SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization is getting ready to host one of its favorite events of the year, and hopes for the community to join. Heart of Sullivan will host the Dueling Pianos Fundraiser on February 10 and 11 at the Sullivan Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30, and the piano playing starts at 8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy an opening performance by Joe Wright, and there will also be food available for purchase.

SULLIVAN, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO