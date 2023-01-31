ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

BEAT OF HAWAII

$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop

Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
HAWAII STATE
gamblingnews.com

Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Nursing union no longer wants proposed reciprocal license program

The head of Hawai‘i’s largest nurses’ union is backing off a proposed option to help address the state’s nursing shortage. When former Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation allowing mainland nurses to work in Hawaiʻi during the pandemic, the union began exploring the idea of entering a reciprocal nursing license agreement.
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to Oahu houseless

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Ohio man is in Hawaii this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless. A can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing the person who's giving it. That person is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he told KITV4.
OHIO STATE
MilitaryTimes

Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii

HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Poll: 86% of adult Hawaii residents favor legalizing recreational marijuana

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The vast majority of Hawaii residents support legalizing marijuana, according to a public opinion poll released Tuesday by the Hawaii Cannabis Industry Association (HICIA). The poll showed that 86% of Hawaii residents who participated in the survey believe cannabis should be legal. Results show recreational cannabis...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property

Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Local health care leaders agree COVID-19 pandemic at transition point

The World Health Organization determined the COVID-19 pandemic is approaching a transition point — and President Joe Biden informed Congress on Monday that he will end the twin national emergencies for addressing COVID-19 on May 11. But for Hawaiʻi County, Mayor Mitch Roth said all county emergency proclamations related...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

Hawaii visitor numbers reach 90% pre-pandemic levels

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Well if you think it's getting busier in Waikiki. It is. New numbers from the Hawaii Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism reveal December's monthly visitor count reached 91.5% passenger recovery from the same time in 2019.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiireporter.com

Gov. Green’s immediate use of emergency powers is troubling

Gov. Josh Green promised strong action to address housing during his first State of the State address this week, and clearly he is trying to deliver. At one point during his speech, he even signed an emergency proclamation to create housing for the homeless. Few would argue with the good...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii Property Advisors New Year Real Estate Update

Oahu’s January Real Estate Update is encouraging according to Hawaii Property Advisors Hal Wilkerson. “Single family home averages are down a bit from 1-point-3 million to $1,299,000 with 26 days on the market. The Condo averages are very promising, down to $573,901 to about 20 days on the market.”
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiʻi Land Trust announces new president and CEO

The nonprofit Hawai‘i Land Trust has named ‘Olu Campbell as president and CEO. Campbell has worked in various capacities in the public and private sectors in areas that include conservation, community empowerment, education, Native Hawaiian rights, food systems, climate change, housing and development, law and business. Since 2018,...
HAWAII STATE

