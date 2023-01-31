Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Former Clackamas High star Ben Gregg making the most of bench role at Gonzaga
What Gragg has brought the team off the bench is hard to quantify on a box score.
thesignpostwsu.com
Wildcat hockey falls to Denver
After a heated game, Weber State University’s hockey team fell 4–1 to the University of Denver on Jan. 28 at the Ice Sheet. After beating Colorado State University 6–3 on Jan. 26 and the University of Colorado 5–2 on Jan. 27, the Wildcats’ loss to the Pioneers was their only one of the weekend.
KHQ Right Now
Gonzaga women must rally again in wake of Eliza Hollingsworth's concussion
The Gonzaga women will need to dig just a little deeper after starting forward Eliza Hollingsworth suffered a concussion last week. The Zags are still perfect in the West Coast Conference at 11-0, but the margin for error just got smaller as they prepare for a tough road trip to the Bay Area.
Most of state's top 2023 football prospects make University of Idaho a destination point
Dozens of football athletes all across the "Gem State" put pen to paper for National Signing Day on Wednesday. Choices ranged from the University of Oregon to Kansas State. But in a stacked class, there was one school that had more of those signings than anyone else. The University of Idaho scooped ...
ksl.com
Utah athletic department rebounds from COVID year as football revenue tops $75M
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah's athletic department has rebounded well — and grown — since its COVID-disrupted year, according to the latest fiscal report released by the university in January. And it has the success of the football program to largely thank for it.
KXLY
WDFW provides tips for living near coyotes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Across Washington and even the Inland Northwest, coyotes have been roaming the area, whether it's in nature or in urban and suburban areas. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife says coyotes are commonly found in larger, wooden green spaces and parks in cities, including Seattle and even some in the Spokane area.
uiargonaut.com
VandalStore staff member passed
The University of Idaho notified staff and faculty Feb. 25 that Conor Thomas Richards passed on Jan. 22. Richards had worked for the university for 17 years, having graduated from the university’s journalism program in 2010. Richards also worked at The Underground, a bar located in Wallace, Idaho. Students...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
New bill in Idaho Legislature would eliminate March and August school elections
A new bill introduced in the Legislature on Tuesday would eliminate Idaho’s March and August school bond and levy election dates and move nonpartisan school elections into alignment with election days for partisan elections in May and November. First-year Rep. Joe Alfieri, R-Coeur d’Alene, said he wants to eliminate...
KXLY
Finally warmer with flurries this afternoon
Arctic air moves out and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. We'll have cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow possible Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Arctic air moves out...
KXLY
American singer-songwriter Chris Stapleton headed to Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - Christopher Alan Stapleton has announced a Spokane stop as part of his "All American Road Show." He'll perform at the Spokane Arena on Thursday, June 15. Tickets go on sale Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:00 a.m.
inlander.com
Turns out, a lot of people want to be cops in Spokane
Over the past three years, police departments across the country have reported challenges with staffing and attracting new recruits. Along with the broader economic factors, many police chiefs blamed the political climate and rhetoric stemming from the Black Lives Matter protests in 2020, including Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl. "I...
KXLY
Camp Hope Update: Numbers declining, fence removal planned
SPOKANE, Wash. — In a recent update from WSDOT, the number of people living at Camp Hope continues to shrink. According to WSDOT, there are now an estimated 124 people living at the Camp compared to the estimated 138 people that were at the camp on Jan. 9. Over...
KXLY
Warming slowly with afternoon flurries
Arctic air moves OUT and we see warmer conditions along with afternoon snow showers today. It will be cloudy and in the mid-30s Wednesday and near 40 for the rest of the week with rain or snow Friday and Sunday. What we're tracking. Warmer conditions are moving in, along with...
KXLY
MUV Fitness moving into old South Hill Albertsons location
SPOKANE, Wash - After sitting empty for years, the site of a former Albertsons on 37th Avenue in Spokane will soon be occupied once again. Chris Bell, managing broker at NAI Black, confirmed to 4 News Now Thursday morning that MUV Fitness will be leasing the space.
Homegrown cannabis bill introduced in Washington House
SPOKANE, Wash. - A bill that would make it legal for Washington adults to grow up to six cannabis plants at home is set for a public hearing in a state House committee next week. House Bill 1614 was introduced by Democratic Rep. Shelley Kloba, and is co-sponsored by Spokane...
KREM
Flight data shows 3 military aircraft from Spokane went to Montana following discovery of possible Chinese spy balloon
MONTANA, USA — According to online flight trackers, three KC-135 Stratotankers took off from Fairchild Air Force Base in Spokane County, circled Montana for a while, and, as of 4:30 p.m., were on their way back to Spokane. The U.S. is currently tracking a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon seen...
Danny Trejo and Joel McHale to star in movie filmed in eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — 'Tim Travers and the Time Traveler's Paradox' was originally a 2021 short film by Stimson Snead. Now, Snead is working to take that short to the big screen. "It's about what happens when a time traveler creates a time machine, goes back in time one minute and kills his younger self," writer and director Snead said. "And then nothing happens. What he just did, means that he should not exist, and yet he somehow does. And so he spends the rest of the movie trying to figure out why this isn't breaking the universe."
hhsknightlynews.com
The Mystery of the Idaho College Murders Revealed
November 13th, 2022, marked the tragic death of four college students attending the University of Idaho. They were brutally murdered in their rental home in Moscow, ID, around 4:30 am with what has been revealed as a large knife. The case has been unfolding for months, and just recently, police have finally grasped a suspect. Bryan Kohberger, a criminology PhD student attending Washington State University, which is only ten miles from Moscow, was arrested on December 30th for the quadruple homicide of Ethan Chapin, 20; Madison Mogen, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. The exact account of the night of November 12th, according to security cameras and surviving roommates, went as follows: Chapin and Kernodle, who were lifelong friends, attended the Corner Club bar in Moscow; Mogen and Goncalves, who were dating, ate at the Sigma Chi House. The four friends arrived back at the rental home around 1am and Kernodle ordered DoorDash around 4am. Shortly after the DoorDash order, a surviving roomate claimed to have heard someone in the house, which was followed by the murders. That roommate locked herself in her room and called 911.
inlander.com
New Cookie Co. opens in the Logan neighborhood, plus other local food news
Stressed or calm, happy or sad, the simple pleasure of a freshly baked cookie is one of life's pure joys — it can turn any bad day around or make any good day all the better. Crafting delicious and fun-flavored cookies is Cookie Co.'s specialty. Cookies ($4 each or...
KXLY
Coeur d'Alene woman arrested following standoff in Hayden
HAYDEN, Idaho -- Law enforcement officers arrested a woman in Hayden Wednesday morning after she barricaded herself inside her vehicle, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 41-year-old Sara E. Beebe, from Coeur d'Alene, had active warrants for possession of paraphernalia, methamphetamine, marijuana, unlawful possession of a firearm...
Comments / 0