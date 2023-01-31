Read full article on original website
Popular Florida retailer closing multiple stores
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
World's largest bounce house arrives in Orlando and more stories from the Sunshine State
Husband who Fatally Shot Florida Woman Outside Her Job at Credit Union, Is Arrested
Three Dead in FL Murder-Suicide
piratesandprincesses.net
Cursed Coconut Club Opening Draws Near
The new tradition at Universal Orlando regarding the former Red Coconut club involves creating a themed bar for each new season at Universal Orlando. Universal Orlando announced that a new Cursed Coconut Club would open for Mardi Gras. Recently, some extensive exterior decorations appeared for this Mardi Gras-themed bar. We also gained a few clues about the interior.
piratesandprincesses.net
2023 Mardi Gras Tribute Store Opens in New Hollywood Location at Universal Studios Florida
Hollywood Boulevard looks different this Mardi Gras season. The new Tribute Store façade arrived this past Friday. On Feb. 2, the Tribute Store opened for team members and then annual passholders later that day. An all-new space in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida started being used for...
click orlando
Universal Orlando Resort launches 'epic' ticket deal
ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando has launched a new ticket offer for U.S. and Canada residents to take advantage of. Any guest who purchases a 3-Day, 2-Park ticket will be eligible to get two additional theme park days free. Starting as low as $234.99 per adult, plus tax, this offer allows guests to enjoy five days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure theme parks.
Universal Orlando unveils ‘epic’ ticket offer that gives guests more for their money
Pack your bags and take a trip to Orlando! On Thursday, Universal Orlando Resort launched a new deal on tickets that'll allow guests to get more for their money.
piratesandprincesses.net
Universal Orlando Mardi Gras Tribute Store Treats and Pricing
Mardi Gras kicks off at Universal Orlando tomorrow and runs through April 16. Today Team Members and UOAP Passholders got to preview the new Tribute Store. Along with that preview we have a look at the treat menu and pricing!. Here is the pricing from the Menu Board:. Chocolate Cookie...
Don't Miss the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season at Dr. Phillips Center
An unforgettable night at the theater is as close as downtown Orlando. You can experience AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Orlando. Talk about an awesome date night! Dr. Phillips Center... The post Don’t Miss the AdventHealth Broadway in Orlando 22/23 Season at Dr. Phillips Center appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Orlando's Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine's Day
After years of research, we’ve discovered quite an assortment of romantic locales worthy of Valentine's Day. Orlando is called “The City Beautiful,” and for good reason. Locals know there is beauty found in the charming neighborhoods as well as world-class... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants for Valentine’s Day appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Tour of 'World's Largest McDonald's' in Orlando Is Just Incredible
This McDonald's even serves pizza and pasta.
kennythepirate.com
NEW: Disney announces 2023 Garden Rocks Concerts coming soon
Don’t miss all of the favorite bands coming to soon to EPCOT’s Flower and Garden festival! Take a look at the lineup here!. Get ready to rock with the Garden Rocks Concert Series returning to the EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival this March! This is seriously my (Susan) favorite festival. Garden Rocks features internationally recognized artists performing Friday-Monday and showcases local Orlando talent on Tuesday-Thursday at the America Gardens Theater!
edibleorlando.com
Here are some quick tips for fun food events around Orlando this week, including strawberry picking, brunch on the farm and more.
February and March are peak season for beautiful, juicy strawberries in Florida – and that’s both in the markets and out in the u-pick fields around greater Orlando. Check out the latest print edition of Edible Orlando for our tips on the best places to go picking. Got...
disneyfoodblog.com
Orlando's Taco and Margarita Festival Is BACK for 2023!
Did someone say, fiesta? That’s right! Get ready to party because an exciting Orlando event is returning for 2023. This festival invites partygoers of all ages to come out and have something to taco-bout! Let’s talk about what you can expect to find during the Orlando Taco & Margarita Festival.
995qyk.com
Florida Residents Get Hooked Up For Universal Studios
Time to head to one of Florida’s favorite theme parks! Universal Studios in Orlando just dropped an epic ticket deal for Florida residents. From now (Feb 2) until June 29, 2023, Florida residents can save some big bucks when they buy a 2-day park ticket! Universal is offering 2 free days with this specific ticket purchase.
40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in February: Events and More!
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST THINGS TO DO IN ORLANDO FOR DATE NIGHT There are so many fun events happening in the City Beautiful. Enjoy the cooler weather at a market, try an art class or explore the foodie scene. 2023 is... The post 40+ Best Things to do in Orlando in February: Events and More! appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
Fantasy-Themed Fine Dining to Debut in Sanford
“The part that we’re most excited about is the fact that there’s going to be an immersive environment, that makes you feel like you’ve stepped into another world," Mr. Walker adds. "We’re going to tap into our theme park experience to create that.”
allears.net
Full Tour of Disney World's Secret Shopping Mall
You might have NEVER heard of Disney World’s SECRET shopping mall (and no, we’re not talking about Disney Springs). Disney Springs has all kinds of shops, restaurants, and entertainment offerings, but did you know there’s another shopping and dining district located not too far away from the Disney World parks? Come with us for a FULL TOUR of Flamingo Crossings — the under-the-radar shopping mall you’ve never heard of…until now.
Banh Mi Saigon Baguette to Open Melbourne Location
“It’s like Panera or Starbucks, where most of our customers come in and buy take out,” she explains. “The food is based on my recipes and I cook the food myself in the kitchen.”
Simmering resentments at Winter Garden's Garden Theatre have caught fire
Conflict between the board and the artistic staff has set various segments of the local arts scene against each other
Joan Jett and the Blackhearts to play the Ocoee Music Festival this spring
The inimitable Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are headed to nearby Ocoee in March to headline a free show as part of the Ocoee Music Festival. Jett and co. will be joined at Bill Breeze Park this spring by Night Ranger and the Mavericks for an evening loosely themed around ’80s rock for the first Friday night of the fest. The next night features Chris Janson, Niko Moon, Chapel Hart, Walter Montgomery and Mark Houghton. Joan Jett and the Blackhearts headline Friday night at the Ocoee Music Festival at...
Inside the Magic
Gov. DeSantis to Discuss State Takeover of Disney World Property
According to a report from the Orlando Sentinel, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to hold a special session regarding the state takeover of Disney’s Reedy Creek District. Following The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek’s divisive statement against Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, also known as the...
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
