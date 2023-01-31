Read full article on original website
California Attorney General Bonta Issues Statement on Death of Selma Police Officer, Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday issued the following statement on the death of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., who died in the line of duty on Tuesday, January 31, 2023:. “I join Californians in mourning the tragic loss of Officer...
Governor Newsom Says He Is Taking Action To Strengthen California’s Gun Safety Laws – Includes New Legislation Protecting Children – Setting A Minimum Age Requirement Of 21 Years Of Age To Obtain A CCW License
Governor Newsom, Attorney General Bonta, and Senator Portantino Announce Legislation to Strengthen California’s Public Carry Laws in Wake of U.S. Supreme Court Ruling. California’s Gun Safety Laws Lead to 37% Lower Gun Death Rate Than U.S. Average. February 2, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – In the wake of multiple...
California Attorney General Says Property Owners Should Not Be Forced to Allow Guns on Their Properties
Defends NY rule that would require property owners’ consent for guns in homes, businesses, and private property. January 31, 2023 - OAKLAND — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, as part of a multistate coalition, joined an amicus brief in support of a New York law that would criminalize possession of a weapon on a person’s private property without the owner’s express consent. The brief, filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit in Christian v. Nigrelli urges reversal of a district court decision that would halt immediate enforcement of the law. The coalition of 16 attorneys general argue in the brief that New York’s restriction is one in a long line of government regulations designed to make gun possession and use safer for the public, and is a lawful exercise of states’ regulatory and police powers to enact such a law.
Attorney General Bonta, Governor Newsom, Senator Portantino Announce Legislation to Strengthen California's Existing Concealed Carry Laws
SB 2 protects public safety with uniform and effective licensing procedure throughout California. February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO — California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, with Governor Newsom, Senator Anthony Portantino, and other legislative leaders, introduced legislation, Senate Bill 2 (SB 2), to strengthen California's existing concealed carry weapon (CCW) laws in a manner consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court decision in New York Rifle and Pistol Association v. Bruen. The legislation — authored by Senator Portantino and sponsored by Attorney General Bonta and Governor Newsom — would further protect the public safety of Californians by specifying who may obtain a CCW license, limiting the possession of firearms in certain sensitive locations, and advancing safety through stronger training requirements on the safe handling and storage of firearms. Gun violence remains a growing threat to public safety throughout the nation. On average, there are over 120 gun deaths each day and nearly 45,000 each year in the United States. In 2020, firearms were the leading cause of death for children nationwide.
During Gun Violence Survivors Week, Cal OES Reminds Californians of Life-Saving Resources – Includes Applying for Gun Violence Restraining Orders
February 2, 2023 - Honoring and lifting the voices of those grievously impacted by gun violence, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) recognizes this week as the fifth annual national Gun Violence Survivors Week. A gun violence “survivor” encompasses anyone who has personally experienced gun violence,...
Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp Issues Response To Governor Newsom Saying “She Should Be Ashamed Of Herself” For Saying He Has The Blood Of This Officer On His Hands For The Killing Of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 2, 2023 - Fresno County District Attorney Lisa A. Smittcamp's response to California Governor Gavin Newsom's remarks at a press conference on Wednesday:. Earlier today, during a scheduled press conference on gun reform, the Governor was asked by a reporter for his thoughts on the comments of Fresno County District Attomey Lisa Smittcamp regarding.
During California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week, Broad Coalition Urges California Leaders to Boost Poverty-Fighting & Equity-Building Power of CalEITC and Young Child Tax Credits
California Earned Income Tax Credit Awareness Week is Jan 30 - Feb 3. January 31, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, CA — The California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC) Coalition, which includes policy advocates, low-income service providers, labor. representatives, and community and faith-based organizations, is urging state leaders to double down...
Covered California Signs Up Thousands of New People as It Nears the Final Day of Open Enrollment – Deadline is Midnight Tonight
January 31, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With time running out, Covered California announced new enrollment data and encouraged consumers to sign up for coverage. before this year’s open-enrollment period ends. As of Jan. 29, more than 240,000 consumers had newly signed up for health insurance through Covered...
California and National Drought Summary for January 31, 2023, 10 Day Weather Outlook, and California Drought Statistics – 33% of California in Severe Drought, No Change Week-Over-Week
California and National Drought Summary for January 31, 2023. February 2, 2023 - Winter storms brought heavy rain and snow much of the eastern U.S. and from the Pacific Northwest to the central Rockies this week with above-normal precipitation observed from the southern Plains to the Southeast and along the East Coast. Precipitation led to abnormal dryness and drought improvements in the central Plains, Midwest, Southeast and Northeast. Conversely, conditions worsened over dryer areas including Idaho/Montana, southern Texas and the Florida Panhandle. In the eastern United States, temperatures have been above-normal resulting in rain falling over many areas instead of snow. Many cities including New York, Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington D.C. remain snowless for the season. New York City recently set a new latest first measurable snowfall previously set on Jan 29, 1973. In California, a series of atmospheric rivers brought significant amounts of rain which gave reservoirs a much-needed boost, but California lacks infrastructure to make use of such a massive rainfall. Despite the deluge, the winter storms may not have eased the state’s drought. In Hawaii, a strong low pressure system aloft combined with a low pressure trough at the surface to produce conditions favorable for heavy rainfall and flash flooding over portions of the main islands.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Honors Fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement regarding the death of Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.:. “Jennifer and I join all the family, friends and colleagues mourning the tragic loss of Officer Carrasco, who devoted his life to protecting his community. His tremendous bravery, dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten.”
SBA Disaster Assistance Available to California Private Nonprofit Organizations
January 31, 2023 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Low-interest federal disaster loans are now available to certain private nonprofit organizations in California following President. Biden’s federal disaster declaration for Public Assistance as a result of severe winter storms, flooding, landslides and mudslides that began Dec. 27, 2022, announced Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Private nonprofits that provide essential services of a governmental nature are eligible for assistance.
California Unveils Bold Plan to Sustainably Manage Pests and Eliminate High-Risk Pesticides by 2050
February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, the state joined leaders from a diverse range of backgrounds to unveil a roadmap of ambitious goals and actions to accelerate California’s systemwide transition to sustainable pest management and eliminate prioritized high-risk pesticides by 2050 to better protect the health of our communities and environment, while supporting agriculture, food systems and community well-being.
Governor Gavin Newsom Announces Awards of $2.5 Billion for Public Transportation Projects Throughout California – Includes $142 Million for the Valley Rail Project Stretching Throughout the Altamont Corridor Express and San Joaquin Service Areas
Funding is part of a historic period of state investment in transit and passenger rail. February 1, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – On Tuesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced an award of more than $2.5 billion to 16 ongoing public transportation projects in the first. wave of a historic infusion of...
UC Merced: What Will it Take to End the Drought in California?
Though recent rains helped California's drought situation, more precipitation is needed. Janaury 31, 2023 - By Patty Guerra, UC Merced - In the wake of record-breaking rain and snow this winter, experts have cautioned that despite the deluge, California remains in a drought. The United States Drought Monitor shows much...
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Announce Big Bear Deputies Shoot and Kill Armed Female Suspect After Responding to a Domestic Disturbance
January 31, 2023 – San Bernardino County Sheriff Department officials report on Monday, January 30, 2023, at 1:37 a.m., deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded to a domestic. disturbance in the 800 block of South Spruce Lane, in Sugarloaf. When deputies arrived, they learned the female...
Dense Fog Advisory Issued for Part of the San Joaquin Valley Until 11:00 A.M. Today (Wednesday, February 1) – Commuters Note: Includes Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 198, and Highway 99
February 1, 2023 - National Weather Service Hanford Office reports a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for part of the San Joaquin Valley through 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. If driving,...
Weather Service Updates Projected Rainfall Totals for Saturday Night Through Sunday Weather System for the Central Valley, Foothills and Sierra Nevada – Yosemite Valley Could See Up to 1 Inch of Rain
Projected Precipitation for Mariposa for Saturday Night Through Sunday: 0.50" to 1.00". Projected Precipitation for Oakhurst for Saturday Night Through Sunday: 0.50" to 1.00". Projected Precipitation for Yosemite Valley for Saturday Night Through Sunday: 0.50" to 1.00". February 1, 2023 - The National Weather Service Hanford Office reports the next...
