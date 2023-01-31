Read full article on original website
Sims 4 Update Jan 31 Patch Notes
A special treat for console-playing Simmers has rolled through in the latest The Sims 4 update. The patch on January 31, 2023 will not only completely refresh the player experience for those who enjoy The Sims 4 on Playstation and Xbox, but debuts several new wearables and other Create a Sim options.
Warzone 2 Resurgence Map: Ashika Island
The new map for the Resurgence game mode within Warzone 2 has been unveiled: Ashika Island. Bringing with it a whole host of new POI's to discover, there is plenty for you to explore!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the new Ashika Island map for the Resurgence...
Side Missions Guide
This page if the Days Gone guide outlines all the side missions in the game. There are a variety of side missions to choose from. These can be completed as you progress through the main campaign. For details of the main missions, check out the Days Gone Walkthrough. Benefits of...
Overwatch 2 Season 3 Skins Release Date and Details
Season 3 for Overwatch 2 is just around the corner, and despite all the anticipation, we still are left on the fence as to what Season 3 might bring. No matter what, a new season means a new Overwatch 2 Battle Pass, jam-packed with tracks of free and paid cosmetics. This includes the recently teased Mythic Kiriko Skin... Amaterasu Kiriko!
Lethal Devotion
Lethal Devotion is the fifth Chapter in Dead Space. It covers Isaac's trip back to the Medical Deck in an attempt to find Nicole. This page also contains IGN's original Walkthrough for Dead Space (2008). Jump to it using the anchor link below. Check out our Walkthrough for Lethal Devotion below.
Paralogue - The Radiant Hero
This is a walkthrough for the Fire Emblem Engage Paralogue The Radiant Hero, a part of our Paralogues - List of Side Missions guide for Fire Emblem Engage. Here, we will go into how each mission is set up, how to best traverse the battles, and what kinds of rewards you can expect for completing each one.
Every Major Change in Dead Space Remake
With EA Motive reimagining 2008's Dead Space for a new era, the team had to make a few changes to bring Visceral Games' classic survival horror game to a 2023 audience. Some of these changes are fairly small, such as new lore that sets up Dead Space's sequels or extra foreshadowing for later events in the game, but others are far more noticeable.
Indus Game Pre-Registration Perks Revealed; All You Need to Know
Indus Battle Royale is a Made in India title developed by SuperGaming, that we have been hearing about some time now. The game is being developed for mobile, PC and console. It is a narrative driven title, where players play the role of Mythwalkers, who are in search for an extremely valuable resource, Cosmium, on the hostile planet, Indus.
Princess Farmer - Official Launch Trailer
Princess Farmer is a match-3 visual novel that features a group of whimsical characters to befriend and mysteries to solve with new features and content exclusive to the platform. With easy-to-learn action mechanics and different play styles that let you breeze through the game or challenge you. Princess Farmer is available now on iOS, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
How to Level up Quickly
You can level up Frey's stats by exploring Athia, defeating foes, and progressing through the main storyline until you reach the level cap at 99. On this page, we go over the best practices to level up quickly in Forspoken. How to Level Up. To level up, you'll need to...
Best Palico Support Type
Palicoes are companions in Monster Hunter Rise that you can bring along on quests and expeditions to help you, by providing buffs and actively fighting alongside you. There are five different types of Palico to choose from, so on this page, we break down each of the support types, their moves, and which ones we think are best.
Best Gear and Early Upgrades
Frey's magical abilities aren't the only thing that will help her survive in Athia. She will also be able to gear up with Cloaks, Necklaces, and even Nail Designs. But with such a wide selection of available gear items, it can be overwhelming knowing which ones are the best. On this page, we go over the best gear in Forspoken and where to find them.
Alternate Ending Guide: How to Find All 12 Hidden Markers
Although Dead Space Remake's traditional ending hasn't changed all too much from its 2008 predecessor, EA Motive's reimagining of the survival horror classic doesn't shy entirely away from offering returning fans a new conclusion to this fan-favourite story. During a New Game Plus save, players will be able to unlock and view a secret alternate ending, complete with a new lore-heavy final sequence.
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff Guide Feb 2023
Pokemon Go Leader Cliff is a formidable member of Team Go Rocket who you can take on with the help of a Rocket Radar. Rocket Leaders don't always use the same team lineup against you, so to prepare for the battle, you'll need to bear in mind the possible combinations you might end up facing.
Pokemon Go Raid Schedule February 2023
Raids are an essential part of the gameplay experience within Pokemon GO, and are great to encounter and capture various high-level Pokemon. The available creatures regularly rotate, so you'll need to keep an eye out for the ones you want most!. This page acts as a breakdown of all the...
The Misty Shore Old Coin Chests
Old Coin Chests can be found all across the realm of Athia, identifiable by their large white shape and glowing-blue Mystic Lock puzzle on the front. This section of IGN's Forspoken guide details the locations of all the Old Coins you can find in The Misty Shore, as well as provide all of their solutions!
The Best Weapons in Dead Space
Dead Space's Isaac Clarke gets hold of quite the arsenal during his adventure through the Ishimura in Dead Space, including guns that fire saw blades, laser cannons and an assault rifle capable of launching proximity mines. However, some are definitely more useful to Isaac than others. Below we've listed all...
The Biggest Game Releases of February 2023
Hello February! The new month brings with it so many exciting new games! Survive cannibals and mutants in Sons of the Forest, or befriend monsters in a digital world with Digimon World Next Order.
Pokemon Go Valentines Event 2023
Valentines is coming once again to the world of Pokemon Go, bringing with it a brand new Pokemon debut, unique Research tasks, Raids, Limited Research Days and more!. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of all the new content coming as part of the Valentines Event for 2023 within Pokemon Go.
Encampment Jobs Guide
This page if the Days Gone guide outlines all the Encampment Jobs in the game. These side missions can be completed as you progress through the main campaign. For details of the main missions, check out the Days Gone Walkthrough. For a review of other types of side missions, check out the Side Missions Guide.
