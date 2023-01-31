Read full article on original website
thesignpostwsu.com
Wildcat hockey falls to Denver
After a heated game, Weber State University’s hockey team fell 4–1 to the University of Denver on Jan. 28 at the Ice Sheet. After beating Colorado State University 6–3 on Jan. 26 and the University of Colorado 5–2 on Jan. 27, the Wildcats’ loss to the Pioneers was their only one of the weekend.
So you think you’ve got talent? WSUSA talent show
Springtime is around the corner, and that means it’s time for the annual Weber’s Got Talent student talent show hosted by the Weber State University Student Association. The actual talent show will take place on March 3 in the Wildcat Theater in the Shepherd Union Building at 6 p.m., and all WSU students are invited to attend the show.
Bills and budgets: Student senate talks funding
Weber State University’s student senate meeting on Jan. 30 focused on bills and funding requests that will be voted on in the near future. The first bill was introduced by Jessica Dye, the veteran student senator, and it was the virtual voting bill. The proposed bill, which wasn’t voted on during the meeting, aims to allow student senators who give 24-hour advance notice of their absence from a session to vote while attending virtually via Zoom.
Mushrooms, beets and squash, oh my: Ogden’s winter farmers market
Not even the cold winter weather can get the best of Farmers Market Ogden as they kicked off the new Winter Market season on Jan. 28 with a variety of local vendors and artisans, food trucks, community yoga, live music and highlighted artwork by some of Ogden’s own artists.
