Weber State University’s student senate meeting on Jan. 30 focused on bills and funding requests that will be voted on in the near future. The first bill was introduced by Jessica Dye, the veteran student senator, and it was the virtual voting bill. The proposed bill, which wasn’t voted on during the meeting, aims to allow student senators who give 24-hour advance notice of their absence from a session to vote while attending virtually via Zoom.

OGDEN, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO