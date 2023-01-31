Read full article on original website
2023 NHL All-Star Weekend ScheduleFlurrySportsSunrise, FL
Pregnant dispatcher reunites with couple after helping deliver their baby girlLive Action NewsCoral Springs, FL
Florida nursing schools shut down for selling fake diplomas worth more than $100 millionUSA DiarioFlorida State
FuelFest returns to West Palm Beach with appearance by Fast and Furious stars Cody Walker and Tyrese GibsonBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
This Oceanfront Resort in Florida Just Got a Multimillion-dollar Renovation — With a Chic Pool Bar and the First Omakase in Palm Beach
Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa just completed a multi-year renovation, and you need to see inside.
cbs12.com
Missing Lyft driver had fare from Delray Beach to Okeechobee before he vanished
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — There is new information in the search for a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Lyft tells the family of 74-year-old Gary Levin that he picked up a fare in Delray Beach with a scheduled drop off in Okeechobee at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023.
Best waterfront restaurants in southern Palm Beach County for dining and drinking
Yes, everything really does taste better by the water and if you live in Florida you'll want to know where to find the best waterfront restaurants. We have a lot of waterfront in Palm Beach County, so we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. If you live in southern...
Check out the ArtiGras poster: This year's featured artist captures Florida's colors, spirit
PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice. The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.
Three Florida Cities Ranked Among Top 10 Best Places To Live
One of them ranked at No. 2!
24th annual South Florida Garlic Fest set to rock with food, Drake White, more
Garlic: a 10-megaton force of flavor capable of taking even the most mundane dishes on a rocket ride to Flavor Town. In honor of this powerfully pungent, bulbous beauty, the 24th annual South Florida Garlic Fest is here and ready to rock your weekend with garlic-infused goodness. More festivals:Don't miss...
cbs12.com
Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
thecoastalstar.com
Business Spotlight: Delray Beach food hall closes until summer
A few vendors were still serving lunch and drinks as of Jan. 20. BELOW RIGHT: The Delray Beach Market opened in April 2021. BELOW LEFT: A window sign promises improvements. Photos by Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. The Delray Beach Market closed Jan. 30 and is looking to reopen this summer,...
West Palm Beach's Antique Row fumes over 'spite,' 'aggression' in charity event dispute
The springtime gala Evening on Antique Row has endured for more than a quarter century, through years when prostitutes still strutted boldly on Dixie Highway north of Southern Boulevard and a grungy gas station sold glass pipes on the corner to a nascent renaissance of moneyed newcomers and trendy restaurants.
Weekend things to do (updated): Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Fest(!), Swank Table farm dinner, cornhole for good in Delray
My favorite memory of GroundUp Music Festival, which returns to the idyllic Miami Beach Bandshell this Friday through Sunday, is the first one, in 2017, a lineup that featured David Crosby. In an interview days before the festival, the venerated songwriter — who spoke about penning his iconic “Wooden Ships” in Fort Lauderdale in a separate Sun Sentinel interview — described a torrent of ...
WPBF News 25
Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
11 Florida Bed Bath & Beyond Stores Among The 87 Closing Nationwide
Of all counties in the state, Palm Beach has the highest number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores shutting their doors at four.
cbs12.com
Indiantown Road Turnpike Exits to close this weekend
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound and southbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike to Indiantown Road will be closed this weekend. It will be closed from 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 to demolish toll booths. The Town of Jupiter released alternate routes for...
bocaratontribune.com
City of Boynton Beach Serving Up Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event
The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event to mark the opening of the six permanent pickleball courts newly installed at the Boynton Beach Tennis Center (3111 S. Congress Ave.). This free, family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an exhibition match between Boynton Beach City Commission members and the City Manager’s team, two half-hour pickleball clinics (for both beginner and advanced players) led by FM Tennis, refreshments, music provided by Digital Vibes DJ and more. Free commemorative City of Boynton Beach sports towels will be provided to the first 50 attendees (one per family).
WSVN-TV
Iconic Runway 84 reopens as 1960s-style supper club after major face-lift
SoFlo foodies, you are cleared for takeoff at Runway 84. The iconic eatery is back after an eight-month layoff for a major face-lift. With a fresh new look, a new name and a few additions to the menu, the place is ready to make new memories while keeping one eye on the past.
Palm Beach County animal shelter offering $14 adoptions during February
In celebration of Valentine’s Day, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control is offering $14 adoptions on all pets in the adoption program for the month of February.
Boca Raton cosmetic surgeon warns of new face slimming, plastic surgery trend
A cosmetic surgeon is sounding the alarm about the dangers of a new plastic surgery trend that many celebrities are flocking to.
fox35orlando.com
Maryland boater catches thief who stole $30K worth of items 1,000 miles away in Florida waters
A man who was boarding his boat at a Maryland marina noticed close to $30,000 worth of equipment was missing and quickly sprung into action in an effort to catch the thief who stole his items. The 1,000-mile trek began when the man said he immediately noticed the cockpit table...
bocaratontribune.com
“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week
Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate
FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county. He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
