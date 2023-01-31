ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boynton Beach, FL

Palm Beach Daily News

Check out the ArtiGras poster: This year's featured artist captures Florida's colors, spirit

PALM BEACH GARDENS — Leon Ruiz’s paintings carry generations of talent and practice in each brush stroke and color choice. The Mexico City-born painter comes from a long line of artists and art history experts who inspired him to lean into his talent for capturing the feeling of a place on a canvas. And Ruiz has captured the essence of South Florida living for this year’s ArtiGras Fine Arts Festival poster.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL
cbs12.com

Lake Worth Inlet to temporarily close

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Lake Worth Inlet in West Palm Beach will be closed on Thursday. Due to the start of dredge operations, on Feb. 2 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., entry of vessels or people through the inlet will be restricted during specified times.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thecoastalstar.com

Business Spotlight: Delray Beach food hall closes until summer

A few vendors were still serving lunch and drinks as of Jan. 20. BELOW RIGHT: The Delray Beach Market opened in April 2021. BELOW LEFT: A window sign promises improvements. Photos by Jerry Lower/The Coastal Star. The Delray Beach Market closed Jan. 30 and is looking to reopen this summer,...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Weekend things to do (updated): Maple Bacon Coffee Porter Fest(!), Swank Table farm dinner, cornhole for good in Delray

My favorite memory of GroundUp Music Festival, which returns to the idyllic Miami Beach Bandshell this Friday through Sunday, is the first one, in 2017, a lineup that featured David Crosby. In an interview days before the festival, the venerated songwriter — who spoke about penning his iconic “Wooden Ships” in Fort Lauderdale in a separate Sun Sentinel interview — described a torrent of ...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
WPBF News 25

Missing teenager last seen in Royal Palm Beach located

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. — Video above: Information when the juvenile was missing. Palm Beach County deputies said they located a missing juvenile last seen in Royal Palm Beach on Wednesday. Keziah Harper, 15, was considered endangered because of her mental health condition, according to deputies. Your neighborhood: Local...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Indiantown Road Turnpike Exits to close this weekend

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The northbound and southbound exits from Florida’s Turnpike to Indiantown Road will be closed this weekend. It will be closed from 2 a.m. on Feb. 4 to 4 a.m. on Feb. 6 to demolish toll booths. The Town of Jupiter released alternate routes for...
JUPITER, FL
bocaratontribune.com

City of Boynton Beach Serving Up Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event

The City of Boynton Beach is hosting a Pickleball Courts Grand Opening Event to mark the opening of the six permanent pickleball courts newly installed at the Boynton Beach Tennis Center (3111 S. Congress Ave.). This free, family-friendly event will be held from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm on Saturday, February 4, and will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony, an exhibition match between Boynton Beach City Commission members and the City Manager’s team, two half-hour pickleball clinics (for both beginner and advanced players) led by FM Tennis, refreshments, music provided by Digital Vibes DJ and more. Free commemorative City of Boynton Beach sports towels will be provided to the first 50 attendees (one per family).
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

“Famous T.V. and Motion Picture Actor Lorenzo Lamas Visits Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton as the Guest Speaker of the Week

Shares stories of his famous parents, Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and Esther Williams. Boca Raton, FL —You could hear a pin drop as Lorenzo Lamas, guest speaker at the Friday lunch meeting for the Rotary Club Downtown Boca Raton recently shared heartwarming and entertaining stories about growing up as the son of famous MGM Hollywood Icons, Arlene Dahl, Fernando Lamas and stepmom Esther Williams.
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Indicators point to another strong year for South Florida real estate

FORT LAUDERDALE - While housing costs have cratered in other parts of the country, the South Florida real estate market remains strong and there are indications 2023 will be another good year. Take Jim Matz. He sold his oceanfront condo and now wants to buy a house in Broward county.  He's been looking a few months but since the start of 2023 he's seen a change "there's a lot more on the market, and prices have gone down" he says. On Wednesday, Matz was looking at a Fort Lauderdale home in Coral Ridge, a suburb north of downtown.SEE ALSO: Want to buy...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

