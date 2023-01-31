Read full article on original website
Related
BEAT OF HAWAII
$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop
Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
gamblingnews.com
Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
Should Hawaii visitors pay a green fee?
Visitors would have to shell out $50 to visit State beaches, hiking trails and parks if a bill making its way through the Legislature is passed.
Hawaii bill looks to increase capital gains taxes
They're called capital gains. Investments like real estate, art or stocks and bonds.
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain
The birds were the first to go, an unusual number of them lying lifeless in a field at Sally Paulson’s North Shore ranch. Then there was the owl that stood in a pool of water for days as if it had been burned. The owl died too. After that,...
High mainland egg prices place demand on Hawaii farms
According to Business Insider, Hawaii has the highest cost of eggs in the nation by a wide margin at $9.73 per dozen.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Nursing union no longer wants proposed reciprocal license program
The head of Hawai‘i’s largest nurses’ union is backing off a proposed option to help address the state’s nursing shortage. When former Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation allowing mainland nurses to work in Hawaiʻi during the pandemic, the union began exploring the idea of entering a reciprocal nursing license agreement.
Hawaii reports 766 COVID cases, 11 deaths
The Department of Health reported 766 COVID cases and 11 deaths over the past week.
KITV.com
Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
MilitaryTimes
Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii
HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
KITV.com
Poll: 86% of adult Hawaii residents favor legalizing recreational marijuana
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The vast majority of Hawaii residents support legalizing marijuana, according to a public opinion poll released Tuesday by the Hawaii Cannabis Industry Association (HICIA). The poll showed that 86% of Hawaii residents who participated in the survey believe cannabis should be legal. Results show recreational cannabis...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property
Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A trailblazer’: Late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink to be featured on US quarter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink will be honored in a very special way. Mink — the first woman to represent Hawaii in Congress and the first woman of color to serve in Congress — will soon be featured on the U.S. quarter. The U.S....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
bigislandnow.com
Local health care leaders agree COVID-19 pandemic at transition point
The World Health Organization determined the COVID-19 pandemic is approaching a transition point — and President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11. But for Hawaiʻi County, Mayor Mitch Roth said all county emergency proclamations related...
KITV.com
Hawaii visitor numbers reach 90% pre-pandemic levels
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well if you think it's getting busier in Waikiki. It is. New numbers from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reveal December's monthly visitor count reached 91.5% passenger recovery from the same time in 2019.
hawaiireporter.com
Gov. Green’s immediate use of emergency powers is troubling
Gov. Josh Green promised strong action to address housing during his first State of the State address this week, and clearly he is trying to deliver. At one point during his speech, he even signed an emergency proclamation to create housing for the homeless. Few would argue with the good...
KHON2
Hawaii Property Advisors New Year Real Estate Update
Oahu’s January Real Estate Update is encouraging according to Hawaii Property Advisors Hal Wilkerson. “Single family home averages are down a bit from 1-point-3 million to $1,299,000 with 26 days on the market. The Condo averages are very promising, down to $573,901 to about 20 days on the market.”
The top scam hooking consumers in Hawaii
If you receive text messages or emails then you could be a potential victim of the most prevalent scam of all.
bigislandnow.com
Hawaiʻi Land Trust announces new president and CEO
The nonprofit Hawai‘i Land Trust has named ‘Olu Campbell as president and CEO. Campbell has worked in various capacities in the public and private sectors in areas that include conservation, community empowerment, education, Native Hawaiian rights, food systems, climate change, housing and development, law and business. Since 2018,...
Comments / 0