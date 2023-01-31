Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiipublicradio.org
Nursing union no longer wants proposed reciprocal license program
The head of Hawai‘i’s largest nurses’ union is backing off a proposed option to help address the state’s nursing shortage. When former Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation allowing mainland nurses to work in Hawaiʻi during the pandemic, the union began exploring the idea of entering a reciprocal nursing license agreement.
The Winds Of Change May Be Starting To Blow In An Otherwise 'Dark Time'
Gov. Josh Green is talking a good game when it comes to public records and making it easier to access them. Now we just need to see if he’s serious. It’s been great to hear him respond positively to a letter sent to him when he took over as governor by a coalition of 30 media organizations and good government groups. The letter lays out three proposals that would go a long way toward giving the public better access to government information. Simply summarized, they are:
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘A trailblazer’: Late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink to be featured on US quarter
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The late Hawaii Congresswoman Patsy Mink will be honored in a very special way. Mink — the first woman to represent Hawaii in Congress and the first woman of color to serve in Congress — will soon be featured on the U.S. quarter. The U.S....
gamblingnews.com
Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
truedakotan.com
Republicans, Democrats differ on former colleagues’ Hawaii trip
PIERRE — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders differed Thursday in their opinions about what should happen to former colleagues who took a state-sponsored trip to Hawaii during the last years of their terms. The leaders made the comments to editors and publishers during Newspaper Day at the Legislature on Jan. 26. At issue was the attendance at a legislative conference in Hawaii last…
Should Hawaii visitors pay a green fee?
Visitors would have to shell out $50 to visit State beaches, hiking trails and parks if a bill making its way through the Legislature is passed.
The Scope Of Heavy Pesticide Use On Oahu Is Finally In The Public Domain
The birds were the first to go, an unusual number of them lying lifeless in a field at Sally Paulson’s North Shore ranch. Then there was the owl that stood in a pool of water for days as if it had been burned. The owl died too. After that,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
mauinow.com
MECO gets influx of inquiries regarding LIHEAP utility credits
Utility credits through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program have been delayed as the state and Hawaiian Electric work to have the credits applied to bills. Maui Economic Opportunity, whose only role in LIHEAP was to sign up applicants last June, has been deluged with phone calls with callers asking when the credits will be applied and the cause of the delay. The credits usually appear on utility bills beginning in the fall.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property
Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
BEAT OF HAWAII
$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop
Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
hawaiipublicradio.org
The state's homelessness proclamation isn't new, but now has a few 'rules'
In the midst of his inaugural State of the State address last week, Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation to address homelessness. The order eases some of the governmental "red tape" for constructing 12 kauhale, or tiny village, projects. While the move was applauded by lawmakers and stakeholders in...
MilitaryTimes
Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii
HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
hawaiireporter.com
New report makes case for exempting medical services from Hawaii’s GET
The following is a news release that was issued Jan. 30, 2023, by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. A Grassroot Institute of Hawaii policy brief contends removing the tax would lower medical costs and help alleviate the state’s doctor shortage. HONOLULU, Jan. 30, 2023 >> The Grassroot Institute of...
Plastic Water Bottles May Be Next Ban In Hawaii’s War Against Pollution
Hawaii’s latest iteration of a plastic ban may arrive next year, this time restricting the use of plastic water bottles in an effort to reckon with the costs of pollution. On Tuesday, state lawmakers advanced a bill that would prevent plastic water bottles holding less than 2 liters from being sold within the state, adding them to a roster of other materials like plastic utensils and plastic bags that counties have banned in recent years.
DLNR Nominee Dawn Chang Faces Tough Questions About Her Past Work
A groundswell of opposition is growing among local conservationists and some prominent Native Hawaiians who want to see Gov. Josh Green withdraw Dawn Chang, a former deputy state attorney general and private consultant, as his nominee to lead the Department of Land and Natural Resources. Chang’s history working on behalf...
KITV.com
Poll: 86% of adult Hawaii residents favor legalizing recreational marijuana
HONOLULU (KITV4) – The vast majority of Hawaii residents support legalizing marijuana, according to a public opinion poll released Tuesday by the Hawaii Cannabis Industry Association (HICIA). The poll showed that 86% of Hawaii residents who participated in the survey believe cannabis should be legal. Results show recreational cannabis...
newsfromthestates.com
Lawmakers Want More Information Made Public On Inmate Deaths In State Prisons And Jails
The Hawaii Correctional Systems Oversight Commission is backing bills that would require prison officials to publicly post reports on the death of each prison or jail inmate death, and also require prison officials to release the causes of most of those deaths. photograph Cory Lum/Civil Beat. State lawmakers are pressing...
KITV.com
Bill proposes free breakfast and lunch for public school students
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii families could get some financial relief, at the school cafeteria. Who says there is no free lunch? That's what public school students had during the pandemic and what they would get again - if a bill passes this legislative session.
kauainownews.com
Hawaiian Word of the Day: ʻŌlelo
In 2012, the month of February was recognized as Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian language month, to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian Language. ‘Ōlelo means language, speech, word, quotation, statement, utterance, term, tidings. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, the Hawaiian language faced...
Comments / 8