Read full article on original website
Related
1027wbow.com
VCSC encourages students to Be Safe with new program
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Vigo County school students now have access to a new tool to address concerns they may have. Today the school corporation announced a resource called Be Safe. It’s a collaboration between the school corporation and local law enforcement agencies. Be Safe allows students...
1027wbow.com
Terre Haute homeowners express concern about proposed ordinance
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Homeowners in Terre Haute could be impacted by an proposed ordinance. It could change what is allowed in family residential zones. In a packed City Council chambers, a number of residents expressed worry that the proposal would hurt access to sober living facilities. They want the council to study the issue before making a decision.
1027wbow.com
Vigo County Officials consider removing historic dam
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Adam Grossman has known for years the county would have to do something about the Markle Mill dam. The dam was built over 200 years ago, and as it has deteriorated, Grossman, superintendent of the Vigo County Parks and Recreation Department, said it presents a serious safety concern.
1027wbow.com
New proposed court could ease case backlog in Vigo Co.
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – If passed, House Bill 1114 would allow Vigo County to add another court. County officials believe that this would help ease the heavy backlog of cases. Vigo County Prosecutor Terry Modesitt said that the county does not have enough courts to keep up with...
1027wbow.com
Officials give update on Convention Center, Larry Bird Museum
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The Terre Haute Convention Center posted its top month to date in December, according to its General Manager Tennille Wanner. Speaking to the Vigo County Capital Improvement Board on Wednesday, Wanner said they did about $160,000 in gross revenue during December, and about $658,000 throughout eight months in 2022 since they opened.
1027wbow.com
Terre Haute’s new Rural King location delays opening
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Construction of Terre Haute’s new Rural King store has been delayed, according to a social media post by Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer. “Due to ongoing material shortages and Rural King potentially making the new Terre Haute Rural King a newer prototype store,”...
1027wbow.com
Brandon Sakbun announces his candidacy for mayor of Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people have now officially announced that they are running for mayor of Terre Haute. This evening Brandon Sakbun announced his candidacy as a Democrat at the Laborers Hall #204. Sakbun served in the U.S. Military as an Army Ranger and also was deployed with the 75th Ranger Regiment, twice.
1027wbow.com
VanGo transportation service hours increase
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Good Samaritan is partnering with VanGo to expand transportation service hours to the community and surrounding areas. Beginning February 4th VanGo will add 30 additional hours each week. The new hours will be Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday and Sundays.
1027wbow.com
Mount Pleasant Church in need of volunteers for Grace Gala
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One of the best parties of the year is in need of volunteers. Grace gala is a special needs prom that helps celebrate individuals and honor them as important members of our community. There will be a lot of different positions for volunteers. Some...
1027wbow.com
Update: Clark Co. barn fire being investigated as Arson
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: A blaze that destroyed a barn in Clark County, Illinois may have been started intentionally. That’s according to Martinsville Fire Protection District Chief Christopher Davidson who confirmed the state fire marshal’s office is conducting an arson investigation into the incident. The call...
1027wbow.com
Dueling Pianos strikes chord with Sullivan community
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local organization is getting ready to host one of its favorite events of the year, and hopes for the community to join. Heart of Sullivan will host the Dueling Pianos Fundraiser on February 10 and 11 at the Sullivan Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30, and the piano playing starts at 8 p.m. Attendees can enjoy an opening performance by Joe Wright, and there will also be food available for purchase.
1027wbow.com
US 41 semi vs SUV crash kills 2 in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two people have died as a result of a crash involving a semi-truck on US 41 in Terre Haute. According to the Vigo County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred at 2:29 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of US 41 and Mayfair Drive.
1027wbow.com
Deming Park Pottery Studio set to have Valentine’s Day Couples’ pottery class
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Deming Park Pottery Studio is having a Valentine’s Day couples’ pottery class. The class will be on February 11th. There are still open spots for the 5 pm and 7:30 pm classes. The cost per couple is $60 and Valentine themed refreshments will be.
1027wbow.com
3 from Indy arrested after poaching deer in Sullivan County
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — State conservation officers say three people from Indianapolis are charged with illegally shooting a deer from a roadway after a Sullivan County incident. According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 28 at 8:15 p.m. near the intersection...
1027wbow.com
Duke Energy customers could start seeing a cheaper bill
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Duke Energy customers could start to see a relief in electric bills after months of rate increases. According to Angeline Protogere, a spokesperson with Duke Energy, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved a 5.5% rate decrease for January-March. She said Duke Energy applied for...
1027wbow.com
Family displaced after apartment fire on 19th street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A family has been displaced after an apartment fire in Greenwood Manor. Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said the call came in at 3:14 p.m. of a multi-occupancy fire in the 2000 block of S. 19th Street at the Greenwood Manor apartments.
1027wbow.com
Long life and many memories, 100 year old veteran served during WWII and Korea
NEWPORT, Ind (WTWO-WAWV) — Laughter remains part of the lives of Paul and Ruth West. He’s 100, she’s 93 and they’ve been married 76 years. They started dating after his time in the Army during World War II, but they say it wasn’t love at first sight.
Comments / 0