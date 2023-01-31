ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiipublicradio.org

Nursing union no longer wants proposed reciprocal license program

The head of Hawai‘i’s largest nurses’ union is backing off a proposed option to help address the state’s nursing shortage. When former Gov. David Ige issued an emergency proclamation allowing mainland nurses to work in Hawaiʻi during the pandemic, the union began exploring the idea of entering a reciprocal nursing license agreement.
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Winds Of Change May Be Starting To Blow In An Otherwise 'Dark Time'

Gov. Josh Green is talking a good game when it comes to public records and making it easier to access them. Now we just need to see if he’s serious. It’s been great to hear him respond positively to a letter sent to him when he took over as governor by a coalition of 30 media organizations and good government groups. The letter lays out three proposals that would go a long way toward giving the public better access to government information. Simply summarized, they are:
gamblingnews.com

Hawaii Lawmakers Propose Raft of Bills to Legalize Gambling

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported that currently, Hawaii is one of only two states that has not legalized any form of commercial gambling, with Utah being the other. Bills Encompass Casino Resort, Sports Wagering, Fantasy Contests, and a Lottery. One of the bills, House Bill 918, proposes to grant a 10-year...
truedakotan.com

Republicans, Democrats differ on former colleagues’ Hawaii trip

PIERRE — Republican and Democratic legislative leaders differed Thursday in their opinions about what should happen to former colleagues who took a state-sponsored trip to Hawaii during the last years of their terms. The leaders made the comments to editors and publishers during Newspaper Day at the Legislature on Jan. 26. At issue was the attendance at a legislative conference in Hawaii last…
hawaiinewsnow.com

Proposed plastic water bottle ban moves forward in Hawaii

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Plastic water bottles may soon be a thing of the past in Hawaii. A bill that would ban the sale of most plastic water bottles in the state starting next year in moving forward in the state Legislature. It would follow similar moves by counties in recent...
mauinow.com

MECO gets influx of inquiries regarding LIHEAP utility credits

Utility credits through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program have been delayed as the state and Hawaiian Electric work to have the credits applied to bills. Maui Economic Opportunity, whose only role in LIHEAP was to sign up applicants last June, has been deluged with phone calls with callers asking when the credits will be applied and the cause of the delay. The credits usually appear on utility bills beginning in the fall.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Homeless Hawaiians decide to occupy property

Esther Kwon, assistant principal at Daniel K. Inouye elementary, is Hawaii's recipient of the Milken Educator award. A Maui firefighter who was sucked into a storm drain and swept out to sea remains in critical condition, Maui County said Monday. What The Tech?. What The Tech: Why do Facebook hacks...
BEAT OF HAWAII

$65/Night Hawaii Resort Fees Persist But President Says Stop

Resort fees are back in the news today, and Hawaii has some of the most eye-popping ones as far as we know. Yesterday, President Joe Biden attacked egregious hotel resort fees and called on Congress to limit some of these fees being levied on consumers. These add up to unfair...
hawaiipublicradio.org

The state's homelessness proclamation isn't new, but now has a few 'rules'

In the midst of his inaugural State of the State address last week, Gov. Josh Green issued an emergency proclamation to address homelessness. The order eases some of the governmental "red tape" for constructing 12 kauhale, or tiny village, projects. While the move was applauded by lawmakers and stakeholders in...
MilitaryTimes

Diesel fuel spilled at Space Force telescope site in Hawaii

HONOLULU — The Space Force said about 700 gallons (2,650 liters) of diesel spilled at the site of an advanced space telescope on the summit of Haleakala volcano on Maui, the latest fuel spill involving the U.S. military in Hawaii. A diesel pump for a back-up generator at the...
hawaiireporter.com

New report makes case for exempting medical services from Hawaii’s GET

The following is a news release that was issued Jan. 30, 2023, by the Grassroot Institute of Hawaii. A Grassroot Institute of Hawaii policy brief contends removing the tax would lower medical costs and help alleviate the state’s doctor shortage. HONOLULU, Jan. 30, 2023 >> The Grassroot Institute of...
Honolulu Civil Beat

Plastic Water Bottles May Be Next Ban In Hawaii’s War Against Pollution

Hawaii’s latest iteration of a plastic ban may arrive next year, this time restricting the use of plastic water bottles in an effort to reckon with the costs of pollution. On Tuesday, state lawmakers advanced a bill that would prevent plastic water bottles holding less than 2 liters from being sold within the state, adding them to a roster of other materials like plastic utensils and plastic bags that counties have banned in recent years.
KITV.com

Poll: 86% of adult Hawaii residents favor legalizing recreational marijuana

HONOLULU (KITV4) – The vast majority of Hawaii residents support legalizing marijuana, according to a public opinion poll released Tuesday by the Hawaii Cannabis Industry Association (HICIA). The poll showed that 86% of Hawaii residents who participated in the survey believe cannabis should be legal. Results show recreational cannabis...
kauainownews.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: ʻŌlelo

In 2012, the month of February was recognized as Mahina ‘Ōlelo Hawai‘i, Hawaiian language month, to celebrate and encourage the use of the Hawaiian Language. ‘Ōlelo means language, speech, word, quotation, statement, utterance, term, tidings. Like most indigenous languages throughout the world, the Hawaiian language faced...
