Matthew Listman, 21, was last seen around 10:15 p.m. Thursday near North Main Street and Orlando Avenue in Normal, authorities said. He was reported missing Friday.
NORMAL, IL
WAND TV

Rescued lemur ‘King Julian’ continues to do well, says zoo

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WEEK) - “King Julian,” the ring-tailed lemur found and rescued last month continues to do well, according to the Miller Park Zoo. Julian is showing more interest in activities every day, according to zoo keepers. The lemur has started “shifting” - moving from one enclosure to another - to observe what staff members are doing.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Miller Park Zoo welcomes new red wolf

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Miller Park Zoo is introducing its new female red wolf named Honey Bun on Tuesday. According to a Miller Park Zoo Facebook post, Honey Bun is three years old and was born at Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. Honey Bun was flown...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

